Automotive News was the first to report the news after reviewing the email. TechCrunch has confirmed the layoffs and viewed the internal email. The job cuts, which many have anticipated since Ford launched its restructuring efforts, will affect employees throughout its global operations. However, most of the cuts will be in the U.S., Canada and people working at the Ford Business Services operation in India. About 2,000 are salaried employees and 1,000 are agency personal.

BUSINESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO