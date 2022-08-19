ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Hundreds of bikers begin their 235-mile pedal across the state

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- More than 700 bicyclists are enjoying Wisconsin's bike trails. The group started their 235-mile weekend journey from Riverside Park in La Crosse to the Milwaukee River. It's not just Wisconsinites pedaling across the state. People from 25 different states are on the trip, along with one...
LA CROSSE, WI
kenosha.com

Returning to her roots: Kenosha’s Adriana Mendez happy to be home at TMJ4

Truttschel has been in the news business for 26 years, including the last five-plus at the Kenosha News. He's now the Communications Director for the Southeast Wisconsin American Heart Association in Milwaukee, but looks forward to continuing his passion for writing and storytelling. The journey into television journalism has taken...
KENOSHA, WI
wuwm.com

Where passenger rail may be headed in Wisconsin—eventually

According to a newly-posted federal document, the Evers Administration is trying to help a private company keep alive the idea of commuter rail between Kenosha and Milwaukee. Last week, The Federal Transit Administration updated its website, to include a profile of the Kenosha-Racine-Milwaukee (KRM) rail project, as provided this month by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cudahy, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee, WI
Education
State
Washington State
City
Waukesha, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | Chime in with your rainfall total in Washington County, WI

August 20, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Mother Nature just really didn’t care if the Art & Chalk Fest was underway at the Museum of Wisconsin Art or if the Allenton Picnic was underway or that the fellas in the Badger Heritage Chapter of the Antique Motorcycle Club of America were making their way back home… She let go with rain on Saturday afternoon and a lot of it. Chime in with your rainfall total.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
uwm.edu

UWM installs Narcan boxes to battle opioid abuse

As part of its ongoing efforts to fight opioid abuse, UW-Milwaukee has installed the naloxone nasal spray Narcan in several locations on its campuses in Milwaukee, Waukesha and Washington County. Naloxone is an easy-to-use medication that temporarily reverses the potentially fatal effects of an opioid overdose. Boxes of the medication...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Owners of Paradise Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services Open Funeral Care Supply Company

MILWAUKEE – Dr. Camelia L. Clarke and her husband Marcel A. Clarke, MBA, opened the Wisconsin Casket and Funeral Care Supply Company, which will source a substantial casket product line and sell a wide array of funeral care supplies, Paradise Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services announced on August 11th . It is the first such Black-owned company in Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Jake Wells

Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each month

counting money in handsPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're struggling financially at all right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. In this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Tammy Baldwin
washingtoncountyinsider.com

What do mowing lawns and making friends have to do with each other?

Washington County, WI – Interfaith Caregivers of Washington County is seeing green. With the arrival of spring, many of our local senior citizens need assistance with the growth of their lawns. Do you like to mow? Perhaps you could lend a hand. The seniors in our community oftentimes struggle...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smithsonian Museum#Lake Michigan#Plumbing#Uwm#Northwoods League#Green Bay Packers
spectrumnews1.com

Now Hiring: Milwaukee company seeks video game testers

MILWAUKEE — Playing video games is a popular pastime, but what if you could make a career out of it?. While it may sound too good to be true, it’s real thanks to one Milwaukee company. Experis, a company that is a division of the Milwaukee-based Manpower Group,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Summer’s last blast

As the summer season winds down, head out to enjoy an event, take a hike or enjoy a picnic before fall sets in. Here are some ideas for making the most of the season:. At Good Harvest Market in Pewaukee, Food Truck Night will run from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21.
WEST BEND, WI
menomonee-falls.org

The Legend of Death's Door with Brennan Christianson

Have you ever wondered about the Door County Death’s Door and how it came to be named that? The strait between Door County and Washington Island is rich in history and lore. Brennan Christianson, Site Manger and Collectors Coordinator for the Death’s Door Maritime Museum in Gills Rock, researched and curated THE LEGEND OF DEATH’S DOOR power point and will speak on the topic. Christianson has a Master’s Degree in Public History and a certificate in Museum Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, as well as a Bachelor's degree in History, with Minors in German and Humanities from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
WISN

Bronze Fonz the iconic Milwaukee statue, turns 14

MILWAUKEE — Fourteen years ago, on Aug. 19, 2008, along Riverwalk in Milwaukee's downtown the Bronze Fonz was unveiled. The statue represents Henry Winkler who interpreted Arthur Herbert Fonzarelli, better known as "Fonzie" or "The Fonz." This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Here’s the 2022 Milwaukee Comedy Festival lineup

Originating long before the city had anything resembling a sustainable comedy community, Milwaukee Comedy Festival has grown and evolved along with Milwaukee’s stand-up scene. In fact, the annual comedic undertaking has been an invaluable means of pushing local comedy to exciting, new territory. Along the way, Milwaukee Comedy Festival has also brought in noted national talent to headline some of its shows. This year’s festival—which will be taking place October 2-9—is no different, as Laurie Kilmartin was recently announced as the comic who would close out the 17th annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Community Calendar with Car, Truck & bike show!

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving with Real Racine joined us in the Racine & Me studio to check out the latest fun events in the county. First, we discussed the Racine Zoo Car, Truck and Bike Show. All ages are welcome to join in the event. It's a fantastic show at the Racine Zoo with live music all day long.
CBS 58

Kenosha County GOP raffling off AR-15

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fundraising raffle in Kenosha County is getting a lot of attention. The Kenosha County GOP is raffling off an AR-15 rifle. Tickets are $10 apiece or 3 for $20, and they're selling very quickly. The Kenosha County GOP has raffled off an AR-15 for...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy