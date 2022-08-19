Read full article on original website
Is it Illegal for Dogs to Ride in the Bed of a Truck in Indiana?
When it comes to transporting your dog, some people choose to let them enjoy a ride in the bed of their truck. However, is it actually legal to do that in Indiana?. The other day, I was outside mowing grass and I noticed a truck pull into the gas station across the street. In the bed of the pickup truck, was a big beautiful dog. Now, this was a single cab truck with two people in it. Clearly, there wasn't enough room for the dog to ride inside of the truck. People have been letting their dogs ride in the truck bed for years, while it might be normal for folks to do, it still seems unsafe. It got me wondering if it was actually legal for dogs to ride in the bed of pickup trucks in Indiana, so I did a little digging to find out.
casscountyonline.com
Indiana’s reserved hunt applications open Aug. 22 – Sept. 23, 2022
Last Updated on August 21, 2022 by Indiana Department of Natural Resources. Starting Aug. 22, hunters can apply for a variety of reserved hunts via on.IN.gov/reservedhunt. The online method is the only way to apply for the hunts listed below. No late entries will be accepted. Applicants must possess a hunting license that is valid for the hunt for which they apply.
WRBI Radio
SE Indiana firefighters have a busy weekend
Southeastern Indiana — It was a busy weekend for area firefighters. A vacant building caught fire late Sunday night on Sharptown Road in eastern Franklin County. Crews from Drewersburg and New Trenton battled the flames. A blaze broke out Saturday morning at the Decatur Hills Landfill on County Road...
WLWT 5
30-40 firefighters respond to Indiana house fire overnight
GREENDALE, Ind. — A house fire in Greendale, Indiana, garnered a massive response from local authorities early Monday morning. Officials say a report of a fire came in around 2:09 a.m. at a home on Ridge Avenue. We're told 30 to 40 firefighters from across the area, including departments in Kentucky and Ohio, helped to put out the fire.
WLWT 5
Experts warn to watch for invasive spotted lanternfly in Tri-state area
CINCINNATI — An invasive species of bug is on the move in Indiana. According to experts, the spotted lanternfly has been seen in a dozen states this year including Indiana and Ohio. Purdue officials confirmed the bug in northern Indiana yesterday, a year after it was first reported in...
cbs4indy.com
PHOTOS: Landspout creates funnel in the Indiana sky
On Saturday, the National Weather Service confirmed a landspout occurred in northcentral Indiana. The spout prompted a Tornado Warning in Randolph County. Was your residence affected? If so, send us a photo to wxinweb@nexstar.tv and electronically sign a content consent form here.
warricknews.com
Biggest sources of immigrants to Indiana
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Indiana from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Inside Indiana Business
Many Indiana students have to pay for school lunches again — which could increase debt
After two years of receiving free school lunches, thousands of Hoosier families will have to pay for them again this fall, including at dozens of Indiana schools that could continue offering free food but choose not to. Federal child nutrition waivers were offered as a form of COVID-19 relief starting...
warricknews.com
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Indiana
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WISH-TV
Motorcycle club tries to raise awareness of Indiana permitless carry law
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A motorcycle club on Saturday tried to raise gun safety awareness in Indianapolis. UnDefeated MC was working to educate people about a new Indiana law that repealed the requirement of a license to carry a handgun in Indiana. It’s known as permitless carry. Their event...
wbiw.com
Invasive spotted lanternfly now in northern Indiana
WEST LAFAYETTE — Seen in July in Indiana’s Huntington County, the invasive spotted lanternfly has officially migrated to northern Indiana, just one year after its initial sighting in Switzerland County. Cliff Sadof, professor of entomology and Purdue Extension fellow, said this migration poses a significant agricultural risk to...
95.3 MNC
‘As I See It’ by Gary Truitt: The Dumbing Down of the Indiana State Fair
The Indiana State Fair is entering the home stretch. For those of us who have regularly attended the Fair, there was something different about it this year. I have been struggling to try and put my finger on it. I think it is not one thing, but a whole lot of little things that gave the Fair a different feel.
WFMJ.com
E. coli sickness in Ohio, Pennsylvania Michigan and Indiana
The Centers for Disease Control is investigating E. coli illnesses sickening 19 people in Ohio, 2 in Pennsylvania, 15 in Michigan and 1 in Indiana. 10 people have been hospitalized, and 3 in Michigan who appear to have kidney failure but no deaths have been reported. Two out of the...
Cold Case Man Resurfaces 23 Years Later —Where Was Richard Hoagland?
After years of thorough searching without yielding anything, Richard Hoagland was declared a dead man, only to resurface 23 years later under a false identity. His reasons will leave one in awe and full of anger.
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 50 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
horseandrider.com
Mare Euthanized due to WNV in Indiana
On Aug. 10, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health confirmed a 9-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Jay County positive for West Nile virus (WNV). The unvaccinated mare presented with neurologic signs on Aug. 9 and was euthanized. In 2022, officials have identified mosquitoes carrying WNV in 13 Indiana counties....
WBNS 10TV Columbus
VIDEO: Indiana officer's fiancée walks down aisle in special moment at hospital
RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond police officer Seara Burton has been fighting for her life in an Ohio hospital, after being critically injured in a shooting a week before her wedding. It wasn't the wedding they had planned, but on Saturday, her fiancée Sierra Neal posted a video on TikTok...
Batesville man arrested, accused of getting into fight after touching women at Florida bar
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Batesville, Indiana man was arrested in Florida after police say he got in a fight after being asked to leave a bar where several customers said he was putting his hands on women. An arrest affidavit filled out by police in Lake County, Florida show 56-year-old Erik William Hanson was […]
Wave 3
Family says they witnessed incident at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Kentucky State Fair transformed into a frenzy, shutting down Saturday night. Kentucky State Police were called to the scene just before 9:30p.m. Saturday. The Midway was reported and immediate action was taken to ensure the safety of guests. A family wanting to remain anonymous said they...
1017thepoint.com
CAMBRIDGE CITY TRUCKER KILLED
(Indianapolis, IN)--A Cambridge City truck driver was killed in a crash in central Indiana Sunday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, 70-year-old Billy Ray Ervin was headed west on I-70 when he went off the road and hit a concrete barrier. Ervin’s semi rolled over and pinned him underneath. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators were initially unable to determine why Ervin lost control. There was no indication that he had tried to brake.
