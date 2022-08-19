Read full article on original website
UP City Fest to return to Marquette Township
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. City Fest is returning to the Westwood Mall on Saturday, Aug 27. The free event from 4:00-9:00 p.m. will feature live music performances, Stunt Dudes BMX, an illusionist and other family-friendly entertainment, all centered around the theme of hope. This is the second year...
UP200 unveils new logo for 2023 designed by NMU student
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The UP 200 has a new partnership with Northern Michigan University and a student has designed this year’s logo. NMU graphic design student and volleyball player Ania Hyatt worked on the design for the new logo this summer. On Monday, it was unveiled on the NMU campus near the wildcat statue. Hyatt says, she’s thankful for the support she’s had while designing it.
Third Street car show benefits Marquette Women’s Center
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette residents attended a large car show on third street Saturday. More than 100 cars stretched down the road for the sixth annual “Classic Cars on Third Street”. The car show commemorates Jessica Drummond, she was killed by her boyfriend on Thanksgiving in 2015.
Ore Dock Brewing Company and American Culinary Federation teaming up for Brew Feast 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ore Dock Brewing Company is again partnering with the Upper Michigan chapter of the American Culinary Federation for Brew Feast and tickets are on sale now. This will be the second annual Brew Feast. It will include six local chefs preparing six unique dishes, all...
Harvey residents enjoy both nature and art
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette county nature preserve hosted an event where people could enjoy both nature and art on Sunday. The Chocolay Bayou Nature Preserve hosted its second annual Art Walk. Vendors were set up selling items like jewelry and photos. Even poets were there for entertainment. The...
The Ryan Report - Aug. 21, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the third Sunday this month talking to Michigan State University’s President, Samuel L. Stanley, M.D. Michigan State University is a public land-grant research university in East Lansing, Michigan, founded in 1855. The university has connections in the Upper Peninsula through the Upper...
Republic residents gather to get groovy despite rain
REPUBLIC, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents a southwest Marquette county town are looking to get groovy. Retro Days of Republic started on Friday. Due to the rain, outside events like the farmer’s market and fun run are delayed. But people still gathered at the Pine Grove to have fun Saturday. Kids got their faces painted while live music played in the bar.
Ore Dock Brewing Company celebrates 10th anniversary
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ore Dock Brewing Company turned 10 years old this weekend. The brewery celebrated with a weekend of activities, music, and food trucks. Ore Dock offered limited beer releases including an anniversary ale brewed in collaboration with Barrel and Beam. Ore Dock’s co-owner says he’s excited about...
NMU Police Academy holds graduation ceremony
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan is going to look a little safer thanks to the latest graduating class of the NMU Regional Police Academy. The celebration held Monday at Northern Michigan University’s Northern Center saw 26 graduates take the next step in their law enforcement careers. Out of the...
Conservation dog sniffs out invasive species
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... A new study shows that just 15 minutes of walking a day can make a difference in the fight against Alzheimer’s. Plus... there’s a dog with the big job of sniffing out invasive species. Meet Bronty of the Conservation Dogs...
Salvation Army distributes back-to-school backpacks for families in need
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Salvation Army is helping out families as they prepare to send their kids back to school. At the Ishpeming location, families stopped by Monday to pick up backpacks filled with school supplies. Staff at the Salvation Army say they’ve seen an increase in...
Local non-profit raises money for Marquette police K9
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Police Department needs your help raising money for a new K9. The non-profit U.P. K9 led a fundraiser for the department at The Up North Lodge on Sunday. The money will help acquire an explosive detection K9. The Marquette Police Department’s last dog, Nitro,...
Breitung Township School make final preparations for first day Wednesday
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County school welcomed its staff back for the year. 195 staff members gathered at Kingsford High School for a staff photo and training before the first day of school Wednesday. 15 staff members are brand new, 11 of whom are teachers. Staff said they...
North Dickinson County School kicks off 2022 school year
FELCH, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday was North Dickinson County School’s first day of the 2022 school year. Around 200 students and 30 staff members returned for the school year. Enrollment is about the same as last year and a few new staff members were added. North Dickinson starts a...
Iron Mountain medical center receives funding for pharmacy residency program
Iron Mountain, Mich. (WLUC) - The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center has been awarded funding for two residents as part of an inaugural pharmacy residency training program. “We are extremely excited to be the first ASHP (American Society of Health-System Pharmacists) pharmacy residency training program in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan,” said Ashley Lorenzen, associate chief of pharmacy. “This opportunity will bring learners to the rural areas of the state in hopes to train and retain excellent pharmacists in our area.”
Fall forecast just updated; The temperature map is dark orange
NOAA updated the fall forecast last week, and they stick with a prognostication of a warmer than normal fall season. NOAA says the driving force for fall weather is going to be a La Niña that appears to be strengthening right now. La Niña is when a large part of the tropical Pacific Ocean is colder than normal on the surface. A strengthening La Niña means the surface water temperature anomalies are drifting farther from average.
Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel discusses Clean Slate UP program
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Attorney General Dana Nessel made an appearance at the Michigan Works! Marquette office Friday. She met with staff and clients who shared success stories from using the Clean Slate UP Program. Nessel said she strongly supports the work being done to help Upper Peninsula residents expunge their criminal records.
8-20-22: NMU volleyball plays at Mackinac Island, Kingsford High School Invitational, and Marquette boys soccer
Comley was NMU athletic Director form 1987-2000. Forrest Karr leaves Wildcats to become Minnesota Duluth Athletic Director. Forrest Karr spent ten years as NMU Athletic Director. Updated: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:12 AM UTC. Head Coach Josh buettner gets his basketball team ready for a three game series in Greece.
Family of four rescued from water near Christmas
CHRISTMAS, Mich. (WJMN) – A family of four is safe after water rescue in Alger County on Friday. The Sheriff’s Office was called just before 2:30 Friday for a water emergency near 5 Mile Point in Christmas. The caller reported that her husband fell from a boat and she could no longer see her husband. She also told authorities one child was alone in the boat her husband fell out of while she and another child where in a separate canoe.
4 staff members hospitalized after inmates attack at Michigan prison
BARAGA COUNTY, MI -- Four staff members were injured Thursday after a group of prisoners at Baraga Correctional Facility attacked and beat them while in the yard. According to WLUC-6, the staff were monitoring the inmates at the maximum security prison when five of the prisoners attacked them. Staff members...
