FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Demonstration Was Held In Utah To Support AfghanistanS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration In Lehi, UtahS. F. Mori
Pho Saigon Noodle House RestaurantS. F. MoriMurray, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina Andras
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
MMAmania.com
Leon Edwards crushes Kamaru Usman with miraculous head kick knockout, wins Welterweight title | UFC 278
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight title is on the line at UFC 278 tonight (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) when pound-for-pound kingpin, Kamaru Usman, defends his 170-pound crown for the sixth time against British striking sensation, Leon Edwards, inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Usman and Edwards first...
MMAmania.com
UFC 278 highlights: Leon Edwards scores late head kick KO to stun Kamaru Usman
Leon Edwards scored one of the most memorable head kick knockouts of all time last night (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) at UFC 278 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, when “Rocky” stunned UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman with a fifth-round finish to walk away with the 170-pound crown.
MMAmania.com
‘Head kick, Leon!’ - Coach called for cross-head kick moments before Leon Edwards flatlined Kamaru Usman
Leon Edwards pulled off one of the all-time great comeback wins at UFC 278, landing a head kick knockout on Kamaru Usman in the final minute of their fight. Usman was winning three rounds to one on all judges’ scorecards, but that didn’t stop “Rocky” from turning his lights out and taking the welterweight title (watch the finish here).
MMAmania.com
Kamaru Usman releases statement after UFC 278 knockout loss - ‘Champs f— up sometimes’
Kamaru Usman was one minute away from continuing his seven year streak of dominance in the UFC when it all went sideways. Leon Edwards, who was down 3-1 on all three judges’ scorecards, threw out a nifty little left jab / left kick combo that caused “The Nigerian Nightmare” to lean headfirst right into the kick. He was left unconscious on the canvas, eyes blankly staring into infinity (watch the finish here).
MMAmania.com
UFC 278 results, live stream play-by-play updates | Usman vs. Edwards 2
UFC 278 live stream results, play-by-play updates: Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards rematch takes center stage TONIGHT (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, a five-round welterweight title fight that will see “The Nigerian Nightmare” defend his 170-pound strap against longtime nemesis Leon Edwards. Before that clash of styles gets underway in “The Beehive State,” former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold looks to turn back the clock against Brazilian bruiser and one-time title challenger Paulo Costa. In addition, ex-featherweight champion Jose Aldo takes on bantamweight wrestling powerhouse Merab Dvalishvili, a 15-minute contest with serious title implications for the 135-pound division. Veteran bangers Wu Yanan, Lucie Pudilova, Tyson Pedro and Harry Hunsucker round out the ESPN+ main card PPV action.
MMAmania.com
Here’s everything that happened at UFC 278 last night
Last night (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) ventured to Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah for UFC 278. In the main event, a rematch between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards would decide the future of 170-pound gold. Before those men threw down, the title pictures at Middleweight and Bantamweight were affected by the pivotal bookings of Luke Rockhold vs. Paulo Costa and Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili. Excellent match ups, recognizable names, and divisional implications — what more is there to ask for?
MMAmania.com
Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 full fight video preview for UFC 278 PPV main event
No. 2-ranked welterweight contender Leon Edwards will finally get his long-awaited rematch against reigning 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman when they hook ‘em up in the UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event TONIGHT (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) from inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. LIVE! Watch UFC 278...
MMAmania.com
UFC 278 results: Biggest winners, loser for ‘Usman vs. Edwards 2’ last night
UFC 278 went down last night (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) from inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. In the main event of the evening, Leon Edwards stunned Kamaru Usman in the final minute of the fight, scoring a head kick knockout to win the Welterweight title (see it here). In the co-main event, Luke Rockhold and Paulo Costa somehow made it past the finish line in a wacky, back-and-forth fight that ultimately saw Costa win the the unanimous decision (highlights).
MMAmania.com
UFC 278: Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold full fight highlights, social media reaction
Paulo Costa got back into the middleweight win column last night (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) at UFC 278 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, when the Brazilian contender outlasted a returning Luke Rockhold in the co-main event. Costa tested Rockhold’s chin early...
MMAmania.com
Watch ‘Joshua vs. Usyk 2’ full fight video highlights
Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13 KO) defended his heavyweight crown for the first time earlier today (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) live on DAZN from inside Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, when the Ukrainian fighter outlasted Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KO) via split decision to retain his WBA, WBO and IBF world titles.
