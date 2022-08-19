ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWLP

Baker shook by home energy conversion cost

Getting electricity from renewable sources and switching things that run on fossil fuels to use that cleaner electricity is the state's primary strategy for meeting those requirements.
WBUR

Want to help the planet? Rethink your lawn

When Erica Tharp and her husband bought their home in Framingham four years ago, the lawn needed some work. Tharp looked at the scraggly grass with its dying tree, and decided she wanted something that was less work and more eco-friendly. "That was the goal — minimal maintenance and as...
BOSTON, MA
POLITICO

Electrification heads to Beantown

Boston buildings are going electric. Mayor Michelle Wu announced this week that her city will ban fossil fuels from new building projects and large-scale renovations — meaning heating, cooling and cooking must be electric. The move in Massachusetts' largest city marks the latest in a tight race to determine...
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Local TV station needs help

Know a selectperson’s good side from their bad side? Then there may be a job in TV for you. Ipswich Community Access Media (ICAM) is currently accepting applications for the position of part-time videographer to record public meetings. Working under the direction of the production coordinator, the videographer works...
IPSWICH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Society
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
commonwealthmagazine.org

A new home for recently incarcerated transgender people

THE APARTMENT LOOKS like so many other Cambridge dwellings, occupying one floor of a slightly worn two-family house. It has two bedrooms, one bathroom, a kitchen, living room, and small yard. But the furnishings give some inkling of the space’s unique purpose, as the first home in New England for formerly incarcerated transgender people who need a place to stay after their release from prison.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WWLP

Baker doesn’t slam door on Boston fossil fuel ban

Gov. Charlie Baker "would want to try to be helpful" to the city of Boston as its leaders seek state approval to restrict fossil fuels in new buildings and major renovations, even though he continues to air concerns that the strategy could further strain the housing market.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Wayfair announces major layoffs

BOSTON - Online retailer Wayfair announced Friday it is laying off 5% of its global workforce, with hundreds of job cuts taking place at its headquarters in Boston.Wayfair said in an SEC filing that the "workforce reduction" involves 870 employees. About 400 employees in Boston are losing their jobs, the company told WBZ-TV.The layoff announcement comes weeks after Wayfair posted a $378 million quarterly loss. Founder and CEO Niraj Shah said the company is not growing as fast as expected and now "our team is too large.""I take responsibility for the impact this decision will have on the nearly 900 Wayfairians who will be told today they are no longer a part of building our company's future," Shah wrote.Wayfair has been struggling to keep customers after a spike at the start of the pandemic. Earlier in August, Wayfair said it had lost 24% of active customers since last summer.Inflation has also stopped some shoppers from spending money on furniture and homegoods."Customers are being more deliberate about where their discretionary dollars are going as prices at the gas station and grocery store eat up a greater share of [their] wallet," Shah said on a previous investor call with analysts. 
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gen Z#Plastic Waste#Millennials#United Nations#Tiktoks#Gen Zers
spectrumnews1.com

New report shows Massachusetts among worst states for renters

WORCESTER, Mass. - A new report shows people in Massachusetts earning minimum wage would have to work 87 hours a week to comfortably afford a one-bedroom apartment on their own. The National Low Income Housing Coalition's annual Out of Reach report keeps track of the growing gap between renters' wages...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ArchDaily

Charlotte & William Bloomberg Medford Public Library / Schwartz/Silver Architects

Manufacturers : Fundermax, Armstrong Ceilings, Aurora / MJ Industries, Axis Lighting, Beta-Calco Inc., Englert, Kawneer, Koroseal, McAvoy Brick Company, Milliken, Oldcastle APG, Patcraft, Secto, Sunpower, USG, VT Industries Architectural Wood Doors. Lead Architects : Angela Ward Hyatt. Landscape Architecture : Deborah Myers Landscape Architecture. Structural Engineer : RSE Associates Inc.
MEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Recycling
Courthouse News Service

In Massachusetts primary, the view left is a lonely one

BOSTON (CN) — Massachusetts primary voters on both sides of the political divide appear poised to choose candidates whose views are to the right of their party’s leadership. That’s dramatically true on the Republican side, where a Trump-backed gubernatorial contender has surged to a huge lead over a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

46 of the best books set in Mass., according to Boston.com readers

Readers shared fiction and non-fiction titles set in a number of local cities and towns. Looking for your next read? Boston.com readers have you covered with some selections that are sure to hit close to home. This month, the Boston.com Book Club is reading “Dirtbag, Massachusetts,” a memoir written by...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Time Out Global

The Loews Boston Hotel has closed

The Loews Boston Hotel has closed in the Back Bay. But don’t worry, a new hotel has already opened in its place. Hotel AKA Back Bay is now open. AKA has opened a 225-room property in place of the Loews Boston. The entire property will undergo a design refresh, while remaining open for stays.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Diehl Doesn’t Want Globe Endorsement

The Boston Globe’s editorial board may not have that much of a decision to make when it determines who to endorse in the Republican primary for governor this year. Geoff Diehl, who has been leading fellow Republican Chris Doughty in public polling, said Wednesday that he had rejected the Globe’s invitation to meet for an endorsement interview.
BOSTON, MA
nerej.com

PROCON celebrates topping off of Rand-Whitney’s 373,500 s/f manufacturing facility in Boylston, MA

Boylston, MA Rand-Whitney president and CEO, Nick Smith was joined by PROCON managing directors John Stebbins and Jennifer Stebbins Thomas and other members of the design-build and subcontractor teams for a beam signing, topping off ceremony at the site of what will soon be Rand-Whitney’s largest facility. The raising of the beam represents a major milestone in the construction of the 373,500 s/f manufacturing facility. When fully operational in the spring of 2023, the new packaging facility will manufacture 350 million boxes annually.
WUPE

How Many Drive-In Theaters Are Still In Business In Massachusetts?

For some reason this week I have been talking a lot about theaters. I figure why not talk about an American outdoor favorite? Even though there's a lot less drive-in theaters left the country, many have managed to hang on after all these years. Like the one personally enjoy throughout the summer over in North Hoosick Falls, New York. Hathaway's Drive-In Theatre which is just a short 40 minute drive from where I live in North Adams.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy