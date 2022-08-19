ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, KY

Profits before people. The judgement he receives. versus the potential harm he has caused will not be justified. The hearing will be over and people will be left wondering how much money was paid out for leniency in punishment.

Floyd County mine company indicted for falsifying dust samples, lying to special investigator

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Black Diamond Coal LLC. has recently been federally indicted on several charges. In the indictment, it states that an employee in charge of collecting and reporting dust samples “knowingly and willfully certified false claims.” The employee was accused of leaving a piece of dust-sampling equipment outside of the mine, sampling fresh air, rather than underground with the mine operators.
