Paint the City Blue, thank an officer, adopt a puppy: Community news update

Rochester to ‘Paint the City Blue’ to thank local Police Officers

ROCHESTER — The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce, Holy Rosary Credit Union, Rochester Elks Lodge #1393, Rochester Main Street, Rochester Rotary Club and Rochester Schools, are partnering again this year in a city-wide celebration to "Paint the City Blue". This annual celebration is planned in recognition and appreciation for our Rochester police officers on National Thank A Police Officer Day, Sept. 17.

Public spaces will be decorated with blue ribbons, bows and lights including the Rochester Common, Parson Main, flags on downtown light poles and the public green space along Route 125. Many are volunteering to help with this effort and our local schools are developing artwork that will be displayed at several downtown businesses.

The community is invited to join in to show their support of the Rochester Police Department by hanging a blue ribbon, bow, or balloon on a tree or mailbox which is visible from the street. Replace a porch or walkway light bulb with a blue one, string blue Christmas lights on a small tree or shrub, put up a yard sign, or anything else in the spirit of the event. A limited number of bows, light bulbs, string lights and yard signs are available at Bank of New Hampshire, 301 North Main Street, Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce at 18 South Main Street, Granite Steak & Grill at 11 Farmington Road, and Holy Rosary Credit Union at 133 Brock Street in Rochester. The items are free, but donations will be accepted. All proceeds will be applied to additional supplies.

In addition, Thank You card stations will be set up at various locations in the city. The public is invited to stop by and fill out one of the "Thank You" postcards or drop one of your own personal "thank you" cards off for our men and women in blue! Visit our website at www.thankarc.com or like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ThankARochesterCop for details about the specific locations.

The committee is also planning a special event for our Rochester Police Department staff and their families. Sponsorship donations are being sought for the event. Checks can be made payable to Rochester Rotary Charities and mailed to Rochester Rotary Club, P.O. Box 779, Rochester, NH 03866, or payment can be made online via PayPal. For all of the details on the sponsorships and to make your online payment, please visit the website www.thankarc.com .

Any questions on the Thank A Rochester Police Day may be directed to Committee Chair, Sheena Downs at rossgrl42@metrocast.net. For more information, visit www.thankarc.com or on Facebook www.facebook.com/ThankARochesterCop .

New Hampshire SPCA opens doors to seven beagles from the Envigo facility in Cumberland, Virginia

STRATHAM — New Hampshire SPCA has received seven beagles at its location at 104 Portsmouth Ave. Stratham, N.H. as part of the first group of beagles to be removed from a mass-breeding facility riddled with animal welfare concerns. The Humane Society of the United States is coordinating the removal of approximately 4,000 beagles housed at an Envigo RMS LLC facility in Cumberland, Va. which bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation.

The transfer plan was submitted by the Department of Justice and Envigo RMS LLC, with the agreement of the Humane Society of the United States to assume the responsibility of coordinating placement. The transfer will take place in stages over the next 60 days, and the dogs will be up for adoption via New Hampshire SPCA and other shelters and rescues.

The beagles that arrived last night appear in good shape, are super sweet and very wiggly! They range in age but are all under a year old. They will be available for adoption after completing their legally required quarantine period. Potential adopters should check are website (nhspca.org) for details about the dogs as they become available. Adopters are always encouraged to complete an adoption application in advance to help the process go more quickly. The NHSPCA is open Tuesday through Thursday, 11am-4pm, and every other day of the week by appointment. You may contact info@nhspca.org to schedule an appointment.

“We are honored to help the Humane Society of the United States in this overwhelming endeavor to find homes for 4,000 beagles,” said Lisa Dennison, Executive Director of the New Hampshire SPCA. “As a proud Emergency Placement Partner of HSUS, we have been called upon in the past to help with other large cases, but this is mammoth. These dogs have never had a home but they are so affectionate and adorable. We are so grateful to help find the loving homes they so deeply deserve. We hope that we can continue to help in placing more of the dogs from this case in the near future.”

The transfer plan comes as a result of a lawsuit filed against Envigo by the Department of Justice in May, alleging Animal Welfare Act violations at the facility. Repeated federal inspections have resulted in dozens of violations, including findings that some dogs had been “euthanized” without first receiving anesthesia, that dogs had received inadequate veterinary care and insufficient food, and that they were living in unsanitary conditions.

“It takes a massive network of compassionate, expert shelters and rescues to make an operation of this scale possible,” said Lindsay Hamrick, shelter outreach and engagement director for the Humane Society of the United States. “We are deeply grateful to each organization that is stepping up to find these dogs the loving homes they so deserve.”

The Humane Society of the United States is maintaining a list of partners accepting animals into their adoption program will be here. For more information about the beagles the New Hampshire SPCA is finding homes for, visit www.nhspca.org or email info@nhspca.org.

Portsmouth NH 400th, Inc. announces Piscataqua Savings Bank as “Luminary” Sponsor

PORTSMOUTH – The Portsmouth NH 400th Management Team announced that Piscataqua Savings Bank has made the significant commitment to be a 400th Anniversary Luminary level sponsor.

“Our non-profit Portsmouth NH 400th, Inc. team chose Piscataqua Savings Bank as our bank of record because of their deep historical roots in the community and the commitment they have demonstrated to responding to community needs. In addition, Ben Wheeler, Piscataqua Savings Bank Vice President and Business Development Officer is co-chair of our Commerce & Trade Pillar subcommittee and is actively involved in helping us plan the 400th anniversary commemorations,” said PNH400 Managing Director Valerie Rochon.

Rochon and Community Engagement Officer Susan Labrie explained that the Luminary Sponsor commitment of $25,000 enables operational and logistical planning to advance the PNH400 signature events in 2023.

Piscataqua Savings Bank President and CEO Joan Gile commented, “Since 1877, Piscataqua Savings Bank has sustained the goal of being a vital member of the Portsmouth community. Our founders were some of Portsmouth’s most philanthropic residents and their commitment to the community is embedded in our core values. Portsmouth’s 400th anniversary is an opportunity for the community to come together to celebrate, and I am asking the banking community to do what we have always done: help support the communities we serve. Because of the Bank’s rich local history, we were compelled to be a leader in the fundraising for this event and we look forward to your joining us.”

Portsmouth NH 400th, Inc. announces Brick + Barn Group at Compass Real Estate as Beacon Level Sponsor

PORTSMOUTH – The Portsmouth NH 400th Management Team announced that the Portsmouth-based Brick + Barn Group at Compass Real Estate has made the commitment to be a PNH400 Beacon-level sponsor.

PNH400 Managing Director Valerie Rochon and Community Engagement Officer Susan Labrie explained that the Beacon Sponsor commitment of $10,000 enables operational and logistical planning to advance for the PNH400 signature events including the June 3, 2023 Parade and August 15, 2023 Community Dinner.

Brick + Barn Group at Compass Managing Director and Founding Broker Scott Rome commented, “We love the idea of associating our firm and its name – Compass – that suggests path-finding and the Beacon level of sponsorship for this significant milestone in our city’s history. As a Beacon we light a path not only with our financial support but also because of our agents’ knowledge of and passion for the physical spaces – the real estate – our commercial and residential clients occupy. The Compass mission is to bring the unique set of our experiences and backgrounds, leading-edge technology and the highest standards of what we call a concierge level of service to our clients. Compass sponsorship helps empower the same level of excellence in the Portsmouth NH 400.”

Southeast New Hampshire Habitat for Humanity groundbreaking on veteran’s home in Farmington

FARMINGTON — On Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 3 p.m., Habitat and its newest partner family will break ground at 35 Richards Way. This new build is the future home for a Veteran family. Albert is an Army Vet and his wife Melissa is currently studying to be a nurse. The San Miguel’s have three daughters and a young grandson. This deserving family will help build their home alongside the many volunteers and pay a zero percent mortgage when the home is complete, a benefit offered to all Habitat homeowners here in N.H.

Farmington officials will be on hand along with Habitat Board members as we place the first shovels in the ground at the site where the home will be built. Come out and join us, the event is open to the public.

Marcie Bergan, Executive Director of SENH4H, said “working with the VA we have found the perfect fit for this next build. The community has already come together and there are several Veteran Build and corporate build days scheduled to help us raise the roof. We cannot do what we do without the support we receive from our volunteers, corporate team builds, donors and individuals who support our mission of affordable housing”.

Veterans Build is Habitat for Humanity’s national initiative to provide housing solutions and volunteer opportunities to U.S. veterans, military service members and their families. The program focuses on building affordable housing, engaging military members through volunteer opportunities, home ownership opportunities and honoring our local veterans.

To volunteer, donate or learn more about Southeast NH Habitat for Humanity call 603-433-9555 or visit our website at www.senhhabitat.org .

FCCW Church Yard Sale Reserve-a-Space

WAKEFIELD — Once again, the First Congregational Church of Wakefield, 2718 Wakefield Road, in Wakefield, will be offering space for people to set up their own Yard Sale table on Saturday, Sept. 3, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each person will be assigned a spot in the church’s parking lot. There is no fee for the space, but good will monetary donations to FCCW will gladly be accepted. Space is limited so call early to reserve your spot.

If interested, please contact Connie Littlefield at connie.littlefield@yahoo.com or 603-268-5445 to provide your name, phone number and email address for a reservation confirmation.

Set up will be the morning of the Yard Sale starting at 7 a.m. Your table should consist of Yard Sale items – that is, we’re not looking for vendors of craft or new items. You must supply your own table (up to eight feet). At the end of the event, you must remove all items that have not sold. As in the past, we will have an area devoted to big items – furniture, boats, etc. If you have any large items and/or Boutique-quality items that you may wish to donate, please contact Connie Littlefield to coordinate delivery/pick up.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Paint the City Blue, thank an officer, adopt a puppy: Community news update