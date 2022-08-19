Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Tarkio pair arrested near Shenandoah
SIDNEY, IA – Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope reports two arrests following a traffic stop south of Shenandoah. A sheriff’s office press release says deputies stopped a Chrysler on Aug. 20 and a search revealed 11 grams of methamphetamine and 16 grams of marijuana. Jacqueline Riley, 44, and...
News Channel Nebraska
Warrant issued for Omaha man suspected in double homicide
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man arrested in Iowa is suspected of killing his grandmother and great-grandmother earlier this month. A warrant has been issued for him in Douglas County. Gage Walter, 27, is suspected by Omaha Police to have killed two of his family members on Aug. 13.
kmaland.com
Shenandoah man arrested on series of charges
(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Police Department has released information from an arrest stemming from an incident on Thursday afternoon. According to the report, at approximately 2:00 PM, officers from the Shenandoah Police Department were called to the 900 block of 5th Avenue for an assault in progress. Officers arrived on the scene and arrested 49-year-old Jason Michael Lanken of Shenandoah.
Former Silver City Clerk Artema Gray sentenced to prison
(Glenwood) Former Silver City Clerk Artema Gray has been sentenced to prison. The Mills County Attorney’s Office says 44-year-old Artema Madeline Gray, of Silver City, Iowa, pled guilty to Theft in the First Degree, a Class C Felony. Gray appeared before the Honorable Judge Davidson for a sentencing hearing in the District Court in and for Mills County, Iowa on Monday, August 22. After hearing from the current and former Mayor and members of the City Council in open court, Gray was sentenced to ten years in prison.
kmaland.com
Council Bluffs man booked on pair of warrants
(Glenwood) -- A Council Bluffs man is in custody following his Thursday afternoon arrest. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 35-year-old Keegan Patrick Rooney was arrested shortly after 3:30 p.m. at the Pottawattamie County Corrections Facility. Authorities say Rooney was booked on two warrants for violation of probation. Rooney was...
WOWT
Juvenile arrested after alleged threats made against Millard school
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating recent social media posts about threats to a district school. Detectives have worked with Millard Schools to identify those involved. They did not confirm which school was involved but said a juvenile was arrested in connection to the threat. This is a...
knopnews2.com
Officials investigate body discovered in northwest Otoe County
OTOE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) -The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the body of a man found in northwest Otoe County. Deputies were sent to an acreage Friday evening after the landowners were walking their property and discovered the deceased male in a vehicle that had been on the acreage for several years.
kmaland.com
Personal injury accident under investigation in Council Bluffs
(Council Bluffs) -- The Council Bluffs Police Department reports an injury accident from early Sunday morning. According to a release, officers were dispatched to the 45.5 mile marker of I-29 southbound at approximately 12:06 AM for a personal injury accident. Upon arrival, officers determined a red Dodge Charger was traveling...
KETV.com
Two people killed in Harrison County motorcycle crash
HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa — Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash in Harrison County, Iowa, Sunday morning. In a news release, the Harrison County Sheriff said the crash happened on Austin Avenue near 307th Place, several miles south of Modale. Officials found the wreck around 9:50 a.m. Sunday when a passerby called 911.
WOWT
No charges will be filed in Bennington Lake boat accident
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities say they will not pursue charges against the people involved in a traumatic boating accident at Bennington Lake. The accident on July 25 involved three people. Authorities say a juvenile was driving a boat pulling three people on innertubes - a 47-year-old man as well as two girls, ages 8 and 15.
kmaland.com
Alan E. Pierce, 68 of Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Start:2:00 p.m.
kmaland.com
Rock Port man hurt in Atchison County motorcycle wreck
(Watson) -- One person was injured in a motorcycle accident in Atchison County early Saturday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Route A east of Route D, or three-quarters of a mile east of Watson shortly after 1 a.m. Authorities say a 2005 Harley Davidson FLSTF driven by 61-year-old Ronald Hall of Rock Port was westbound on Route A when it exited the north side of the roadway into a ditch, and continued westbound before it overturned and ejected Hall. The motorcycle came to rest on its side in the ditch facing south.
kmaland.com
Florence "Lucy" Maudling, 86, Rock Port, Missouri
Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M. Memorials: United Methodist Church, Rock Port, Missouri. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Graveside Service and Interment: 3:00 P.M., Friday, August 26, Marshalltown Cemetery, Mount Ayr, Iowa.
abc17news.com
Iowa man hurt by boat propeller at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) - An Iowa man went to the hospital with serious injuries after falling off a boat and hitting its propeller. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that 57-year-old Marvin Neill of Little Sioux, Iowa fell off a boat Friday afternoon in the 2 mile marker of the Big Niangua Arm. The patrol said the boat's driver put the vessel in gear to dock the boat, which caused Neill to fall overboard. The crash report said Neill hit the boat's propeller when he fell.
kmaland.com
Phyllis Carmichael, 85, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Phyllis passed away Saturday, Auygust 20, 2022 at Accura Care, Shenandoah, iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
lakeexpo.com
Docking Injury: Iowa Man Falls Off Boat, Hit By Propeller
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — An Iowa man was seriously injured Friday in a docking mishap that left him cut by a boat propeller. Marvin Neill, 57, of Little Sioux, Iowa, was transported to Lake Regional Hospital with serious injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Scott...
Updated: Home damaged by fire in Lewis
(Lewis) Firefighters were called to a house fire at 203 Court Street in Lewis just before 9:00 a.m. Saturday. Jeff Pope, Third Assistant Chief with the Lewis Fire Department, spoke with KSOM/KS95 News on scene. Pope said the owner of the home was out when firefighters arrived, and there were...
kjan.com
UPDATE: Lewis house fire, 8/20/22
(Lewis, Iowa) – The cause of a house fire in Lewis this (Saturday) morning, remains under investigation. The blaze at 203 Court Street in Lewis, was reported at around 9-a.m. The home’s owner, Rich Keller, told KJAN he could smell something burning when he was in the kitchen.
kmaland.com
Zakk Mitchell, age 13, Elliott
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.riekenfuneralhome.com. After the service, the family welcomes you to join Dan and Zakk on his last ride. For those that do not wish to join, a small gathering will be held at the shelter following the service.
WOWT
Community supports family after Cass County Sergeant’s son dies from rare amoeba
CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The boy who tragically died after being infected by a rare brain-eating amoeba was the son of a Cass County Sheriff’s Sergeant. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, identified by the sheriff’s office as 8-year-old Easton Scott Gray, was the son of Sgt. Amber Gray, who has served with the sheriff’s office for 15 years.
