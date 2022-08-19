Alba-Golden ISD mourning loss of student

ALBA, Texas ( KETK ) – Alba-Golden ISD is mourning the loss of one of their students.

The district announced on Facebook the passing of one of their students, high school junior Asa Davis. They have shared the news of Davis’ passing with secondary students this morning and have grief counselors on campus available to students today.

“We are heartbroken this morning and ask for prayers for Asa’s family, our students and AG community,” Superintendent Macie Thompson said.



