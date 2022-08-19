ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Hurricane forecasters watching tropical wave off African coast

Hurricane forecasters are watching a tropical wave off the coast of Africa that has a moderate chance of getting more organized and strengthening by the end of the week. The National Hurricane Center in its 2 a.m. advisory Monday described the wave as a “large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern tropical Atlantic.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Hurricane Weather Outbreak in Texas May Possibly Occur in Two Weeks

Even though the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is off to a slower start than in recent years, several factors are converging for a sharp surge in tropical activity in mid-August, which might finally deliver Texas rain. Tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will be driven over and through the...
TEXAS STATE
AccuWeather

Forecasters monitoring southwestern Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development

An area of disturbed weather over Central America could become the Atlantic basin’s next tropical depression or storm over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by this weekend. As the system moves along, portions of South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley may be hit by another round of heavy rain about one week after a tropical rainstorm struck the region, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropical Wave#Tropical Depression#Gulf Of Mexico#Nhc
CNN

Tropical storm warning issued for South Texas and the East Coast of Mexico

A tropical storm warning has been issued from Port Mansfield, Texas to Boca de Catan, Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center. The warnings are associated with a system the National Hurricane Center has designated as Potential Tropical Cyclone Four, located in the southern Gulf of Mexico, about 400 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande.
TEXAS STATE
rigzone.com

Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Gathers Strength

An unnamed weather disturbance projected to move over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico is gathering strength, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has revealed. According to the NHC’s latest forecasts at the time of writing, the chance of the weather pattern forming into a cyclone through the next 48 hours has risen to 20 percent and the chance of it forming into a cyclone through the next five days has risen to 30 percent.
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Heavy rain floods streets across Dallas-Fort Worth area

DALLAS (AP) — Heavy rains across the drought-stricken Dallas-Fort Worth area on Monday caused streets to flood, submerging vehicles as officials warned motorists to stay off the roads and water seeped into some homes and businesses. “The Dallas-Fort Worth area was pretty much ground zero for the heaviest rain overnight,” said Daniel Huckaby, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. The official National Weather Service record station at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport reported 9.19 inches (23 centimeters) of rain in the 24 hours ending at 2 p.m. Monday. That ranked second for the top 10 most rain over 24 hours in Dallas on record. The most was 9.57 inches (24.3 centimeters) that fell Sept. 4-5, 1932. Emergency responders across the area reported responding to hundreds of high-water calls.
DALLAS, TX
The Weather Channel

Tropical Disturbance Moves Ashore Near Northern Mexico, South Texas

A tropical disturbance is moving into northern Mexico and southern Texas this weekend. This system could enhance rainfall in South Texas, but major impacts are not expected. A tropical disturbance is tracking through northeastern Mexico and southern Texas this weekend and could enhance rainfall in a few spots. The system,...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AccuWeather

Tropical rainfall to funnel into Texas, Mexico threatening flooding

Meteorologists warn that a tropical system will continue to bring flooding rainfall through southern Texas and northern Mexico in the coming days before impacting yet another portion of the United States midweek. AccuWeather forecasters began monitoring a budding tropical rainstorm since the middle of last week. Even without becoming an...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

At least 40 dead across Indian states as intense rain triggers flash floods and landslides

At least 40 people have died across northern and eastern India after incessant rains over the past three days triggered flash floods and landslides. The rains inundated hundreds of villages, swept away mud houses, flooded roads and destroyed bridges in the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.According to a statement from the Indian government on Sunday, the fatal monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh have killed at least 36 people. Meanwhile, hundreds more have been displaced from their homes and are taking shelter in relief camps across the Himalayan state. In neighbouring Uttarakhand, a series of cloudbursts on Saturday left...
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Kentucky Disaster Was Nation's Deadliest Non-Tropical Flash Flood Since 1977

Over three dozen people died in last week's Kentucky flash flooding. That's the nation's deadliest non-tropical flash flood in 45 years. Three flash floods claimed over 100 lives in the 1970s. Last week's Kentucky flood disaster was America's deadliest non-tropical flash flood in 45 years. At least 37 were killed...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy