Elon Musk: “Tesla Plants are Money Furnaces Burning Billions of Dollars” is a Warning to ShareholdersZack LoveAustin, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: trial scheduled as defense files to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Austin City Council Give Themselves a $33,000 Raise and Make Six Figures NowTom HandyAustin, TX
Elon Musk suggests a tunnel between Austin and San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas is Number 1 in Business but at the Bottom of Every Other IssueTom HandyTexas State
NEW BIZ: Downtown Beer Hall brings brews to Marble Falls
Downtown Beer Hall, a new beer garden with over 30 different brews on tap, recently opened at 209 Main St. in Marble Falls. The open-air establishment will offer patrons a variety of beers brewed locally, domestically, and internationally. Shop owner Norman Lucas hopes to create an experience for customers centered...
KXAN
LIST: Pride events happening Sunday in Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Want to continue with Pride fun this weekend? Here are a few events to check out. Austin Pride Recovery Drag Bingo Brunch is from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Fairmont Austin, 101 Red River St. The event comes complete with brunch favorites and drink specials and is sure to help round out your Pride weekend fun. The brunch will feature opportunities to win Pride swag and exciting prizes.
How the Gonzales Crystal Theatre honors the past while training the future
About an hour east of San Antonio, the town of Gonzales is home to the Gonzales Crystal Theatre. This storied theater has had many lives since it first opened in 1913, drawing audiences with vaudeville shows, silent movies, and later, talkies. It eventually closed and later morphed into a coffee...
18 Brunch spots to try and more in our 2022 Breakfast and Brunch Guide
French Toast served at Fork & Spoon is made with traditional homemade Challah bread, topped with powdered sugar and honey pecan butter. (Courtesy Fork & Spoon/Community Impact Newspaper) Summer is a great time to get out and try new restaurants or visit favorites that you enjoy. This guide shows some...
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
Dreamland serves up entertainment oasis in Texas Hill Country
Dreamland is an 86-acre entertainment venue that includes miniature golf, disc golf, pickleball courts and live music stages.
Magical new Nutcracker immersive experience dances into San Antonio
From Lighthouse Immersive, the ever-expanding creators of Immersive Van Gogh, Immersive Frida, Immersive Monet & The Impressionists, and Immersive King Tut, now comes Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle, opening at Lighthouse Artspace San Antnio on November 19. The holiday exhibition, which made its debut in Toronto in 2021, aims to...
Austin Chronicle
Austin Food + Wine Festival Tickets On Sale Now
Eleventh annual festival announces lineup and new programs. Tickets are now on sale for the 11th annual Austin Food + Wine Festival which will take place on Fri.-Sun., Nov. 4-6, at Auditorium Shores. This three-day gathering of the best of food and beverages is staged by FOOD & WINE magazine...
Karlin unveils plans to transform huge northwest Austin campus once home to 3M
Karlin Real Estate LLC is undertaking perhaps its most ambitious project yet in Austin — the renovation of a 156-acre office campus off River Place Boulevard, not far from Lake Travis, that was previously occupied by 3M Co.
Report says this North Texas city hosts one of the best Oktoberfest celebrations in the country
Oktoberfest. It's one of those things where everyone can gather together and set aside all differences to enjoy some beer drinking, great music and German foods-galore.
Eater
The Former Russian House Restaurant Closed Down in Downtown Austin
Downtown Austin Eastern European restaurant the House — formerly known as Russian House — closed down permanently in late May. Its last day of service on 307 East Fifth Street was on Sunday, June 5. The shutter was originally pegged as a temporary one, according to the Facebook...
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in San Marcos, Texas
Cruising through Texas on your South Central US road trip? Take out some time to comb through all the best things to do in San Marcos, Texas. Sandwiched between Austin and San Antonio, the Central Texas college town is a must-see stop when traveling through the Texas Hill Country. On...
Local gourmet cookie store in the running for H-E-B's Quest for Texas Best
AUSTIN, Texas — Beloved Texas-based grocery store H-E-B is hosting the final round of its Quest for Texas Best competition this week. One Central Texan will be included in the mix. The prize? Thousands of dollars and a spot on H-E-B shelves nationwide. Ashley Cameron, owner of Love &...
virtualbx.com
Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Modera Georgetown
Georgetown (Williamson County) – Mill Creek Residential, a leading national developer, announced it has broken ground on Modera Georgetown, a garden-style community. The three-story community, which will feature 318 apartment homes, is part of Highland Village, a master-planned community comprising 299 single-family homes, 32 acres of commercial development, three acres of parkland and a recreational trail system. First move-ins are anticipated for late 2023.
San Antonio Is Getting A Massive Pirate-Themed Park
The park has an inclusive playground.
tribeza.com
The Best Pizza in Austin
With more than 30 toppings to choose from, the possibilities are endless at Southside Flying Pizza. Their pies are hand-tossed to perfection, creating a crust that’s not too thick and not too thin. Everything can be customized, making this an ideal option for more picky eaters. Pro tip: head to Southside for two large pizzas for $20 every Tuesday.
'We're people just like them': Groups taking part in Austin Pride parade say the event holds great importance
AUSTIN, Texas — Balloons are now filling the living room of Glen Langford, who is the President of the Austin Gay Men’s Chorus. “We are building our float for the 2022 pride parade that will be downtown in Austin,” said Langford. Usually, they are performing, but on...
travelnowsmart.com
Things to Do in Marble Falls This Weekend
If you’re looking for something to do in Marble Falls this weekend, there are plenty of options. Check out the Dan Pogue Sculpture Gallery, Save the World Brewery, and Lakeside Park. Or, visit a brewery and sample the craft beer. There are many reasons to visit this charming small town. And, of course, you can’t go wrong with any of these activities. If you don’t want to get wet, there are a few more options nearby.
Reimers Ranch offers outdoor adventures in Texas Hill Country
Situated in western Travis County, Reimers Ranch includes "almost 3 miles of continuous frontage along the Pedernales River" and is Travis County's largest parkland acquisition, according to the Travis County Parks Department. More than 18 miles of trails cut through the park's landscape.
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: San Antonio buffet racks up smorgasbord of violations
SAN ANTONIO – A buffet with a smorgasbord of problems, including a live bird flying around inside and roaches in the meat grinder, tops the list of recent health inspections of San Antonio restaurants. Grand Buffet. Grand Buffet, located in the 600 block of Southwest Military Drive, earned a...
