wpsdlocal6.com
Extended closure of KY 1523/Industrial Pkwy in Calvert City starts Monday
PADUCAH — A contractor for the Paducah and Louisville Railroad plans to close a section of KY 1523/Industrial Parkway in Calvert City starting Monday, August 22. KY 1523/Industrial Parkway will be closed near the Arkema, Inc., Calvert City facility to allow reconstruction of a rail crossing at mile point 3.72. This extended closure of KY 1523/Industrial Parkway is west of the KY 95/Main Street intersection.
wpsdlocal6.com
City of Marion lifts boil water advisory
MARION, KY- The city of Marion announced their boil water advisory has been lifted. As the water crisis continues, the city is asking residents to continue to work on conserving as much water as possible. Studies are being done by Paducah-based engineering firm Bacon, Farmer, Workman Engineering & Testing Inc....
westkentuckystar.com
Paving near Southwest Elementary in Calloway County Monday
On Monday, paving is planned in the turn lane for Southwest Elementary School in Calloway County. Delays are possible during the work. The work zone is expected to remain active for about two more weeks.
lanereport.com
Kentucky native named Baptist Health Paducah president
PADUCAH, Ky. — Kenny Boyd has been named president of Baptist Health Paducah, effective Oct. 10. He succeeds Matt Bailey, who has served as interim president since November 2021 when former Baptist Health Paducah President Chris Roty was named to a leadership position at Baptist Health Lexington. The Kentucky...
Texas man drowns in western Kentucky lake
An investigation is underway after a man drowned in western Kentucky.
whopam.com
Two injured in Princeton collision
Two people were injured in a wreck involving a motorcycle on North Jefferson Street in Princeton Sunday morning. According to a news release from the Princeton Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of North Jefferson around 9:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of a two-vehicle collision. Investigation determined that a motorcycle operated by 35-year-old Travis Greer of Princeton was heading south bound on North Jefferson when a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Christopher Wright of Princeton pulled into his path.
Elkton, August 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Trigg County High School football team will have a game with Todd County Central High School on August 22, 2022, 16:00:00. Trigg County High SchoolTodd County Central High School.
Trigg County drowning under investigation
Saturday, the Trigg County Coroner's Office confirmed a 62-year-old man drowned in Lake Barkley in Cadiz. The accident is under investigation.
KFVS12
Trigg County Coroner: Texas man drowned in Lake Barkley
Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Madison County. Anna-Jonesboro soccer field renamed to honor coach killed in crash. Reward of $5,000 offered in case of missing Sikeston woman. Updated: 24 hours ago. |. A missing Sikeston woman's family is offering a $5,000 reward in the search for her. Heartland...
4-vehicle crash injures one on Highway 41 in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Dispatch tells us a crash Sunday afternoon left one person injured on Highway 41 in Henderson. According to dispatch, the accident happened on southbound Highway 41 North near Exit 15. Dispatch says emergency services were called out to the crash since one person involved was complaining of chest pains. Four vehicles […]
whopam.com
Body of drowning victim recovered on Lake Barkley
The body of a Texas man who jumped off a pontoon boat into Lake Barkley and never resurfaced Thursday was recovered Saturday morning. The Trigg County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 62-year old Mark Alan Younger of Bandera, Texas and a news release says the accidental drowning near the marina remains under investigation.
whvoradio.com
Man Found After Drowning In Lake Barkley
The body of a Texas man who drowned at Lake Barkley Marina Thursday has been located Saturday morning. Trigg County emergency personnel say they were called around 4 pm Thursday for 62-year-old Mark Younger of Bandera, Texas, that was last seen jumping off of a pontoon boat near the Lake Barkley Marina.
14news.com
House catches fire in Dawson Springs
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire investigators are trying to figure out the cause of a large house fire in Hopkins County on Friday morning. The house fire broke out on Franklin Street in Dawson Springs. Fire crews were called to the scene around 5 a.m. Neighbors sent us video...
KSP: Webster County deputy jailer arrested
DIXON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) arrested a deputy jailer in Dixon on Friday. KSP says it received a complaint at the Webster County Jail, which prompted the investigation. KSP says through this investigation, it was revealed that Deputy Jailer Aaron Drewicz, 29, of Dawson Springs, had solicited sexual conduct from inmates at the jail while on […]
clarksvillenow.com
Landfill catches fire in western Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County Fire Chief Ed Baggett said it took nearly an hour and a half for firefighters to put out a fire Thursday night at the Bi-County Landfill. “The garbage on top of the hill caught fire at around 9:24 p.m. last night,” Baggett....
Daviess County Kentucky Woman Sends Warning After Terrifying Encounter
A Daviess County woman is urging others to be extra vigilant after a terrifying encounter over the weekend. Reece Mayfield shared her experience on social media to warn other women. Has this happened to you?. I've only had one scary moment involving another vehicle on the road. It was difficult...
Henderson crash sends three to the hospital
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department says multiple people were injured after a crash on Saturday. Officers say the crash happened along the 2000 block of US Highway 41 North. According to a police report, a blue Ford Escape traveling south collided with a grey Ford truck after the truck turned in front […]
tornadopix.com
3 dead, 39 homes damaged in Indiana house explosion
EVANSVILLE, Indiana (WFIE/Grey News) – Authorities have confirmed three people were killed as a result of a home explosion in Indiana on Wednesday afternoon. Officials say the call originally came just before 1 p.m. Evansville Fire Department officials say another person has been taken to a nearby hospital, but...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Single-Vehicle Wreck In Christian County
A man was injured in a wreck on Kentucky 813 in Christian County Saturday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck was westbound about three miles from North Greenville Road when the driver lost control causing the truck to run off the road and overturn. A male passenger...
14news.com
Expert: Cause of fatal Evansville explosion possibly related to fuel-air mixture
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Doctor Scott Davis is a Combustion Systems Expert and CEO of Gexcon. He’s a seasoned explosion investigator, and he says when you investigate an explosion like the one on Weinbach Avenue, you’ve got to start ruling things out before you can land on a cause.
