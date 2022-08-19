Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 35% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Meta Platforms could boost advertising revenue by using AI-powered content recommendations. Moderna has a big opportunity with its omicron coronavirus boosters. Exact Sciences stands to benefit from an upcoming regulatory change. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
Walmart Is Stuck With $59.9 Billion Worth of Inventory. Should You Buy the Stock Now?
It might also be sitting on the wrong mix of merchandise right now. Don't be surprised to see continued pressure on profit margins. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
These Are the 6 Stocks Warren Buffett Sold in the Second Quarter
Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway eliminated their positions in two stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Want Passive Income? Here Are 3 Surefire Dividend Stocks You Won't Want to Miss
If we hit a recession, STORE Capital will be a safe source of passive income. STAG Industrial keeps growing payouts and its portfolio while riding the e-commerce and reshoring waves. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
5 High-Growth Stocks That Dividend Investors Will Want to Keep an Eye On
These companies generate lots of recurring revenue and free cash flow. That could enable them to become great dividend stocks as they mature. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
How Many Credit Cards Should You Have? You May Be Surprised at Dave Ramsey's Answer
The financial expert has some strong opinions when it comes to credit card usage. Dave Ramsey thinks consumers should avoid debt at all costs. As such, he'll be the first to tell you that credit cards are bad news. Credit cards are okay to use, but you should avoid collecting...
Motley Fool
Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy in 2022
Although Crocs continues expanding rapidly, its stock is down 40% in 2022. The maker of popular foam clogs just reported another solid quarter. Crocs' long-term financial outlook still looks strong from here. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
Why SNDL Stock Sank Today
SNDL's previous investments in The Valens Company haven't paid off. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
Warren Buffett More Than Tripled His Position in This Stock. Is It a Buy?
Buffett and Berkshire raised their stake in Ally Financial by 234%. Ally Financial has generated strong returns but analysts wonder if they are sustainable. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Rev Up Your Portfolio
Crowdstrike is capitalizing from the massive rise of cybercrime. Next-generation cybersecurity like SentinelOne is becoming a must-have for enterprises. PubMatic’s resilience could persuade more investors to add the ad stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
CNET
Millions of Capital One Customers Are Eligible for $190 Million Settlement: Learn How to Claim It
In March 2019, more than 100 million Capital One banking customers had personal information exposed in a huge data breach. The payback for victims of that hack will soon arrive, as Capital One's proposed $190 million settlement is set to receive final approval in mere weeks. Plaintiffs in a class-action...
Motley Fool
Why Tesla's Falling Ahead of Its Stock Split
The Nasdaq fell on Monday, and Tesla shares led the way lower. The company boosted the price of its full self-driving technology. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Will Snowflake Be Worth More Than Alphabet by 2030?
Snowflake has grown like a weed over the past several years. Its premium valuation reflects the market’s high expectations. Its stock could double or triple by the end of the decade -- but it will still be dwarfed by Alphabet and the other cloud kings. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
Why EV Charging Stocks Were Down Big Today
Electric vehicle-related stocks have sold off after reaching a near-term peak following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. With the focus now turning back to inflation and interest rates, investors are fleeing these stocks, as none are profitable now. Each management team faces a an uneasy choice between growth...
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
The Invesco QQQ Trust will instantly park you in 100 companies, including some of the biggest fast-growing ones. Veeva is becoming a giant in helping companies get their work done and manage customer relationships. Block is building an ecosystem of dozens of fintech-related services. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
Why Rubicon Technolgies Stock Gained Today
Rubicon Technologies went public via a SPAC merger last week. The company describes itself as "a digital marketplace for waste and recycling." Revenue grew 20% year over year in the second quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
New Bull Market or Recession? 3 Tech Stocks That Will Thrive Either Way
Alphabet's near monopoly on internet search is the foundation for one of the best investments around. LiveRamp is highly profitable and participates in a growing market, so it could be poised for a rebound. Marvell Technology Group is riding tailwinds from data centers and 5G and should be insulated from...
Motley Fool
Why Salesforce Stock Tumbled Today
One prognosticator is getting slightly less positive on the CRM specialist's future. His latest analysis is concerned with macroeconomic headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Disney's Stock Is on Fire After It Passes Netflix in Total Subscriptions
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. It might only be by a slight margin,...
Motley Fool
Will Too Many Credit Cards Hurt Your Credit? Here's What Dave Ramsey Says
You'll want to be careful when opening credit cards -- that means not going overboard on the number you keep. Multiple credit cards could help you build credit. But if you're not careful, the opposite might happen. Be careful not to open too many cards to comfortably manage. Having good...
Comments / 0