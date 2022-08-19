Read full article on original website
Beto calls Abbott "the inflation governor."Ash JurbergTexas State
Flash Floods Leave Some Stranded in North TexasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Meet the Black business owners making an impact in the DFW area: Afro Soca Marketplace Event RoundupJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Storms Delay Hundreds of Flights at DFW and Love Field AirportsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Rain at DFW Airport Becomes Second Highest Recorded in 24 HoursLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Luxe Dallas lifestyle shop Saint Bernard to debut in Texas city's hot shopping district
A Dallas transplant soon will be welcomed into one of San Antonio's prime shopping districts: Saint Bernard, the popular ski-inspired lifestyle brand, is will open in The Shops at Lincoln Heights on Thursday, September 8. This will be the store's fourth full brick-and-mortar location, after the Dallas-Lovers Lane/Inwood Village flagship,...
These are the 9 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Glimpses of fall appear on this week’s event list. There’s a “fall tasting series” that launches at a Dallas hotel restaurant, a restaurant special to celebrate National Red Wine Day, and one of the first big food and wine festivals of the season. But it’s still officially summer, which means warm weather flavors continue to dominate. A seafood and wine pairing dinner, taqueria pop-up, and a special on a famous frozen beverage round out the list.
Dallas hot rod king Richard Rawlings is clearing out Gas Monkey Garage
Dallas' celebrity hot rod king Richard Rawlings is selling off a slew of classic cars — nearly his entire collection. The star of Discovery Channel's Fast N' Loud reality show and owner of Gas Monkey Garage in northwest Dallas, is selling nearly two dozen vintage and restored cars in a national auction, which he reveals in a video posted on his YouTube channel.
Storied Casa Linda home for sale tops this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. Exclusive peek inside Mediterranean landmark house for sale in East Dallas. An East...
Tiger cub found in home during arrest of mediocre Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy
A baby tiger cub was found on August 17 in the Dallas home of a mediocre rapper named Trapboy Freddy, real name Devarius Dontez Moore. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, U.S. Marshals took the 30-year-old into custody on Wednesday on one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and found the baby tiger in a cage.
Acclaimed Dallas taqueria Trompo finds perfect new home in Oak Cliff
A beloved Dallas taco shop has found (another) new home: Trompo, the taqueria from owner Luis Olvera which has earned national acclaim, will open in Oak Cliff at 337 W. Jefferson Blvd. This is the former home of Kookie Haven, which closed in early July. Trompo has relocated a few...
Does Dallas' Greenville Avenue really need a Starbucks coffee shop? Why yes.
Starbucks has been in expansion mode, opening a number of new stores around Dallas including a high-profile location at 1827 Greenville Ave., in the former Taco Cabana space. Despite the gentrifying effect Starbucks has on any neighborhood where they open, it's become fashionable in certain circles to complain about Starbucks, usually in the more entitled neighborhoods where coffee shops are common. (In non-wealthy or transitioning neighborhoods, they're enthusiastically welcomed.) Complaining about Starbucks is an easy way to show you're an independent thinker (irony), superior to the unwashed hordes who line up whenever a Starbucks opens. You're a man of wealth and taste.
Dallas deemed No. 3 destination for millennials on the move from 'weird' Texas city
Make Dallas weird, too? The DFW population has boomed in recent years, but contrary to popular belief, not everyone's coming from California. Millennials on the move, just down the road, from Austin. At age 26, nearly 70 percent of people who were born from 1984 to 1992 and raised in...
Small-town charm permeates lakeside Rockwall, just 30 minutes east of Dallas
Picturesque sunsets at the lake, great golf, and small-town charm are par for the course in Rockwall, which is just 30 minutes east of Dallas. Live music is also big — there’s a reason why Rockwall was voted the Free Live Music Capital of North Texas. From unwinding...
Dallas: Where to find the best luxury shopping in Texas
From revered fashion flagships to one-of-a-kind boutique experiences, the luxury shopping scene in Dallas draws style devotees from near and far to make a day — or weekend — of it. For the quintessential Dallas shopping experience, browse your way through these five destinations for the ultimate retail-therapy...
Artistic staff changes shake up 2 Dallas theater companies
Change is in the air, at least for Undermain Theatre and Second Thought Theatre. The two Dallas companies have announced the departure of some key artistic staff members, one of whom has been on board for the last 15 years. Effective August 1, Danielle Georgiou left her role as associate...
Where to eat in Dallas right now: 5 cool new restaurant discoveries
The arrival of August means a new edition of Where to Eat, CultureMap's monthly feature on best restaurants to try. The theme is new openings, but not just any run-of-the-mill newbie. These are new restaurants with a little twist. Here's where to eat in Dallas right now:. The name means...
Tacos are trending strong in this roundup of Dallas restaurant news
This roundup of Dallas dining news includes a pretty nifty assortment of openings, not your usual chain but some local and indie places, as well as new menus, new menu items, and and at least three taco-related items. Here's what's happening in Dallas restaurant news:. Tre Stelle Coffee Co. is...
These are the 12 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
No matter what kind of music you like, this weekend around Dallas is guaranteed to offer something for you. It features nine separate concerts, several of them with huge stars, with genres including rap, rock, country, jazz, and more. If you prefer something more low-key, two new local theater productions are starting their runs, and a big-name comedian is making a rare appearance.
Sprouts Farmers Market supermarket coming to Dallas' Lakewood in fall
Following dozens of feverish Facebook posts and hold-your-breath rumors, it's official: A new Sprouts Farmers Market supermarket will open in Dallas' Lakewood area, at the northeast corner of Abrams Road and Mockingbird Lane. According to a release, the store is going into Hillside Village in Lakewood, in the former Stein...
Women in STEM honored with eye-catching exhibition coming to 2 spots in Dallas
An innovative sculpture exhibit that made its debut at NorthPark Center in the spring of 2021 is coming back to Dallas in two separate presentations: #IfThenSheCan - The Exhibit will go on display this fall at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden and the Perot Museum of Nature and Science.
New cat cafe will prowl into East Dallas from kitty rescue group
A well known Dallas cat rescue organization is expanding its reach with a new cat cafe. Called the Cat Café, it's from nonprofit A Voice for All Paws (AVAP), and will provide a home for rescued cats, a sanctuary for cat lovers to grab a coffee, and a place for abandoned cats to get access to veterinary care.
Dallas-area business aces the test as 4th fastest-growing U.S. company, Inc. says
As one of the country’s largest providers of COVID-19 testing, Mansfield-based eTrueNorth has witnessed a whirlwind of activity since the 2020 onset of the pandemic. That whirlwind has contributed to explosive growth for the business. Founded in 2013, eTrueNorth ranks fourth on Inc. magazine’s new list of the country’s...
Wood-fired pizza chain with cool pour-your-own taproom smokes into Frisco
A new pizza concept is making its Texas debut: Called Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom, it's a fast-casual chain founded in Minnesota endowing Frisco with a location in a 5,000-square-foot space at the Stonebriar Mall. According to a release, it'll open in fall 2022. Smokin' Oak specializes in pizza,...
Fixer Upper castle reigns atop this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. 7 spectacular surprises inside Chip and Joanna Gaines' new Fixer Upper castle in...
