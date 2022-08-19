ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Rising: August 19, 2022

By Bstahovic
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
FBI unit behind Trump raid UNDER INVESTIGATION by John Durham for RUSSIAGATE abuse of power: Report

Federal magistrate judge Bruce Reinhart has ruled that some parts of the Mar-a-Lago search affidavit can be made public. Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky discuss.

FILE – Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. The FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate marked a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of the law enforcement scrutiny of the former president, but the Florida operation is just one part of one investigation related to Trump and his time in office. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

Ryan Grim: Democratic establishment tries on POPULISM in wake of inflation crisis

Ryan Grim breaks down how ‘corporate greed’ became Democrats’ inflation boogeyman.

FILE – A motorist fills up the tank on a sedan, on July 22, 2022, in Saratoga, Wyo. Falling gas prices gave Americans a slight break from the pain of high inflation last month, though the surge in overall prices slowed only modestly from the four-decade high it reached in June. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Emily Jashinsky: TikTok’s midterm ‘Elections Center’ is an OBVIOUS TRAP to harvest American data

Emily Jashinsky criticizes the growing role TikTok is playing in Americans’ lives.

Stop Woke Act’ STRUCK DOWN: Judge partially BLOCKS DeSantis’ bill banning CRT in schools

Breaking news reporter at The Hill, Zach Schonfeld, breaks down why a federal judge blocked Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R-Fla.) “Stop Woke Act.”

Read Zach’s reporting here:

https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/3607213-judge-blocks-desantiss-stop-woke-act-says-florida-feels-like-a-first-amendment-upside-down/

J.D. Vance exploits TAX LOOPHOLE for the super-rich while posing as a populist: David Sirota

Founder of The Lever, David Sirota, weighs in on J.D. Vance’s presentation as a populist while exploiting rich tax loopholes.

FILE—Ohio Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, JD Vance, takes the stage to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Aug. 5, 2022. Vance founded a new charity called “Our Ohio Renewal” a day after the 2016 presidential election, promising to use it to help solve the scourge of opioid addiction, Vance’s Senate rival, Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, has targeted “Our Ohio Renewal” as a failure. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

Brian Stelter OUT at CNN, Reliable Sources CANCELLED as part of network rebrand

CNN’s Brian Stelter is leaving the network. Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky consider how CNN will continue to change under the direction of new leader, Chris Licht. #CNN #ReliableSources #BrianStelter

Marjorie Taylor Greene introduces bill CRIMINALIZING gender-affirming care for kids: Ryan & Emily

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) will soon introduce the ‘Protect Children’s Innocence Act,’ which seeks to ban all gender-affirming care for minors including hormone blockers and surgery. Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky discuss.

Sam Harris ADMITS conspiracy to ignore Hunter Biden story to help Biden in 2020: Ryan & Emily REACT

Popular philosopher, author, and podcaster Sam Harris argues that the coverup of corruption allegations against Hunter Biden was justified in order to ensure Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 election. Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky react.

2000 Mules’ stars say China HACKED, wiped out evidence that Trump lost 2020 election: Ryan & Emily

Stars from the “2000 Mules” film say that China’s hacking dispel the evidence that Donald Trump lost the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election.

The film ‘2000 Mules’ makes the false claim that the 2020 election was stolen.

A person drops off a mail-in ballot at an election ballot return box in Willow Grove, Pa., Oct. 25, 2021. On Tuesday, May 3, 2022, The Associated Press reported on a film that used a flawed analysis of cellphone location data and ballot drop box surveillance footage to cast doubt on the results of the 2020 presidential election. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Comments / 0

