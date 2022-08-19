ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimberley, TX

dailytrib.com

NEW BIZ: Downtown Beer Hall brings brews to Marble Falls

Downtown Beer Hall, a new beer garden with over 30 different brews on tap, recently opened at 209 Main St. in Marble Falls. The open-air establishment will offer patrons a variety of beers brewed locally, domestically, and internationally. Shop owner Norman Lucas hopes to create an experience for customers centered...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
KXAN

LIST: Pride events happening Sunday in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Want to continue with Pride fun this weekend? Here are a few events to check out. Austin Pride Recovery Drag Bingo Brunch is from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Fairmont Austin, 101 Red River St. The event comes complete with brunch favorites and drink specials and is sure to help round out your Pride weekend fun. The brunch will feature opportunities to win Pride swag and exciting prizes.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin Food + Wine Festival Tickets On Sale Now

Eleventh annual festival announces lineup and new programs. Tickets are now on sale for the 11th annual Austin Food + Wine Festival which will take place on Fri.-Sun., Nov. 4-6, at Auditorium Shores. This three-day gathering of the best of food and beverages is staged by FOOD & WINE magazine...
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

The Former Russian House Restaurant Closed Down in Downtown Austin

Downtown Austin Eastern European restaurant the House — formerly known as Russian House — closed down permanently in late May. Its last day of service on 307 East Fifth Street was on Sunday, June 5. The shutter was originally pegged as a temporary one, according to the Facebook...
AUSTIN, TX
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in San Marcos, Texas

Cruising through Texas on your South Central US road trip? Take out some time to comb through all the best things to do in San Marcos, Texas. Sandwiched between Austin and San Antonio, the Central Texas college town is a must-see stop when traveling through the Texas Hill Country. On...
SAN MARCOS, TX
virtualbx.com

Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Modera Georgetown

Georgetown (Williamson County) – Mill Creek Residential, a leading national developer, announced it has broken ground on Modera Georgetown, a garden-style community. The three-story community, which will feature 318 apartment homes, is part of Highland Village, a master-planned community comprising 299 single-family homes, 32 acres of commercial development, three acres of parkland and a recreational trail system. First move-ins are anticipated for late 2023.
GEORGETOWN, TX
tribeza.com

The Best Pizza in Austin

With more than 30 toppings to choose from, the possibilities are endless at Southside Flying Pizza. Their pies are hand-tossed to perfection, creating a crust that’s not too thick and not too thin. Everything can be customized, making this an ideal option for more picky eaters. Pro tip: head to Southside for two large pizzas for $20 every Tuesday.
AUSTIN, TX
travelnowsmart.com

Things to Do in Marble Falls This Weekend

If you’re looking for something to do in Marble Falls this weekend, there are plenty of options. Check out the Dan Pogue Sculpture Gallery, Save the World Brewery, and Lakeside Park. Or, visit a brewery and sample the craft beer. There are many reasons to visit this charming small town. And, of course, you can’t go wrong with any of these activities. If you don’t want to get wet, there are a few more options nearby.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