MMAmania.com
‘WTF?!’ Twitter reacts to Leon Edwards epic knockout win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278
Leon Edwards just destroyed Kamaru Usman and captured the welterweight crown in the UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last Sat. night (Aug. 20, 2022) inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, avenging his previous decision loss to “The Nigerian Nightmare” at UFC on FOX 17 back in late 2015. In addition, “Rocky” also put an end to all that silly talk about Usman moving up to light heavyweight to challenge for the title before (or perhaps after) boxing “sweet science” superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.
MMAmania.com
Video: Colby Covington reacts to Kamaru Usman getting KO’d at UFC 278
Colby Covington hasn’t had a whole lot to say in public since getting bushwhacked by Jorge Masvidal on the streets of Miami Beach back in March. But the welterweight contender hasn’t been sitting at home doing nothing over the past five months. Recently, news emerged that Covington placed...
MMAmania.com
Monday Morning Hangover: Will Khamzat Chimaev prevent the Edwards vs. Usman trilogy fight?
UFC 278 went down last Sat. night (Aug. 20, 2022) in Salt Lake City, Utah, leaving several combatants feeling the post-fight blues. Among them was Jose Aldo, who saw his three-fight win streak (and championship fight aspirations) go out the window courtesy of Merab Dvalshivili. And Luke Rockhold, who called...
MMAmania.com
Free agent Paulo Costa responds after Jake Paul calls his UFC 278 fight “dogs—t”
UFC 278 wasn’t exactly the most exciting card in the history of combat sports, so when Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold went to war for three hard rounds, it was a welcome reprieve from the dull Aldo vs. Dvalishvili fight that come before. Was it the most technical fight?...
MMAmania.com
Dana White to the rescue! UFC boss blocks USADA vampires after Paulo Costa blood beef
The bloodsuckers at USADA, charged with pre- and post-fight drug testing for UFC, used to have carte blanche when it came to drawing plasma under its “Whereabouts” policy, which is how dehydrated middleweight contender Paulo Costa got forced into a blood test in the waning hours of his UFC 278 weight cut.
MMAmania.com
Michael Page believes Mike Perry showing ‘massive sign of nerves’ ahead of BKFC London
Michael Page will make his anticipated bare knuckle boxing debut against Mike Perry this weekend at BKFC 27 live on FITE.tv pay-per-view (PPV) from London, England, and he already believes he has a mental edge over “Platinum.”. Page, who is best known for knocking out cans in Bellator MMA,...
MMAmania.com
UFC 278 results: Matches to make for ‘Usman vs Edwards 2’ main card winners
UFC 278 went down last night (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) from inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah featuring a thrilling night of fights that was capped off by Leon Edwards’ vicious knockout win over Kamaru Usman (see it again here). In other action, Luke Rockhold and Paulo Costa went at it for 15 back-and-forth minutes in a “Fight of the Night” affair.
MMAmania.com
Highlights: Watch Kayla Harrison submit Martina Jindrova, advance to another $1 million finale | PFL Playoffs 3
Kayla Harrison remained undefeated earlier today (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) at PFL Playoffs 3 live on ESPN from inside Copper Box Arena in London, England, when the lightweight phenom steamrolled Martina Jindrova with a first-round submission (arm triangle). It didn’t take Harrison long to close the gap and get the...
MMAmania.com
How to stream UFC 278 tonight live on ESPN+ PPV | Usman vs. Edwards 2
It all goes down later tonight (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) at UFC 278 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, as Kamaru Usman puts his undisputed UFC welterweight title on the line for the sixth-straight time in the main event against former foe Leon Edwards.
MMAmania.com
Gilbert Burns claims Jorge Masvidal matchup is verbally agreed, ‘Gamebred’ begs to differ
Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal are nearing a potential clash inside of the Octagon, but first the two need to come to terms on a fight contract. Burns, who is coming off a decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev in a Fight of the Night performance this past April, has been lobbying for a fight with Masvidal for a few months now. “Durinho” even promised not to attempt any takedowns as he aims to prove he’s a better striker than the BMF champ. Masvidal has also expressed interest in the matchup, but now things are beginning to heat up.
