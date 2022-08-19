Read full article on original website
LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: Republicans Now Want to Defund the FBIWalter Rhein
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
cbs12.com
Rash of catalytic converter thefts in south Florida continues
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Port St. Lucie Police have arrested two men and say they found 13 stolen catalytic converters in their SUV. The men are identified as Gerardo Reygada, 53, and Pedro Wong, 56, both from Miami. Police say 8 of the stolen catalytic converters were...
cbs12.com
Hot and humid weekend ahead
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It's another hot and humid day ahead, with rain chances increasing mid-week. We're starting Saturday with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. Skies are mostly clear. We will see plenty of sunshine through the day, with only a few showers and storms...
cbs12.com
Drunk driving suspect arrested after hitting several medians, curbs
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after causing damage to multiple medians and shrubs while driving under the influence. Kenneth Ramirez, 48, was arrested for driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage. The Port St. Lucie Police...
cbs12.com
Thieves wanted for catalytic converter thefts in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office needs assistance in identifying thieves who stole catalytic converters from multiple businesses in Riviera Beach. The sheriff's office says the group was seen on surveillance video wearing all-black clothes and ski masks. They fled in a black car.
cbs12.com
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A winning Fantasy 5 ticket was sold in Boca Raton. The ticket, for Sunday nights drawing, is one of two winners splitting a prize of $79,709.06. The ticket was sold at Publix on NE 5th Avenue. The other winning ticket was sold in Miami.
cbs12.com
Fake post, officer fired, and missing teen: Week in review
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The best pictures from the biggest stories. Handyman gets 3 life sentences for septic tank murder in Jensen Beach. A handyman who killed a woman and put her body in a septic tank in Jensen Beach will spend the rest of his life in prison.
cbs12.com
Missing man with Alzheimer's found dead in canal
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: William Beaver's body was found in a canal by his home in Ft. Pierce. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said they found his body just before 11 a.m. on Monday after they deployed road and aviation units. ORIGINAL STORY:. A man suffering...
cbs12.com
Parkland shooter sentencing trial set to resume
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WPEC) — After a two week recess, the jury in the Parkland school shooter sentencing trial will return to the Broward County Courthouse. On Monday morning, the defense team for convicted mass-murderer Nikalos Cruz is set to present its case starting with opening statements. Up until...
cbs12.com
Drugs, cash and gun recovered by law enforcement, ending three-month long investigation
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office worked alongside local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to bring down a drug trafficking scheme in Fort Pierce on Friday afternoon. The sheriff's office says Derron Johnson, 25, and Edward Clark, 30, were known 10th Street...
cbs12.com
Benjamin pulls through and Cardinal Newman dominates in Kickoff Classics
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — While most of the Kickoff Classic’s were canceled because of the weather on Thursday night, Friday night proved to be a much more entertaining evening for high school football enthusiasts. Benjamin traveled to Palm Beach Gardens, and played in a thriller, packed...
cbs12.com
Everything you need to know for the primary election
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — More than two million Floridians have cast their ballots ahead of the primary election day Tuesday. Polls are open all day Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Before you go, a few things to know check your registration status online, see what your sample ballot looks like and if you’re coming in person bring your photo ID, that could be anything from your driver’s license to a credit card.
