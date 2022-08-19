Read full article on original website
R J List
3d ago
Profits before people. The judgement he receives. versus the potential harm he has caused will not be justified. The hearing will be over and people will be left wondering how much money was paid out for leniency in punishment.
Reply(1)
2
Related
One flood-ravaged Kentucky community is suing a coal company, saying its negligence made damage even worse
LOST CREEK, Ky. — Families along Upper River Caney and Lower River Caney roads recall how the floodwaters that rushed through their narrow hollow turned from a muddy brown to a charcoal gray late last month. Within minutes of the color change, the water rose so high that it...
wymt.com
Floyd County mine company indicted for falsifying dust samples, lying to special investigator
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Black Diamond Coal LLC. has recently been federally indicted on several charges. In the indictment, it states that an employee in charge of collecting and reporting dust samples “knowingly and willfully certified false claims.” The employee was accused of leaving a piece of dust-sampling equipment outside of the mine, sampling fresh air, rather than underground with the mine operators.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Ohio Glass Manufacturer to Create 140 Jobs with New Kentucky Factory
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of glass bottles and jars...
spectrumnews1.com
Zoneton firefighters donate truck to eastern Kentucky fire department
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — For Zoneton Fire Protection District Chief Kevin Moulton, there was no hesitation in looking for a way to help fire departments affected by last month’s historic floods. What You Need To Know. Zoneton Fire Protection District has donated one of its trucks to a department...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wymt.com
“They’re just gone” | An up-close look at the damage Eastern Kentucky flooding left behind
HAZARD, Ky. (WVLT/WYMT) - Nearly one month after devastating flooding hit Eastern Kentucky, help is still needed in the mountains. “This one mom looked at me and she said I don’t know and she just started to break down, and then you ask those questions, how many people are in your family and she had five boys and a girl and so they need blankets, they need towels they need the absolute bare minimum right now, they don’t have anything,” said WVLT First Alert Meteorologist Paige Noel.
wkyufm.org
Why Kentucky could feel more like Death Valley over the next 30 years
If you’ve spent this summer feeling like it’s really getting extra hot out here, it is not in your mind. A new report from the First Street Foundation describes a major warming region of the U.S. as an extreme heat belt — and Kentucky is among the states included. On this week’s edition of “Science Behind the Forecast,” WAVE 3 meteorologist Tawana Andrew explains what and where the extreme heat belt is.
Kentucky’s high budget surplus keeps state on track for income tax cut
Kentucky’s second highest budget surplus in history at more than $1 billion puts the state on “solid terms” to begin cutting the state income tax in January, says Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne. Osborne, R-Oldham County, said the surplus recorded at the end of the state’s fiscal...
wpln.org
Extreme rainfall in Tennessee is revealing a hidden health threat — hazardous chemical facilities
In the U.S., more than 11,000 facilities have “extremely” hazardous chemicals in amounts that could harm people, the environment and property if released. About a third are located in areas with prominent climate hazards, like wildfires, storm surges, flooding and sea level rise. In Tennessee, the main threat...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkyufm.org
Police: Panic at state fair caused by ‘noise-making devices,’ not gunfire
Authorities say it was noise-making devices and not gunfire that caused panic at the Kentucky State Fair Saturday night. In a statement, Kentucky State Police said an initial investigation of the incident suggests a group caused the panic by setting off “noise-making devices,” which led fair-goers to believe shots had been fired.
Kentucky offering PACE elder care opportunities in limited counties, aimed at more care at home
In an effort to promote the health and safety of Kentuckians, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the arrival of the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, in Kentucky. The program is designed to provide quality long-term care for people age 55 and older that is cost-effective. “This milestone...
Donations continue to pour in for eastern Kentucky flood victims
Even those who lost their homes to the floods are trying to help their neighbors the best they can.
wymt.com
EKCEP announces new FLOOD initiative to help impacted Eastern Kentuckians
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Officials with Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program (EKCEP) announced a new initiative to help people impacted by the historic flooding in late July. The initiative is called EKY FLOOD - Finding Local Opportunities for Overcoming Disaster. The project will help new employees, volunteers, employers, business owners,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Debris removal from waterways to begin in eastern Kentucky counties hit by flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews will start clearing debris from waterways in eastern Kentucky counties hit by flooding earlier this month. Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday that most of the debris left from the flooding ended up in area creeks and streams. Larger materials that pose "potential hazards" to bridges...
wkyufm.org
Despite abortion bans, Kentucky Planned Parenthood clinics remain open for other care
Planned Parenthood’s Louisville health center, which provided abortions until recently, will remain open for other health care needs and to help patients navigate abortions in other states. Planned Parenthood and EMW Women’s Surgical Center halted abortion care in Kentucky earlier this month, after the state court of appeals granted...
West Virginia laws you may have broken without realizing
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Many states have odd laws on the books. Though they’re not usually enforced, they are often left in legal codes for years. Here are some weirder West Virginia laws you may have broken without realizing: §61-2-26 — Any time you abandon a refrigerator or food freezer appliance or other airtight appliance […]
West Virginia families win $5M in settlement over classroom abuse suit
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The families of four nonverbal special education students have received $5 million in settlement money after they sued the county school system based in West Virginia’s state capitol, alleging abuse in the classroom. The Charleston Gazette-Mail obtained details of the settlement involving Horace Mann Middle School through an open records request to […]
Kentucky State Police investigates incident at state fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police are investigating what organizers are simply calling an “incident” at this year’s Kentucky State Fair. A spokesperson with the event released this statement Saturday night: “At approximately 9:20 p.m. we were made aware of a situation in front of The Midway and have taken immediate action to […]
wymt.com
Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky gives update on donations
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky has released an update on donations and the disbursement of flood relief funds. The foundation announced that, as of Friday, August 19, it has given more than $670,000 in grants to support families, nonprofits, small businesses and family farms. In the...
South Charleston Man Sentenced to More than 20 Years in Prison for Major Role in Multi-State Methamphetamine Conspiracy
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Timothy Wayne Dodd, 46, of South Charleston, was sentenced today to 21 years and seven months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for helping to operate a large-volume methamphetamine conspiracy in and around St. Albans and South Charleston during the summer of 2021.
wymt.com
Boil Water Advisory lifted for portions of Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the City of Hazard Utilities announced the Boil Water Advisory was lifted for portions of Perry County on Sunday. The following areas were lifted from the advisory:. The entire city limits of Hazard. Airport Gardens. The Village Shopping Center. All areas between West...
Comments / 6