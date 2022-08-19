Read full article on original website
VinFast hiring 8,000 additional employees to boost production
HANOI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VinFast is looking to hire 8,000 more employees for its electric-vehicle plant in Vietnam as it ramps up production to deliver its first battery-powered SUVs to the United States by the end of this year, the company said.
Ford Cutting 3,000 White-Collar Jobs in Bid to Lower Costs
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is cutting about 3,000 white-collar jobs as it attempts to lower costs and make the transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles. Leaders of the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker made the announcement Monday in a companywide email, saying that 2,000 full-time salaried workers would be let go along with another 1,000 contract workers.
