Kentucky offering PACE elder care opportunities in limited counties, aimed at more care at home
In an effort to promote the health and safety of Kentuckians, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the arrival of the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, in Kentucky. The program is designed to provide quality long-term care for people age 55 and older that is cost-effective. “This milestone...
EKCEP announces new FLOOD initiative to help impacted Eastern Kentuckians
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Officials with Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program (EKCEP) announced a new initiative to help people impacted by the historic flooding in late July. The initiative is called EKY FLOOD - Finding Local Opportunities for Overcoming Disaster. The project will help new employees, volunteers, employers, business owners,...
Families raise awareness of fentanyl poisoning through Capitol rally
FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- An awareness rally was held Sunday morning to remember the lives of nearly 200 Kentuckians who have died in recent years from fentanyl poisoning. The rally was put on by the “Never Alone Nick Rucker Foundation”. Founder Angela Parkerson created the foundation in honor of her son, who died in 2021.
State fair closing early due to incident
One less test for student athletes at JCPS to worry about, but it’s not one from the classroom. They no longer have to test negative for COVID to play sports. Watching Out for You: Labor Day travel and money saving tips. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT.
Some Ky. school districts struggling with COVID spreading among students
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the start of a new school year, but some districts are already struggling with COVID spreading among their students. The Wolfe County School District is less than two weeks into its new academic year, but COVID is already causing trouble in the classroom.
New Study Named Kentucky One of the Worst States To Live in
A new study just ranked the best states to live in, and the results weren't too favorable for Kentucky. I have spent a lot of time in the state of Kentucky. Whether it be to visit family or living in Murray during my time in college (go Racers), I have had some great experiences in the state. On top of all of that, living in southern Indiana, right along the Kentucky border, I've crossed the Ohio River to go into Henderson and Owensboro my whole life. This might get me a little flack, but aside from despising the University of Kentucky (sorry Wildcat fans), I honestly can't say too much negative about the state of Kentucky.
Scholaroo report on 2022’s Best & Worst Schools Systems ranks Kentucky #19 ‘best’ among all states
Even though COVID-19 started wreaking havoc early into 2020, the past two years have still suffered the consequences of a pandemic. Educational institutes are facing staff shortages, among many other obstacles. In the midst of all this, some public schools (attended by a whopping 90% of students in America) are...
Donations continue to pour in for eastern Kentucky flood victims
Even those who lost their homes to the floods are trying to help their neighbors the best they can.
EKY superintendents weigh options for upcoming school year
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Following the devastating flooding, superintendents in eastern Kentucky are doing what they can to get students in classrooms, as quickly as they can. “We will be going back to school on concrete floors, we do know that at this time,” Knott County Superintendent Brent Hoover said....
Organizations 'stuff the truck' to donate supplies to eastern Kentucky
Organizations 'stuff the truck' to donate supplies to eastern Kentucky. Murray State University's Sigma Chi chapter held a "Stuff the Truck" event Saturday. Boxes of supplies—like hygiene kits and medical supplies—will make its way to flood victims in Eastern Kentucky.
Largest pumpkin crowned at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The largest pumpkin was crowned at the Kentucky State Fair on Saturday. Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion. This gigantic gourd beat out nine other competitors for the grand prize of $1,508.20, a dollar for every pound...
Family says they witnessed incident at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Kentucky State Fair transformed into a frenzy, shutting down Saturday night. Kentucky State Police were called to the scene just before 9:30p.m. Saturday. The Midway was reported and immediate action was taken to ensure the safety of guests. A family wanting to remain anonymous said they...
Kentucky State Fair, country artist raising funds for flood relief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As eastern Kentucky works to recover from devastating flooding, the Kentucky State Fair and others are getting involved to support impacted families. Country music star T. Graham Brown loaded his tour bus with supplies and headed to eastern Kentucky after deadly flooding swept away homes and businesses.
Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky gives update on donations
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky has released an update on donations and the disbursement of flood relief funds. The foundation announced that, as of Friday, August 19, it has given more than $670,000 in grants to support families, nonprofits, small businesses and family farms. In the...
Thirteen-year-old girl in Nicholas County dies of COVID-19-related causes, DHHR says
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A 13-year-old girl in Nicholas County was among the 17 new COVID-19-related deaths reported Monday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. “Today’s COVID report is especially heartbreaking with the confirmation of a pediatric death,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch in...
Kentucky author raising money for flood-ravaged libraries
A Kentucky author who writes books inspired by Eastern Kentucky is working on her next project: raising money for public libraries destroyed in the flooding.
Watch Kentucky Kindergartner’s Reaction To His First Day of School-It’s A Whole Mood (VIDEO)
Everyone remembers their first day of Kindergarten right?! You think you're totally grown until you realize you have to go to school ALL. DAY. LONG!. This week was the first day back for Daviess County Public Schools and of course, there were the first day of pictures and one of the best videos we have ever seen.
Despite abortion bans, Kentucky Planned Parenthood clinics remain open for other care
Planned Parenthood’s Louisville health center, which provided abortions until recently, will remain open for other health care needs and to help patients navigate abortions in other states. Planned Parenthood and EMW Women’s Surgical Center halted abortion care in Kentucky earlier this month, after the state court of appeals granted...
“They’re just gone” | An up-close look at the damage Eastern Kentucky flooding left behind
HAZARD, Ky. (WVLT/WYMT) - Nearly one month after devastating flooding hit Eastern Kentucky, help is still needed in the mountains. “This one mom looked at me and she said I don’t know and she just started to break down, and then you ask those questions, how many people are in your family and she had five boys and a girl and so they need blankets, they need towels they need the absolute bare minimum right now, they don’t have anything,” said WVLT First Alert Meteorologist Paige Noel.
Kentucky State Police investigates incident at state fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police are investigating what organizers are simply calling an “incident” at this year’s Kentucky State Fair. A spokesperson with the event released this statement Saturday night: “At approximately 9:20 p.m. we were made aware of a situation in front of The Midway and have taken immediate action to […]
