Baker shook by home energy conversion cost
Getting electricity from renewable sources and switching things that run on fossil fuels to use that cleaner electricity is the state's primary strategy for meeting those requirements.
WBUR
Want to help the planet? Rethink your lawn
When Erica Tharp and her husband bought their home in Framingham four years ago, the lawn needed some work. Tharp looked at the scraggly grass with its dying tree, and decided she wanted something that was less work and more eco-friendly. "That was the goal — minimal maintenance and as...
POLITICO
Electrification heads to Beantown
Boston buildings are going electric. Mayor Michelle Wu announced this week that her city will ban fossil fuels from new building projects and large-scale renovations — meaning heating, cooling and cooking must be electric. The move in Massachusetts' largest city marks the latest in a tight race to determine...
thelocalne.ws
Local TV station needs help
Know a selectperson’s good side from their bad side? Then there may be a job in TV for you. Ipswich Community Access Media (ICAM) is currently accepting applications for the position of part-time videographer to record public meetings. Working under the direction of the production coordinator, the videographer works...
commonwealthmagazine.org
A new home for recently incarcerated transgender people
THE APARTMENT LOOKS like so many other Cambridge dwellings, occupying one floor of a slightly worn two-family house. It has two bedrooms, one bathroom, a kitchen, living room, and small yard. But the furnishings give some inkling of the space’s unique purpose, as the first home in New England for formerly incarcerated transgender people who need a place to stay after their release from prison.
Baker doesn’t slam door on Boston fossil fuel ban
Gov. Charlie Baker "would want to try to be helpful" to the city of Boston as its leaders seek state approval to restrict fossil fuels in new buildings and major renovations, even though he continues to air concerns that the strategy could further strain the housing market.
WCVB
New England school districts have hundreds of open positions as back-to-school looms
BOSTON — Back-to-school is right around the corner and many districts in New England still have dozens, or even hundreds, of unfilled jobs. Custodians, food service workers, bus monitors and paraprofessionals are just some of the many roles schools are still looking to fill. Boston Public Schools, Massachusetts' largest...
Wayfair announces major layoffs
BOSTON - Online retailer Wayfair announced Friday it is laying off 5% of its global workforce, with hundreds of job cuts taking place at its headquarters in Boston.Wayfair said in an SEC filing that the "workforce reduction" involves 870 employees. About 400 employees in Boston are losing their jobs, the company told WBZ-TV.The layoff announcement comes weeks after Wayfair posted a $378 million quarterly loss. Founder and CEO Niraj Shah said the company is not growing as fast as expected and now "our team is too large.""I take responsibility for the impact this decision will have on the nearly 900 Wayfairians who will be told today they are no longer a part of building our company's future," Shah wrote.Wayfair has been struggling to keep customers after a spike at the start of the pandemic. Earlier in August, Wayfair said it had lost 24% of active customers since last summer.Inflation has also stopped some shoppers from spending money on furniture and homegoods."Customers are being more deliberate about where their discretionary dollars are going as prices at the gas station and grocery store eat up a greater share of [their] wallet," Shah said on a previous investor call with analysts.
How Patriot Front and white supremacist groups are hijacking American symbols to recruit in Massachusetts
One hundred masked white nationalists carried flags and riot shields adorned with red, white, and blue color schemes and wore blue and khaki outfits as they marched through downtown Boston over the Fourth of July weekend. The color scheme and iconic American imagery is not accidental.
Massachusetts Is The Best State To Live In, According To WalletHub Survey
Massachusetts residents have it best, according to WalletHub's list of 2022's Best States To Live In. The list was designed to help people find the best and most affordable place to live by comparing all 50 states across 52 key metrics. They include housing costs, income growth, education rate and quality of hospitals.
spectrumnews1.com
New report shows Massachusetts among worst states for renters
WORCESTER, Mass. - A new report shows people in Massachusetts earning minimum wage would have to work 87 hours a week to comfortably afford a one-bedroom apartment on their own. The National Low Income Housing Coalition's annual Out of Reach report keeps track of the growing gap between renters' wages...
ArchDaily
Charlotte & William Bloomberg Medford Public Library / Schwartz/Silver Architects
Manufacturers : Fundermax, Armstrong Ceilings, Aurora / MJ Industries, Axis Lighting, Beta-Calco Inc., Englert, Kawneer, Koroseal, McAvoy Brick Company, Milliken, Oldcastle APG, Patcraft, Secto, Sunpower, USG, VT Industries Architectural Wood Doors. Lead Architects : Angela Ward Hyatt. Landscape Architecture : Deborah Myers Landscape Architecture. Structural Engineer : RSE Associates Inc.
Courthouse News Service
In Massachusetts primary, the view left is a lonely one
BOSTON (CN) — Massachusetts primary voters on both sides of the political divide appear poised to choose candidates whose views are to the right of their party’s leadership. That’s dramatically true on the Republican side, where a Trump-backed gubernatorial contender has surged to a huge lead over a...
miltontimes.com
Former flight attendant readies his beverage cart for a second 9/11 push
When Milton native Paul “Paulie” Veneto set out to push an airline beverage cart from Boston to New York City in 2021, his plan was to bring recognition to the airline workers who acted as first responders and died in the terrorist attacks on 9/11. The former United...
Boston Globe
46 of the best books set in Mass., according to Boston.com readers
Readers shared fiction and non-fiction titles set in a number of local cities and towns. Looking for your next read? Boston.com readers have you covered with some selections that are sure to hit close to home. This month, the Boston.com Book Club is reading “Dirtbag, Massachusetts,” a memoir written by...
lonelyplanet.com
13 things to know before traveling to Massachusetts - and why not trashing the Red Sox is the most important
These insider tips will make sure you don't get caught out during your Massachusetts visit © Catherine McQueen / Getty Images. Planning a trip to Massachusetts? Well, you’re in for a treat – whether it’s endless outdoor adventures, dynamic cities, or delectable dining. For the most...
Time Out Global
The Loews Boston Hotel has closed
The Loews Boston Hotel has closed in the Back Bay. But don’t worry, a new hotel has already opened in its place. Hotel AKA Back Bay is now open. AKA has opened a 225-room property in place of the Loews Boston. The entire property will undergo a design refresh, while remaining open for stays.
fallriverreporter.com
Diehl Doesn’t Want Globe Endorsement
The Boston Globe’s editorial board may not have that much of a decision to make when it determines who to endorse in the Republican primary for governor this year. Geoff Diehl, who has been leading fellow Republican Chris Doughty in public polling, said Wednesday that he had rejected the Globe’s invitation to meet for an endorsement interview.
nerej.com
PROCON celebrates topping off of Rand-Whitney’s 373,500 s/f manufacturing facility in Boylston, MA
Boylston, MA Rand-Whitney president and CEO, Nick Smith was joined by PROCON managing directors John Stebbins and Jennifer Stebbins Thomas and other members of the design-build and subcontractor teams for a beam signing, topping off ceremony at the site of what will soon be Rand-Whitney’s largest facility. The raising of the beam represents a major milestone in the construction of the 373,500 s/f manufacturing facility. When fully operational in the spring of 2023, the new packaging facility will manufacture 350 million boxes annually.
How Many Drive-In Theaters Are Still In Business In Massachusetts?
For some reason this week I have been talking a lot about theaters. I figure why not talk about an American outdoor favorite? Even though there's a lot less drive-in theaters left the country, many have managed to hang on after all these years. Like the one personally enjoy throughout the summer over in North Hoosick Falls, New York. Hathaway's Drive-In Theatre which is just a short 40 minute drive from where I live in North Adams.
