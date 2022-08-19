ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Monsoon storm damage: Power outages close metro Phoenix schools; SR 88 closed due to storms

By Haleigh Kochanski, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

Three schools in Peoria Unified School District were closed Friday after a power outage impacted the area between 75th and 91st avenues and Cactus Road and Olive Avenue.

"School is canceled today at Peoria High School, Peoria Flex Academy and the MET Professional Academy," said the Peoria Unified School District in a statement.

Cheyenne Elementary School was also closed, while Alta Loma Elementary School and Peoria Elementary School started late.

The campuses do not have air conditioning, lighting or safe access to the school parking lot or buildings. Bus routes were also canceled and teachers were unable to report to campus to pick up "supplies necessary to hold school remotely."

There are at least six power outages that impacted more than 3,000 households in metro Phoenix, according to Arizona Public Service .

Schools in the Deer Valley Unified School District are unable to email or make and receive phone calls due to damage to the district's IT System at all campuses, the district tweeted . Schools remain open while crews work to repair the systems.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l9iZ8_0hNVEoSm00

The Peoria Main Library was without power but other facilities were available for Peoria residents, including Peoria Community Center, Rio Vista Recreation Center and Sunrise Mountain Library, according to Peoria officials.

Multiple roads were also closed in the area because of storm damage and downed power lines.

According to Peoria Police Department, the following areas were closed as of early Friday morning:

  • 83rd Avenue and Cactus Road intersection in all directions.
  • 91st Avenue from Peoria to Grand Avenue.
  • Cactus Road from 83rd to 91st Avenue.
  • 79th Avenue from Cactus Road to Peoria Avenue.
  • 79th Avenue and Columbine Road.

More rain expected in metro Phoenix

Rainfall overnight in the Valley ranged from less than an inch to 1.22 inches recorded at Paradise Lane and 47th Avenue, according to 24-hour rainfall totals tabulated by the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.

In a tweet on Friday, the National Weather Service in Phoenix said that isolated showers are slowly drifting southwestward across central Arizona while "more significant development" is anticipated later in the day.

More: Weekend forecast indicates heavy rainfall through Sunday

The weekend forecast looks much like Friday, with more rain. According to the weather service, monsoon moisture will gradually increase and peak on Friday through Sunday, when heavy rain and localized flooding chances will be the highest.

"This weekend looks to be one of our better setups of the monsoon season so far, many areas across the state could be looking at really heavy rainfall amounts," Isaac Smith, a meteorologist with the weather service in Phoenix told The Republic Thursday. "Our chances for thunderstorms this weekend climb to around 80%."

In anticipation for heavy, road-damaging storms, the Arizona Department of Transportation closed down State Route 88 between Roosevelt Dam and Apache Lake Marina around noon Friday, according to an ADOT press release. ADOT said the closure would likely last through Monday.

West of the turnoff toward Apache Lake Marina, SR 88 has been closed since 2020 because of flood damage caused by the Woodbury Fire burn scar. Now, S.R. 88 will be closed east of the turnoff nearly all the way to the junction with State Route 188.

ADOT said they would continue evaluating the road's condition alongside the U.S. Forest Service and would reopen it when it is safe.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Reach breaking news reporter Haleigh Kochanski at hkochanski@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @HaleighKochans .

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Monsoon storm damage: Power outages close metro Phoenix schools; SR 88 closed due to storms

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Monsoon storms move through the Phoenix area; flights headed to Sky Harbor diverted

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Monsoon storms made their way through the Phoenix area, causing some flights heading to Sky Harbor to have to land elsewhere and so we declared a First Alert Weather Day on Sunday. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for most of the Valley, including Phoenix, Chandler and Queen Creek. A dust advisory was issued for parts of the West Valley, including Buckeye, Goodyear and Tonopah. Both have since expired. Officials at Sky Habor said six flights bound for Phoenix were diverted to other airports, with five going to Tucson and one going to Las Vegas.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

LIVE UPDATES: Storms creeping into Valley Sunday

PHOENIX — More storms are expected Sunday after a busy week of Monsoons. Storms are moving into the Valley from the north. Track the latest conditions and watch the latest forecasts. 6:33 p.m. A dust storm advisory has been issued for parts of Maricopa County, including Avondale, Goodyear and...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 8-21-22

Monsoon storms moved in from the north, dropping heavy rain on parts of the Valley Sunday evening. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 10:28 p.m. Sunday):. See the full forecast or check...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Peoria, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Another chance of storms possible for Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Monsoon activity will continue to develop along the rim Sunday afternoon and move southward into central Arizona. Outflows from the storms could move into the deserts this afternoon, bringing strong winds, the possibility of blowing dust, and rain. Though the flood watch issued by the National Weather Service has expired, some storms could still lead to localized flooding.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

LIVE UPDATES: Another round of storms moving in Saturday

PHOENIX — More storms are expected Saturday after a busy week of Monsoons. The Valley and much of Arizona are under a flood watch until 11 p.m. Saturday. Track the latest conditions and watch the latest forecasts. Here are the latest weather happenings across the Valley and state:. 9:14...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbine High School#Flood Control#Sr 88#Peoria High School#Peoria Flex Academy#Peoria Elementary School#Arizona Public Service#The Peoria Main Library#Peoria Community Center#Peoria Police Department
AZFamily

East Valley pummeled by rain as monsoon weather continues

Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Resident Jack Hatch was packing a dozen sandbags to bring back to his house. Drivers attempt to...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
kjzz.com

Strong wind moves through southern Utah, rips roof off trailer home

CANNONVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A roof was blown off a trailer home after a strong winds moved through southern Utah. Deputies with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of the tornado moving into Cannonville at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Sunday. The National Weather Service, however, did not confirm that a tornado had gone through Cannonville as of Sunday.
UTAH STATE
KTAR.com

Valley storm knocks down utility poles, takes out power, closes schools

PHOENIX – Thousands of Valley residents were without power Friday morning and multiple schools were closed after a storm blew through and knocked down utility poles and lines the previous night. The Salt River Project reported about 4,700 customers had no electricity because of the storm, but by 5...
PEORIA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
arizonasuntimes.com

Phoenix to Receive $25 Million Grant to Construct Pedestrian Bridge

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego revealed that the city will receive a $25 million grant to construct the long-proposed Rio Salado Bike/Pedestrian Bridge. She joined Pete Buttigieg, U.S. secretary of transportation, and other community officials at the Rio Salado Audubon Center, according to a news release from the city. The funding comes from a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman dead after red light-running crash in Peoria intersection

PEORIA, Ariz. - A two-car crash killed a woman in Peoria on the stormy night of Saturday, Aug. 21. At around 9:45 p.m., Peoria Police officers and Peoria Fire-Medical crews responded to a crash at Cactus Road and 79th Avenue between two SUVs, a black and a red one. Police...
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Monsoon storms leave Phoenix intersections flooded, power lines down in Peoria

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Another round of monsoon weather is here! Thunderstorms moved from the north and made their way into the Phoenix area on Thursday night. Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. SRP said nearly 3,500 customers in the Northwest Valley area are without power. Pockets of rain hit some north Phoenix residents, and Scottsdale had a lightning show. Nearly two-thirds of an inch of rain was reported near 7th Avenue and the Loop 101 freeway. Storms are continuing to move southwest with winds up to 35 mph.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Powerful storms damage trees, power lines in Peoria

Video from our news helicopter shows damage left behind by powerful storms in the West Valley. Trees knocked over, power outages reported across the Valley. Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area.
PEORIA, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy