Read full article on original website
Related
Former Silver City Clerk Artema Gray sentenced to prison
(Glenwood) Former Silver City Clerk Artema Gray has been sentenced to prison. The Mills County Attorney’s Office says 44-year-old Artema Madeline Gray, of Silver City, Iowa, pled guilty to Theft in the First Degree, a Class C Felony. Gray appeared before the Honorable Judge Davidson for a sentencing hearing in the District Court in and for Mills County, Iowa on Monday, August 22. After hearing from the current and former Mayor and members of the City Council in open court, Gray was sentenced to ten years in prison.
kmaland.com
Property demolition bids on Shen council agenda
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are targeting more nuisance properties for eradication. At its regular meeting Tuesday evening at 6 at City Hall, the Shenandoah City Council is expected to consider requests for proposals for property demolition at 101 North Center, 113 University Avenue and 1213 and 1215 West Valley. Shenandoah City Administrator A. J. Lyman tells KMA News demolition is set after receiving a clean report on asbestos removal.
kmaland.com
Jeff Miller, 64, rural Hastings, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern, IA. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Hastings Cemetery Perpetual Care or Indian Creek Historical Society Museum. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern. Cemetery: Hastings Cemetery.
kmaland.com
Alan E. Pierce, 68 of Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Start:2:00 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KETV.com
No charges to be filed in Bennington Lake boating incident
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says no charges will be filed following a boating accident. The accident happened at Bennington Lake on July 25. Three people were critically injured when an inflatable that was being towed by a boat hit a sea wall near a bridge. They were identified as...
News Channel Nebraska
Johnson County attorney named county court judge
LINCOLN – Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed Richard “Rick” R. Smith of Cook to the county court for the first district of Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline and Thayer counties. Smith, 40, has served as Johnson County attorney since 2015, and he was the county’s deputy...
kmaland.com
Florence "Lucy" Maudling, 86, Rock Port, Missouri
Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M. Memorials: United Methodist Church, Rock Port, Missouri. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Graveside Service and Interment: 3:00 P.M., Friday, August 26, Marshalltown Cemetery, Mount Ayr, Iowa.
News Channel Nebraska
Warrant issued for Omaha man suspected in double homicide
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man arrested in Iowa is suspected of killing his grandmother and great-grandmother earlier this month. A warrant has been issued for him in Douglas County. Gage Walter, 27, is suspected by Omaha Police to have killed two of his family members on Aug. 13.
IN THIS ARTICLE
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska residents could see heat indices of 125 degrees in coming decades
OMAHA -- For a glimpse of future summers, residents of Lincoln and Omaha need only spend time in a neighboring cornfield on a hot day. Moisture from the corn combines with heat and humidity to virtually saturate the air, making breathing feel nearly suffocating. That rare type of weather, when...
KETV.com
Two people killed in Harrison County motorcycle crash
HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa — Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash in Harrison County, Iowa, Sunday morning. In a news release, the Harrison County Sheriff said the crash happened on Austin Avenue near 307th Place, several miles south of Modale. Officials found the wreck around 9:50 a.m. Sunday when a passerby called 911.
kmaland.com
Essex board sets district, superintendent goals
(Essex) -- Objectives for the Essex School District are set for the new school year. Recently, the Essex School Board approved goals for both the district and superintendent for the 2022-23 school year, which gets underway for students this week. Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the district's first two goals involved improved test scores and continued development of the district's career academy programming.
iheart.com
Nebraska DHHS Finds Harmful Algae in Three Lakes
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is warning the public about harmful algae found in three state lakes. The levels of microcystin, a toxin released by Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), has been found in dangerous levels at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicles collide at Gage-Lancaster line intersection
BEATRICE – A collision at an uncontrolled rural intersection along the Gage-Lancaster County line Friday night, sent a Wilber woman to the hospital. Gage County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Nebraska State Patrol went to the scene of the collision, about three miles northwest of Clatonia, at around 8:20 p.m. Cortland and Hallam Fire and Rescue personnel were dispatched.
3 News Now
Iowa DOT announces new construction for those traveling to Council Bluffs
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — There are some new upcoming closures and detours to be aware of. In addition to the I-480 east-bound closure in Omaha from Aug. 23 until Sept. 23, there will be ongoing construction activities on the I-29/I-480/West Broadway System Interchange. This will lead to temporary...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska teachers dip into own pockets, plead for help to supply classrooms, aid students
Kylie Adolf knows what it takes to run a successful second grade classroom. She needs jump ropes. Tissues. Colorful paper. Puzzles. A princess puzzle is always a good idea. But the Omaha second grade teacher can’t request those supplies from her school and expect to find them in her supply closet the next week. There are no funds in the budget for that.
kmaland.com
Phyllis Carmichael, 85, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Phyllis passed away Saturday, Auygust 20, 2022 at Accura Care, Shenandoah, iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
kmaland.com
Rock Port man hurt in Atchison County motorcycle wreck
(Watson) -- One person was injured in a motorcycle accident in Atchison County early Saturday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Route A east of Route D, or three-quarters of a mile east of Watson shortly after 1 a.m. Authorities say a 2005 Harley Davidson FLSTF driven by 61-year-old Ronald Hall of Rock Port was westbound on Route A when it exited the north side of the roadway into a ditch, and continued westbound before it overturned and ejected Hall. The motorcycle came to rest on its side in the ditch facing south.
kmaland.com
MAY Mentoring hosts workforce development dinner
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's MAY Mentoring program plans a night of food and inspiration next week. Reservations are requested for the program's Community and Workforce Development Dinner next Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Elm Street Grill at 1800 South Elm Street in Shenandoah. Kim Leininger is MAY Mentoring's longtime coordinator. In addition to a free supper, Leininger says the event offers attendees an update on mentoring activities.
KETV.com
'This never should have happened,': Doctor alleges pharmacy denied woman medication for miscarriage
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha doctor said a pharmacy denied a patient medication during the course of her miscarriage. The doctor said the pharmacist was in the wrong. Nebraska doctors said this is a common medication for women who have experienced a miscarriage, but not all fetal tissue has yet passed from their body.
kmaland.com
Poston leads Nebraska City into year two of Walker era
(Nebraska City) -- After a positive campaign last year, the Nebraska City football team is ready for the second year of Kaleb Walker's reign as head coach. "We've got a lot of excitement," Walker said. "There are a lot of people in Nebraska City excited about football. We can't wait to showcase what we've been working on this summer."
Comments / 0