US News and World Report

Ford Cutting 3,000 White-Collar Jobs in Bid to Lower Costs

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is cutting about 3,000 white-collar jobs as it attempts to lower costs and make the transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles. Leaders of the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker made the announcement Monday in a companywide email, saying that 2,000 full-time salaried workers would be let go along with another 1,000 contract workers.
TechCrunch

Ford to cut 3,000 jobs amid restructuring

Automotive News was the first to report the news after reviewing the email. TechCrunch has confirmed the layoffs and viewed the internal email. The job cuts, which many have anticipated since Ford launched its restructuring efforts, will affect employees throughout its global operations. However, most of the cuts will be in the U.S., Canada and people working at the Ford Business Services operation in India. About 2,000 are salaried employees and 1,000 are agency personal.
CNBC

Ford to eliminate 3,000 jobs in an effort to cut costs

DETROIT – Ford Motor is cutting about 3,000 jobs from its global workforce, as the automaker attempts to lower costs as part of restructuring efforts under CEO Jim Farley. Ford began notifying workers of the reductions on Monday, a company spokesman confirmed. The cuts are for 2,000 salaried positions and 1,000 agency jobs in the U.S., Canada and India, Farley and Ford Chair Bill Ford said in a message to employees that was obtained by CNBC.
