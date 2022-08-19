ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, IN

Comments / 1

Related
My 1053 WJLT

Is it Illegal for Dogs to Ride in the Bed of a Truck in Indiana?

When it comes to transporting your dog, some people choose to let them enjoy a ride in the bed of their truck. However, is it actually legal to do that in Indiana?. The other day, I was outside mowing grass and I noticed a truck pull into the gas station across the street. In the bed of the pickup truck, was a big beautiful dog. Now, this was a single cab truck with two people in it. Clearly, there wasn't enough room for the dog to ride inside of the truck. People have been letting their dogs ride in the truck bed for years, while it might be normal for folks to do, it still seems unsafe. It got me wondering if it was actually legal for dogs to ride in the bed of pickup trucks in Indiana, so I did a little digging to find out.
INDIANA STATE
casscountyonline.com

Indiana’s reserved hunt applications open Aug. 22 – Sept. 23, 2022

Last Updated on August 21, 2022 by Indiana Department of Natural Resources. Starting Aug. 22, hunters can apply for a variety of reserved hunts via on.IN.gov/reservedhunt. The online method is the only way to apply for the hunts listed below. No late entries will be accepted. Applicants must possess a hunting license that is valid for the hunt for which they apply.
WRBI Radio

SE Indiana firefighters have a busy weekend

Southeastern Indiana — It was a busy weekend for area firefighters. A vacant building caught fire late Sunday night on Sharptown Road in eastern Franklin County. Crews from Drewersburg and New Trenton battled the flames. A blaze broke out Saturday morning at the Decatur Hills Landfill on County Road...
WLWT 5

30-40 firefighters respond to Indiana house fire overnight

GREENDALE, Ind. — A house fire in Greendale, Indiana, garnered a massive response from local authorities early Monday morning. Officials say a report of a fire came in around 2:09 a.m. at a home on Ridge Avenue. We're told 30 to 40 firefighters from across the area, including departments in Kentucky and Ohio, helped to put out the fire.
GREENDALE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Franklin County, IN
Government
County
Franklin County, IN
State
Indiana State
cbs4indy.com

PHOTOS: Landspout creates funnel in the Indiana sky

On Saturday, the National Weather Service confirmed a landspout occurred in northcentral Indiana. The spout prompted a Tornado Warning in Randolph County. Was your residence affected? If so, send us a photo to wxinweb@nexstar.tv and electronically sign a content consent form here.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Hunting#Ehd#Dnr
wbiw.com

Invasive spotted lanternfly now in northern Indiana

WEST LAFAYETTE — Seen in July in Indiana’s Huntington County, the invasive spotted lanternfly has officially migrated to northern Indiana, just one year after its initial sighting in Switzerland County. Cliff Sadof, professor of entomology and Purdue Extension fellow, said this migration poses a significant agricultural risk to...
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
WFMJ.com

E. coli sickness in Ohio, Pennsylvania Michigan and Indiana

The Centers for Disease Control is investigating E. coli illnesses sickening 19 people in Ohio, 2 in Pennsylvania, 15 in Michigan and 1 in Indiana. 10 people have been hospitalized, and 3 in Michigan who appear to have kidney failure but no deaths have been reported. Two out of the...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
horseandrider.com

Mare Euthanized due to WNV in Indiana

On Aug. 10, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health confirmed a 9-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Jay County positive for West Nile virus (WNV). The unvaccinated mare presented with neurologic signs on Aug. 9 and was euthanized. In 2022, officials have identified mosquitoes carrying WNV in 13 Indiana counties....
JAY COUNTY, IN
1017thepoint.com

CAMBRIDGE CITY TRUCKER KILLED

(Indianapolis, IN)--A Cambridge City truck driver was killed in a crash in central Indiana Sunday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, 70-year-old Billy Ray Ervin was headed west on I-70 when he went off the road and hit a concrete barrier. Ervin’s semi rolled over and pinned him underneath. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators were initially unable to determine why Ervin lost control. There was no indication that he had tried to brake.
CAMBRIDGE CITY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy