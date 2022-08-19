ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alba, TX

Alba-Golden ISD mourning loss of student

By Sharon Raissi
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OzcDT_0hNVBkpF00

ALBA, Texas ( KETK ) – Alba-Golden ISD is mourning the loss of one of their students.

Two teenagers involved in fatal head-on crash in Smith County

The district announced on Facebook the passing of one of their students, high school junior Asa Davis. They have shared the news of Davis’ passing with secondary students this morning and have grief counselors on campus available to students today.

2 teens killed in Alba crash on US 69

“We are heartbroken this morning and ask for prayers for Asa’s family, our students and AG community,” Superintendent Macie Thompson said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0hNVBkpF00


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Mineola ISD mourns passing of former student

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Mineola ISD said they are mourning the loss of a former student who had graduated from Mineola High School Class of 2022. “We are saddened by the tragic news of the passing of one of our former students, Ginger Durham,” Superintendent Cody Mize said. “Please keep her family and friends in […]
MINEOLA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tornado reported near Winona High School

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A tornado briefly touched down on the Winona High School football field at 10:36 a.m. on Monday, the Smith County Fire Marshal said. The Winona ISD Police Chief saw the tornado touch down and the school was briefly placed on lockdown but is back up at its regular schedule. Fire […]
WINONA, TX
CBS19

East Texas Community Rallies Behind School Janitor

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — A Jacksonville community is rallying behind a Nichols Intermediate janitor who has been working there since its doors opened 21 years ago. Mr. Jones is beam of laughter wherever he goes. But you wouldn’t be able to tell that Jones is going through a hard time right now.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alba, TX
Smith County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Sports
Smith County, TX
Accidents
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Smith County, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

The Long Overdue Rain is Welcomed in East Texas Just Not the Damage

The prayers and/or rain dances have worked with some much needed sky water falling on East Texas. It has been a while since we've seen this amount of rain which has lead to a pretty big drought in the area. The problem with not getting rain in a while is some unexpected damage that comes along with it. Such has been the case in Winona, Texas today as a small tornado caused some damage in town.
WINONA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Nearly 9,000 without power in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Recent outages left 8,842 without power in the East Texas area as of 3:30 p.m. A tornado is reported to have touched down briefly in Winona, with storm damage reported around in East Texas, especially in Van Zandt and Smith counties. Anderson County – 20 Bowie County – 1,087 Cherokee County […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Some East Texas counties have lifted their burn bans

PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – After over 20 burn bans were issued across East Texas, some counties have made the decision to lift them. The following counties have lifted their burn bans as of Monday: Camp County Cass County Franklin County Panola County Rusk County Since Cass County announced their burn ban was rescinded, officials have […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mourning#Traffic Accident#Ag#Nexstar Media Inc#Ketk Com
101.5 KNUE

New Farmer’s Market Headed to HWY 155 in Flint, TX

Yesterday, as I was scrolling through social media I saw a flyer that popped up on my feed about a new Farmer’s Market that is going to be opening in just a few weeks. There are so many talented and hard working people here in East Texas having another opportunity to purchase some of their goods is always a great idea, especially as this one is going to be pretty close to my house. The new Farmer’s Market coming to East Texas is opening up in Flint, TX on HWY 155.
FLINT, TX
KTBS

Harrison County gives a total of $120,000 to county's school districts

MARSHALL, Texas - The Harrison County Commissioners Court recently approved the disbursement of $120,000 from the Texas Permanent School Fund to benefit all six school districts in the county. The disbursement was evenly allocated to Elysian Fields, Hallsville, Harleton, Marshall, Karnack and Waskom ISDs, with all six receiving $20,000 apiece.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Whitehouse ISD mourns recent graduate killed in head-on crash

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Whitehouse ISD is mourning the loss of a recent graduate and offering counseling services to its students and staff. The Texas Department of Public Safety said Molly L. Reck, 18, of Tyler, died in a head-on collision Wednesday on FM 346 just outside of the city of Whitehouse.
CBS19

Several wrecks on I-20 leading to delays in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — There are currently several wrecks along I-20, leading to delays throughout Smith County. According to the Smith County Department of Public Safety, deputies have been working on several wrecks along I-20. There is currently a jackknifed 18-wheeler on the eastbound lane between I-20 and mile marker 551 towards Lindale. This has led to traffic being backed up for several miles.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
KLTV

2 teens killed in Alba crash

ALBA, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed that two teenagers were killed on US 69 in a crash. According to DPS, a 16-year-old boy from Alba and an 18-year-old, identified as Ginger Durham of Mineola, died in the crash. The preliminary investigation shows a 2005...
ALBA, TX
Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Andre Crawford, 25th years in business One-Stop Barber Shop, in Tyler Texas since 1997

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism- Clarence Edmond Shackelford, Community Publicist:. Andre Crawford started cutting hair at the early age of 13, in Moore Station, TX, for family and friends. While perfecting my craft, in the Moore Station community, I developed the confidence to pursue the barber industry, as a profession. As I became a Master Barber, I also became a successful business owner. Since 1997, One Stop Barber Shop has been the reward for the work I’ve put in. Through all of my years of experience, I am highly confident that “there’s no job too big or small for me!”
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Longview man dead after crashing into ditch in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A Longview man is dead after officials say he drove into a curve at an unsafe speed and into a ditch near Henderson late Friday night. Darrell R. Fowler, 57, was driving a 2003 Ford F150 XLT east on FM 13 one mile east of Henderson. He failed to negotiate a right curve and traveled into the curve at an unsafe speed, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Special SSISD Board Meeting This Morning at 11am (Monday 08.22)

SULPHUR SPRINGS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD ROOM, ADMINISTRATION BUILDING. CALL TO ORDER: Invocation and Pledges to the flags. The President announces whether a quorum is present, that the meeting had been duly called and that the notice of the meeting had been posted by the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code, Chapter 551.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Longview man killed in single-vehicle crash near Henderson

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Friday night crash left a Longview man dead in Rusk County. According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Darrell R. Fowler, 57, of Longview, was traveling eastbound on Farm to Market Road 13, one mile east of Henderson. The preliminary investigation showed Fowler failed to negotiate a right curve and traveled into the curve at an unsafe speed. Fowler’s vehicle traveled across the roadway into the north bar ditch where it began to roll. Fowler was then ejected from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Pittsburg ISD proposes $88 million bond

PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – The Pittsburg ISD Board of Trustees unanimously agreed to call for an $88,350,000 bond to be voted on Nov. 8. Officials made this decision after the Facility Planning Committee made the recommendation after they met during spring and summer of 2022. The committee is made up of about 20 community members […]
PITTSBURG, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy