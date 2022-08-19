Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Biggest sources of immigrants to Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Pennsylvania from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
6 Best Places in New York for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
New York is often considered one of the most expensive states to live in America. And it's certainly true that areas like Manhattan carry a cost of living well above the national average. But it's...
Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything
The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
Mystery solved: Human remains of woman found in upstate New York identified
Otsego County, N.Y. — Human remains found in a remote part of Upstate New York have been identified, troopers announced Friday. The woman was identified as 38-year-old Laura L. Rous of Otego in Otsego County, according to a news release by State Police. Otego is a town of 3,100 people southwest of Oneonta.
Hudson Valley Father Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash On 17K
Police are trying to piece together what happened in the moments before a three-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Hudson Valley father. On Friday, August 19, 2022, the Town of Crawford Police Department responded to a 911 call for a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of State Route 302 and 17K Bullville in the Town of Crawford. The three-vehicle collision ended up claiming the life of a 39-year-old Orange County man.
Teen arrested for handgun possession in Chemung County
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — A missing teen from Virginia has been found and another teen has been arrested on weapons charges after deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle parked behind a Bryne Dairy. […]
wskg.org
Homeless grade-schoolers in New York State will get $7 million in new supports
WXXI – Homeless students in grade schools across New York state may see extra support over the next few years. State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa announced on Wednesday that 27 school districts have been awarded about $7 million dollars in federal grants to help students without permanent homes. Rosa...
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State
As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
These 5 Counties Have The Most Food Stamp Recipients In New York
The long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with record inflation have done damage to the pocketbook of many New Yorkers. In fact, while unemployment levels are reported to be at record lows, the labor force participation rate is also quite a bit lower than average. These plus other factors...
arizonasuntimes.com
New York Attorney General Sends Threatening Letter to Church Suggesting Their ‘ReAwaken America Tour’ Is ‘Extremist’ and ‘Racially Motivated’
A letter sent by New York Attorney General Letitia James to Cornerstone Church in Batavia, New York, threatened the church in advance of its hosting a ReAwaken America Tour event this past weekend, with investigation and prosecution of “acts of violence, intimidation, threats, or harassment” toward others based on “a belief or perception” of characteristics including “race,” “national origin,” “gender,” and “sexual orientation.”
Cops Will Be All Over The Highways In New York
There are still so many things to see and do before was can say summer is officially over in New York State. After the last two summers we had, this summer has been nothing short of fun! It has been great to be back out enjoying concerts, fairs and festivals in person again and it has been amazing to put the COVID pandemic behind us. But even though things have gotten back to a more normal feel, we still need to be responsible on the roadways.
Pennsylvania man arrested for buying, selling body parts on Facebook
Police in Pennsylvania arrested a man they said was allegedly purchasing and selling human remains from Arkansas on Facebook.
Kansas recount confirms results in favor of abortion rights
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights in traditionally conservative Kansas was confirmed with a partial hand recount, with fewer than 100 votes changing after the last county reported results Sunday. Nine of the state’s 105 counties recounted their votes at the request...
Rescue Us! Two CNY Animal Shelters Overflowing With Dogs And Cats
If you have been considering or were on-the-fence about getting a new pet, now is the time to do it. And these dogs will thank you for it!. Both the Herkimer County Humane Society and Steven Swan Humane Society are currently overflowing with dogs in their shelters. Representatives say there are several reasons for this, but the most common has to do with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Primary Day Can’t Come Soon Enough After Ugly GOP Campaign
Are you sick of it yet? The Republican Primary for NY-22, the newly drawn Congressional district that aligns Oneida and Madison Counties with Syracuse, has completed early voting and the Primary set for Tuesday, 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.. The race is between Steve Wells from Madison County, and Brandon...
Gov. Hochul orders suspect of unprovoked attack who was released due to bail reform back in jail
Van Phu Bui, 55, was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted murder after surveillance video appeared to show him hitting a man who was left in a coma.
A Tomato Disaster Headed For New York State?
Putting in a garden is something that most homeowners always say that they want to do. Very few actually can pull off a successful garden each summer. If you have every tried, you know how hard it can be and how much work is involved. The other issue is that when harvest time comes around, everything is ready at once and you have more than you can handle! But this summer, that is very good news.
Video shows violent arrest by law enforcement in Arkansas
WFMZ-TV 69 News provides news, weather, traffic, sports and family programming for the Lehigh Valley, Berks County, Southeastern Pa., Poconos and Western NJ including Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Reading, Kutztown, Emmaus, Quakertown, Stroudsburg, Philadelphia, Jim Thorpe, Doylestown, Phillipsburg, Flemington, Wilmington, and Newark. This website is not intended for users located within...
9 Chances To Investigate Terrifying Paranormal History In Upstate New York This October
Everyone has an image of that stereotypical haunted house. One of those exists here in Upstate New York, and this October you have 9 chances to explore it. Hyde Hall in Cooperstown is probably one of the most active paranormal locations in all of New York State. It was built by George Clarke starting in 1817 and over the course of 17 years, it was finished. Named after Clarke’s family home back in England, his goal was to create not just a home, but a complex system of buildings, placed in the middle of a park, and almost completely self-sufficient.
Cortland woman arrested for leaving infant alone in car
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – On August 14th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Price Chopper on Route 13 in Cortlandville for a welfare check. According to law enforcement, they found an infant child who had been left alone in a car for an extended period of time. An investigation determined that […]
