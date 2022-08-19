ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 35% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Meta Platforms could boost advertising revenue by using AI-powered content recommendations. Moderna has a big opportunity with its omicron coronavirus boosters. Exact Sciences stands to benefit from an upcoming regulatory change.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Drugs#Dividend Payments#Cholesterol#Business Personal Finance#Linus Business#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Investment
Motley Fool

If You Invested $10,000 In Deere 20 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Deere's leadership in smart farming is revolutionizing the farming industry. Management's acquisition strategy has been a resounding success. Farmers' income, and spending, are supported by high crop prices.
AGRICULTURE
Motley Fool

Walmart Is Stuck With $59.9 Billion Worth of Inventory. Should You Buy the Stock Now?

It might also be sitting on the wrong mix of merchandise right now. Don't be surprised to see continued pressure on profit margins.
RETAIL
Motley Fool

Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy in 2022

Although Crocs continues expanding rapidly, its stock is down 40% in 2022. The maker of popular foam clogs just reported another solid quarter. Crocs' long-term financial outlook still looks strong from here.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These Are the 6 Stocks Warren Buffett Sold in the Second Quarter

Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway eliminated their positions in two stocks.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Want Passive Income? Here Are 3 Surefire Dividend Stocks You Won't Want to Miss

If we hit a recession, STORE Capital will be a safe source of passive income. STAG Industrial keeps growing payouts and its portfolio while riding the e-commerce and reshoring waves.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $100,000 (or More)

Apple saw strong gains during the pandemic and continues to show strength. Netflix also delivered 10x returns but has failed to retain them. Roku's share price soared to new highs in a brief span of time but fell even quicker.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

5 Energy Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Over the last two decades, Brent crude oil prices fluctuated from over $120 per barrel to below $40 per barrel. Chevron, Williams Companies, and Enterprise Products Partners outperformed the S&P 500 Index in terms of total returns over the last two decades. Chevron and ExxonMobil are Dividend Aristocrats, with Chevron
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett More Than Tripled His Position in This Stock. Is It a Buy?

Buffett and Berkshire raised their stake in Ally Financial by 234%. Ally Financial has generated strong returns but analysts wonder if they are sustainable.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Walmart and Home Depot Just Put a Nail In the Bear Market

Walmart and Home Depot both beat estimates in their second-quarter results. Walmart's better-than-expected numbers came just three weeks after it cut its guidance. The results should give investors confidence in the market's recovery.
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

AT&T's Dividend: Dead Money But A Saving Grace

Summary AT&T stock has been such a struggle. The stock has been under pressure since the big WarnerMedia spinoff. A juicy 6%+ yield, but is it sustainable? The market has no clue if free cash flow will improve, following the big cut, and so the stock has not moved despite a strong market lately. Dead money isn't necessarily no money; create your own cash flow. Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of BAD BEAT Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Rev Up Your Portfolio

Crowdstrike is capitalizing from the massive rise of cybercrime. Next-generation cybersecurity like SentinelOne is becoming a must-have for enterprises. PubMatic's resilience could persuade more investors to add the ad stock.
