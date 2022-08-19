Read full article on original website
Rembert Weakland, former Milwaukee Archbishop, dies at 95
The former Archbishop of Milwaukee, Rembert G. Weakland, has died. He was 95 years old, the archdiocese announced Monday.
CBS 58
Hundreds of bikers begin their 235-mile pedal across the state
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- More than 700 bicyclists are enjoying Wisconsin's bike trails. The group started their 235-mile weekend journey from Riverside Park in La Crosse to the Milwaukee River. It's not just Wisconsinites pedaling across the state. People from 25 different states are on the trip, along with one...
kenosha.com
Returning to her roots: Kenosha’s Adriana Mendez happy to be home at TMJ4
Truttschel has been in the news business for 26 years, including the last five-plus at the Kenosha News. He's now the Communications Director for the Southeast Wisconsin American Heart Association in Milwaukee, but looks forward to continuing his passion for writing and storytelling. The journey into television journalism has taken...
wuwm.com
Where passenger rail may be headed in Wisconsin—eventually
According to a newly-posted federal document, the Evers Administration is trying to help a private company keep alive the idea of commuter rail between Kenosha and Milwaukee. Last week, The Federal Transit Administration updated its website, to include a profile of the Kenosha-Racine-Milwaukee (KRM) rail project, as provided this month by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Chime in with your rainfall total in Washington County, WI
August 20, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Mother Nature just really didn’t care if the Art & Chalk Fest was underway at the Museum of Wisconsin Art or if the Allenton Picnic was underway or that the fellas in the Badger Heritage Chapter of the Antique Motorcycle Club of America were making their way back home… She let go with rain on Saturday afternoon and a lot of it. Chime in with your rainfall total.
uwm.edu
UWM installs Narcan boxes to battle opioid abuse
As part of its ongoing efforts to fight opioid abuse, UW-Milwaukee has installed the naloxone nasal spray Narcan in several locations on its campuses in Milwaukee, Waukesha and Washington County. Naloxone is an easy-to-use medication that temporarily reverses the potentially fatal effects of an opioid overdose. Boxes of the medication...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Owners of Paradise Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services Open Funeral Care Supply Company
MILWAUKEE – Dr. Camelia L. Clarke and her husband Marcel A. Clarke, MBA, opened the Wisconsin Casket and Funeral Care Supply Company, which will source a substantial casket product line and sell a wide array of funeral care supplies, Paradise Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services announced on August 11th . It is the first such Black-owned company in Wisconsin.
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each month
counting money in handsPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're struggling financially at all right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. In this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin DNR receives $290,000 grant from National Park Service to improve Lizard Mound State Park
MADISON, Wis. — Lizard Mound State Park will soon receive some enhancements. The National Park Service awarded the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources with a $290,000 grant that will go toward improving the Washington County park. The grant is a part of the Semiquincentennial Grant Program that commemorates the...
Tim Michels meets with Milwaukee mom who lost daughter in gun violence
Tim Michels, the Republican nominee for Wisconsin government with a mother Friday whose daughter was killed by gun violence.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
What do mowing lawns and making friends have to do with each other?
Washington County, WI – Interfaith Caregivers of Washington County is seeing green. With the arrival of spring, many of our local senior citizens need assistance with the growth of their lawns. Do you like to mow? Perhaps you could lend a hand. The seniors in our community oftentimes struggle...
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In Wisconsin
If there's one food Wisconsin is most known for, it's the butter burger. This perfect burger has a slightly toasted bun, fresh meat, and a generous smear of butter. Here are some of the best places where you can find butter burgers in the Badger State and remember, if you don't need a napkin, it's not a true butter burger.
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: Milwaukee company seeks video game testers
MILWAUKEE — Playing video games is a popular pastime, but what if you could make a career out of it?. While it may sound too good to be true, it’s real thanks to one Milwaukee company. Experis, a company that is a division of the Milwaukee-based Manpower Group,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Summer’s last blast
As the summer season winds down, head out to enjoy an event, take a hike or enjoy a picnic before fall sets in. Here are some ideas for making the most of the season:. At Good Harvest Market in Pewaukee, Food Truck Night will run from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21.
wpr.org
23-year-old man buys Wisconsin golf course, hopes to attract younger generation to golf
It was mostly a joke in college. What if Tyler Luedtke, now 23, bought the Sir Lanserlot Golf Course in Plymouth? He's from the area and played that course as a kid. And about a year and a half ago while he was at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, he floated the idea to a friend.
menomonee-falls.org
The Legend of Death's Door with Brennan Christianson
Have you ever wondered about the Door County Death’s Door and how it came to be named that? The strait between Door County and Washington Island is rich in history and lore. Brennan Christianson, Site Manger and Collectors Coordinator for the Death’s Door Maritime Museum in Gills Rock, researched and curated THE LEGEND OF DEATH’S DOOR power point and will speak on the topic. Christianson has a Master’s Degree in Public History and a certificate in Museum Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, as well as a Bachelor's degree in History, with Minors in German and Humanities from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.
WISN
Bronze Fonz the iconic Milwaukee statue, turns 14
MILWAUKEE — Fourteen years ago, on Aug. 19, 2008, along Riverwalk in Milwaukee's downtown the Bronze Fonz was unveiled. The statue represents Henry Winkler who interpreted Arthur Herbert Fonzarelli, better known as "Fonzie" or "The Fonz." This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
milwaukeerecord.com
Here’s the 2022 Milwaukee Comedy Festival lineup
Originating long before the city had anything resembling a sustainable comedy community, Milwaukee Comedy Festival has grown and evolved along with Milwaukee’s stand-up scene. In fact, the annual comedic undertaking has been an invaluable means of pushing local comedy to exciting, new territory. Along the way, Milwaukee Comedy Festival has also brought in noted national talent to headline some of its shows. This year’s festival—which will be taking place October 2-9—is no different, as Laurie Kilmartin was recently announced as the comic who would close out the 17th annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Community Calendar with Car, Truck & bike show!
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving with Real Racine joined us in the Racine & Me studio to check out the latest fun events in the county. First, we discussed the Racine Zoo Car, Truck and Bike Show. All ages are welcome to join in the event. It's a fantastic show at the Racine Zoo with live music all day long.
CBS 58
Kenosha County GOP raffling off AR-15
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fundraising raffle in Kenosha County is getting a lot of attention. The Kenosha County GOP is raffling off an AR-15 rifle. Tickets are $10 apiece or 3 for $20, and they're selling very quickly. The Kenosha County GOP has raffled off an AR-15 for...
