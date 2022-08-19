ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kamaru Usman releases statement after UFC 278 knockout loss - ‘Champs f— up sometimes’

Kamaru Usman was one minute away from continuing his seven year streak of dominance in the UFC when it all went sideways. Leon Edwards, who was down 3-1 on all three judges’ scorecards, threw out a nifty little left jab / left kick combo that caused “The Nigerian Nightmare” to lean headfirst right into the kick. He was left unconscious on the canvas, eyes blankly staring into infinity (watch the finish here).
UFC 278 results, live stream play-by-play updates | Usman vs. Edwards 2

UFC 278 live stream results, play-by-play updates: Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards rematch takes center stage TONIGHT (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, a five-round welterweight title fight that will see “The Nigerian Nightmare” defend his 170-pound strap against longtime nemesis Leon Edwards. Before that clash of styles gets underway in “The Beehive State,” former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold looks to turn back the clock against Brazilian bruiser and one-time title challenger Paulo Costa. In addition, ex-featherweight champion Jose Aldo takes on bantamweight wrestling powerhouse Merab Dvalishvili, a 15-minute contest with serious title implications for the 135-pound division. Veteran bangers Wu Yanan, Lucie Pudilova, Tyson Pedro and Harry Hunsucker round out the ESPN+ main card PPV action.
Here’s everything that happened at UFC 278 last night

Last night (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) ventured to Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah for UFC 278. In the main event, a rematch between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards would decide the future of 170-pound gold. Before those men threw down, the title pictures at Middleweight and Bantamweight were affected by the pivotal bookings of Luke Rockhold vs. Paulo Costa and Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili. Excellent match ups, recognizable names, and divisional implications — what more is there to ask for?
UFC 278 results: Biggest winners, loser for ‘Usman vs. Edwards 2’ last night

UFC 278 went down last night (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) from inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. In the main event of the evening, Leon Edwards stunned Kamaru Usman in the final minute of the fight, scoring a head kick knockout to win the Welterweight title (see it here). In the co-main event, Luke Rockhold and Paulo Costa somehow made it past the finish line in a wacky, back-and-forth fight that ultimately saw Costa win the the unanimous decision (highlights).
Watch ‘Joshua vs. Usyk 2’ full fight video highlights

Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13 KO) defended his heavyweight crown for the first time earlier today (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) live on DAZN from inside Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, when the Ukrainian fighter outlasted Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KO) via split decision to retain his WBA, WBO and IBF world titles.
‘WTF?!’ Twitter reacts to Leon Edwards epic knockout win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278

Leon Edwards just destroyed Kamaru Usman and captured the welterweight crown in the UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last Sat. night (Aug. 20, 2022) inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, avenging his previous decision loss to “The Nigerian Nightmare” at UFC on FOX 17 back in late 2015. In addition, “Rocky” also put an end to all that silly talk about Usman moving up to light heavyweight to challenge for the title before (or perhaps after) boxing “sweet science” superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.
Video: Colby Covington reacts to Kamaru Usman getting KO’d at UFC 278

Colby Covington hasn’t had a whole lot to say in public since getting bushwhacked by Jorge Masvidal on the streets of Miami Beach back in March. But the welterweight contender hasn’t been sitting at home doing nothing over the past five months. Recently, news emerged that Covington placed...
UFC 278 results: Matches to make for ‘Usman vs Edwards 2’ main card winners

UFC 278 went down last night (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) from inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah featuring a thrilling night of fights that was capped off by Leon Edwards’ vicious knockout win over Kamaru Usman (see it again here). In other action, Luke Rockhold and Paulo Costa went at it for 15 back-and-forth minutes in a “Fight of the Night” affair.
Gilbert Burns claims Jorge Masvidal matchup is verbally agreed, ‘Gamebred’ begs to differ

Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal are nearing a potential clash inside of the Octagon, but first the two need to come to terms on a fight contract. Burns, who is coming off a decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev in a Fight of the Night performance this past April, has been lobbying for a fight with Masvidal for a few months now. “Durinho” even promised not to attempt any takedowns as he aims to prove he’s a better striker than the BMF champ. Masvidal has also expressed interest in the matchup, but now things are beginning to heat up.
