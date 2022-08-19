ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Three brands of frozen pizza recalled

By Stephanie Raymond
97.1 FM Talk
97.1 FM Talk
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TvaAo_0hNVEmhK00

Freezer pizzas are a staple in many households. But you may want to be extra vigilant the next time you fire up the oven for that frozen pie.

Several varieties of frozen pizzas have been recalled throughout the summer.

The first recall was announced on July 15, when the Food Safety and Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a High Class 1 safety alert for 8,018 pounds of "Pizza Cubana Cuban Style Pepperoni Pizza" made by Ready Dough Pizza Inc. of Hialeah, Florida.

The frozen Cuban-style pizzas were "produced without the benefit of federal inspection," according to the FSIS. Additionally, the products contain milk, wheat, and soybeans -- known allergens. Some of the products had no ingredient label and others had the wrong ingredient label.

The recall was extended on July 21 to include two more pizza varieties, "Pizza Cubana Cuban Style Ham Pizza" and "Pizza Cubana Cuban Style Bacon Pizza," which had been shipped to stores in Delaware and Pennsylvania, in addition to Florida.

On July 29, the recall was expanded a third time to include additional pizzas made with pepperoni, ham, bacon, or chorizo that were sold at retail stores with a store-specific label. The products were either available to purchase hot and ready-to-eat, or cold to take home and prepare.

The second pizza recall was issued on July 28. Danny's Sub and Pizza, a Cape Coral, Florida-based company doing business as Danny's Cuban Pizza, announced the recall of about 19,275 pounds of frozen meat pizzas. The recall says the individual size pizzas were produced without the benefit of federal inspection and shipped to retail locations in Florida and Texas.

"The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities when it was determined that the meat pizza products were produced in an establishment that was not inspected by USDA," the safety alert states.

The recall includes the following varieties of Danny's Cuban Pizza Authentic Cuban Style: pepperoni, chorizo, Hawaiian and ham. The packages have no lot code, packaging dates, or other identifying information represented on the label.

On August 14, the FSIS sent yet another High Class 1 safety notice ; this one for approximately 13,099 pounds of frozen meat pizza produced by Home Run Inn Frozen Foods, a Woodridge, Illinois-based company. The reasoning is the pizzas "may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal."

Photo credit .

The recall includes 33.5-oz. cartons of Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza with "best by" date 12/03/22 and establishment number "EST. 18498-A" inside the USDA mark of inspection. The pizzas were shipped to a distributor in Illinois and then further distributed to retailers across the country.

The problem was discovered by consumers who reported finding metal in the pizza, according to the recall.

No confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions have been associated with any of the recalled products.

If you have any of these pizzas in your freezer, throw them away or return to the place of purchase for a refund.

Down the Audacy app and follow 97.1 FM Talk.

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | TikTok

Comments / 2

Related
Popculture

Even More Frozen Pizzas Just Got Recalled

Pizza night just got even more difficult to enjoy. Following similar recalls in New England and Florida, Danny's Sub and Pizza on July 28 recalled nearly 20,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza products. The products were recalled were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. Consumers were first alerted to...
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Frozen Pizzas Recalled For Dangerous Ingredient

After a hard day or week at work, sometimes we just shuffle home, shove a frozen pizza in the oven, and become one with the couch. There's a special kind of pleasure in it, associating the taste of a frozen pizza with the moment one finally gets to relax. We...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Popular Chocolate Chip Brand Recalled

Fans of a popular brand of chocolate chips are warned to avoid them if they purchased them in a recall. Master Chocolat Bernard brand Dark Chocolate Chips were recalled in Canadian vendors due to undeclared milk that was not listed in the ingredients. The recalled product was sold in Alberta and Saskatchewan, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency reports. The original recall was listed on June 24, 2022. Consumers are advised not to use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Health
State
Florida State
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Delaware Food & Drinks
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Cape Coral, FL
Local
Delaware Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Health
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Hialeah, FL
BGR.com

Family Dollar just recalled hundreds of products – here’s the full list

Family Dollar announced a massive product recall in early 2022 after discovering a significant rodent infestation at one of its distribution centers. The company is now back with a similarly huge recall, but for a different reason. Rodents did not trigger this action. Instead, Family Dollar stored hundreds of products outside of the labeled temperature requirements. This time, most of the products in the new Family Dollar recall are over-the-counter drugs.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizzeria#Frozen Pizza#Pizza Oven#Frozen Foods#Food Drink#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health#Cuban#Ready Dough Pizza Inc
The Independent

American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs

American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
ORLANDO, FL
Greyson F

Popular Burger Chain is Coming to Town

A popular burger chain is opening new restaurants in town.Jonathan Borba/Unsplash. Move over In-N-Out Burger, and step aside Whataburger. There’s a new burger chain coming to town. One with a similar cult-like following in different sectors of the United States. However, unlike the other two, this chain has a very small presence here in Arizona. In fact, there is just six spread across the entire state (five of which are in metro Phoenix). That number is about to grow by at least one.
PHOENIX, AZ
AccuWeather

Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time

It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Ars Technica

New tragic details of US child who died from tropical bacteria in room spray

The fourth person affected by a bacterial outbreak linked to imported aromatherapy room sprays sold at Walmart last year occurred in a previously healthy 5-year-old boy in Georgia, who died of the infection. That's according to new information presented Tuesday at the International Conference on Emerging Infectious Diseases (ICEID), hosted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
Popculture

McDonald's Breakfast Menu Is Relaunching Hit Item That's Been Missing

McDonald's lovers had to take some unfortunate hits over the course of the pandemic due to budget cuts and supply chain issues, including the loss of all-day breakfast and several key menu items. However, some of those items could be coming back — and in some locations, they already are. McDonald's has quietly brought back breakfast bagel sandwiches. In the wake of the item's initial disappearance, the fast food chain confirmed in July that breakfast bagels are now back on the menu.
OHIO STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, filthy kitchens and cockroaches found inside the food itself. Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to one Iowa grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIOUX CITY, IA
97.1 FM Talk

97.1 FM Talk

St. Louis, MO
3K+
Followers
969
Post
428K+
Views
ABOUT

St.Louis's most trusted news, entertaining talk & comprehensive sports radio station.

 https://www.audacy.com/971talk

Comments / 0

Community Policy