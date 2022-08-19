ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CultureMap Dallas

These are the 9 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

Glimpses of fall appear on this week’s event list. There’s a “fall tasting series” that launches at a Dallas hotel restaurant, a restaurant special to celebrate National Red Wine Day, and one of the first big food and wine festivals of the season. But it’s still officially summer, which means warm weather flavors continue to dominate. A seafood and wine pairing dinner, taqueria pop-up, and a special on a famous frozen beverage round out the list.
CultureMap Dallas

Dallas hot rod king Richard Rawlings is clearing out Gas Monkey Garage

Dallas' celebrity hot rod king Richard Rawlings is selling off a slew of classic cars — nearly his entire collection. The star of Discovery Channel's Fast N' Loud reality show and owner of Gas Monkey Garage in northwest Dallas, is selling nearly two dozen vintage and restored cars in a national auction, which he reveals in a video posted on his YouTube channel.
CultureMap Dallas

Does Dallas' Greenville Avenue really need a Starbucks coffee shop? Why yes.

Starbucks has been in expansion mode, opening a number of new stores around Dallas including a high-profile location at 1827 Greenville Ave., in the former Taco Cabana space. Despite the gentrifying effect Starbucks has on any neighborhood where they open, it's become fashionable in certain circles to complain about Starbucks, usually in the more entitled neighborhoods where coffee shops are common. (In non-wealthy or transitioning neighborhoods, they're enthusiastically welcomed.) Complaining about Starbucks is an easy way to show you're an independent thinker (irony), superior to the unwashed hordes who line up whenever a Starbucks opens. You're a man of wealth and taste.
CultureMap Dallas

Dallas: Where to find the best luxury shopping in Texas

From revered fashion flagships to one-of-a-kind boutique experiences, the luxury shopping scene in Dallas draws style devotees from near and far to make a day — or weekend — of it. For the quintessential Dallas shopping experience, browse your way through these five destinations for the ultimate retail-therapy...
CultureMap Dallas

These are the 12 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

No matter what kind of music you like, this weekend around Dallas is guaranteed to offer something for you. It features nine separate concerts, several of them with huge stars, with genres including rap, rock, country, jazz, and more. If you prefer something more low-key, two new local theater productions are starting their runs, and a big-name comedian is making a rare appearance.
