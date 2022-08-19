ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Hot and humid weekend ahead

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It's another hot and humid day ahead, with rain chances increasing mid-week. We're starting Saturday with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. Skies are mostly clear. We will see plenty of sunshine through the day, with only a few showers and storms...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Thieves wanted for catalytic converter thefts in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office needs assistance in identifying thieves who stole catalytic converters from multiple businesses in Riviera Beach. The sheriff's office says the group was seen on surveillance video wearing all-black clothes and ski masks. They fled in a black car.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Wellington, FL
Wellington, FL
Business
cbs12.com

Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A winning Fantasy 5 ticket was sold in Boca Raton. The ticket, for Sunday nights drawing, is one of two winners splitting a prize of $79,709.06. The ticket was sold at Publix on NE 5th Avenue. The other winning ticket was sold in Miami.
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Fake post, officer fired, and missing teen: Week in review

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The best pictures from the biggest stories. Handyman gets 3 life sentences for septic tank murder in Jensen Beach. A handyman who killed a woman and put her body in a septic tank in Jensen Beach will spend the rest of his life in prison.
JENSEN BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Missing man with Alzheimer's found dead in canal

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: William Beaver's body was found in a canal by his home in Ft. Pierce. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said they found his body just before 11 a.m. on Monday after they deployed road and aviation units. ORIGINAL STORY:. A man suffering...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

Parkland shooter sentencing trial set to resume

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WPEC) — After a two week recess, the jury in the Parkland school shooter sentencing trial will return to the Broward County Courthouse. On Monday morning, the defense team for convicted mass-murderer Nikalos Cruz is set to present its case starting with opening statements. Up until...
PARKLAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Outage#The Mall#Ne The Green#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Wellington Green
cbs12.com

Everything you need to know for the primary election

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — More than two million Floridians have cast their ballots ahead of the primary election day Tuesday. Polls are open all day Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Before you go, a few things to know check your registration status online, see what your sample ballot looks like and if you’re coming in person bring your photo ID, that could be anything from your driver’s license to a credit card.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy