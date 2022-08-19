Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Metal"“organic frameworks and covalent organic frameworks as disruptive membrane materials for energy-efficient gas separation
In this Review we survey the molecular sieving behaviour of metal"“organic framework (MOF) and covalent organic framework (COF) membranes, which is different from that of classical zeolite membranes. The nature of MOFs as inorganic"“organic hybrid materials and COFs as purely organic materials is powerful and disruptive for the field of gas separation membranes. The possibility of growing neat MOFs and COFs on membrane supports, while also allowing successful blending into polymer"“filler composites, has a huge advantage over classical zeolite molecular sieves. MOFs and COFs allow synthetic access to more than 100,000 different structures and tailor-made molecular gates. Additionally, soft evacuation below 100"‰Â°C is often enough to achieve pore activation. Therefore, a huge number of synthetic methods for supported MOF and COF membrane thin films, such as solvothermal synthesis, seed-mediated growth and counterdiffusion, exist. Among them, methods with high scale-up potential, for example, layer-by-layer dip- and spray-coating, chemical and physical vapour deposition, and electrochemical methods. Additionally, physical methods have been developed that involve external stimuli, such as electric fields and light. A particularly important point is their ability to react to stimuli, which has allowed the 'drawbacks' of the non-ideality of the molecular sieving properties to be exploited in a completely novel research direction. Controllable gas transport through membrane films is a next-level property of MOFs and COFs, leading towards adaptive process deviation. MOF and COF particles are highly compatible with polymers, which allows for mixed-matrix membranes. However, these membranes are not simple MOF"“polymer blends, as they require improved polymer"“filler interactions, such as cross-linking or surface functionalization.
Phys.org
Lessons from natural photosynthesis for conversion of CO2 to raw materials for plastic
In plants, natural photosynthesis binds carbon dioxide (CO2) to organic compounds, which can then be converted into glucose or starch. These useful molecules can be sequestered, storing the carbon in a solid form. Artificial photosynthesis mimics this process by reducing the greenhouse gas CO2—the main cause of climate change—which is converted into other useful substances.
Phys.org
Efficient carbon dioxide reduction under visible light with a novel, inexpensive catalyst
A novel coordination polymer-based photocatalyst for CO2 reduction exhibits unprecedented performance, giving scientists at Tokyo Tech hope in the fight against global warming. Made from abundant elements and requiring no complex post-synthesis treatment or modifications, this promising photocatalyst could pave the way for a new class of photocatalysts for efficiently converting CO2 into useful chemicals.
Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough Confirmed: California Team Achieved Ignition
If we could harness fusion to generate electricity, it would be one of the most efficient and least polluting sources of energy possible.
A new tool will help make vertical wind turbine farms possible
Making offshore wind turbines lighter and cheaper to construct.
This New Airplane Could Be The First to Fly on Carbon-Free Liquid Hydrogen
Everyone agrees that liquid hydrogen is the jet fuel of the future, at least for long-distance flight. With almost three times more energy than conventional jet fuel, a liquid hydrogen-powered aircraft can travel much longer with the same fuel—and without the greenhouse gases. Longer range and zero carbon emissions are worth the tradeoff of an extra storage tank’s weight. But actually building an aircraft that can handle those tanks has proven to be a technical challenge. One German company is pushing ahead. H2Fly has been flying a four-seat aircraft called the HY4 on a fuel cell powered by hydrogen gas since...
3D-printed electrodes could help cut battery costs and increase performance
Carbon microlattice electrodes could soon be used to make cheaper batteries. This would reduce the inactive materials that are used for binding multiple cells together. The researchers aim to make high-performance, cost-effective sodium-ion batteries. According to Tohoku University, high-performance and easy-to-manufactured carbon microlattice electrodes could be used in the future...
Fertilizing the oceans with iron could help remove a gigaton of carbon dioxide per year
Scientists suggest we could fertilize the world's oceans with iron to fight climate change. Iron would lead to phytoplankton blooms, which would help to pull carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere. One "very conservative" estimate suggests a gigaton of carbon dioxide could be removed per year with this method. Scientists...
americanmilitarynews.com
Boeing, Northrop Grumman join group pushing 3D printing to small suppliers
Boeing and Northrop Grumman have joined a White House-backed consortium that is pushing smaller aerospace and defense suppliers to manufacture more 3D-printed parts. The companies join Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, GE, Siemens, and Honeywell as members of the AM Forward group that the Biden administration announced in May. “While U.S....
Scientists develop first-of-its-kind air conditioner that uses solid refrigerants
The world is getting hotter by the day. It is now 1.1 degrees Celsius warmer on average than it was before the Industrial Revolution. This means that cooling, in general, has percolated into our lifestyles, almost essential for our survival. However, the irony is as the planet warms, the technology...
Phys.org
Smallholder adoption of green production technologies on the North China Plain
As the important participants and decisionmakers in agricultural production, smallholders play a crucial role in food production. Smallholders' low level of technology awareness and capacity leads to problems such as the insufficient technology adoption. Coupled with their poor risk tolerance and lack of trust in new technologies, this makes them lack the motivation to actively adopt green production technologies, which seriously hinders the green transformation of agriculture. What should be done to promote smallholders' adoption of green production technologies proactively? The existence of multiple socialized services and agricultural technology diffusion systems offers a possible solution.
Phys.org
Electron slow motion: Ion physics on the femtosecond scale
How do different materials react to the impact of ions? This is a question that plays an important role in many areas of research—for example, in nuclear fusion research, when the walls of the fusion reactor are bombarded by high-energy ions, but also in semiconductor technology, when semiconductors are bombarded with ion beams to produce tiny structures.
scitechdaily.com
MIT Researchers 3D Print Precise Plasma Sensors for Satellites
Cheap and quick to produce, these digitally manufactured plasma sensors could help scientists predict the weather or study climate change. Scientists at MIT have created the first completely digitally manufactured plasma sensors for satellites. These plasma sensors, also known as retarding potential analyzers (RPAs), are used by orbiting spacecraft to determine the chemical composition and ion energy distribution of the atmosphere.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Experiment on How Plants Engineered To Emit Light
Wouldn't it be nice to have your personal backyard fairyland, a garden where the flowers and foliage shine at night? If so, there is help available. Bioluminescent fungi can continuously generate green light for days because they have the only genetically encodable bioluminescent system among eukaryotes. The water-soluble and cell-permeable...
Nature.com
Extending the low-temperature operation of sodium metal batteries combining linear and cyclic ether-based electrolyte solutions
Nonaqueous sodium-based batteries are ideal candidates for the next generation of electrochemical energy storage devices. However, despite the promising performance at ambient temperature, their low-temperature (e.g., < 0"‰Â°C) operation is detrimentally affected by the increase in the electrolyte resistance and solid electrolyte interphase (SEI) instability. Here, to circumvent these issues, we propose specific electrolyte formulations comprising linear and cyclic ether-based solvents and sodium trifluoromethanesulfonate salt that are thermally stable down to âˆ’150"‰Â°C and enable the formation of a stable SEI at low temperatures. When tested in the Na||Na coin cell configuration, the low-temperature electrolytes enable long-term cycling down to âˆ’80"‰Â°C. Via ex situ physicochemical (e.g., X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy, cryogenic transmission electron microscopy and atomic force microscopy) electrode measurements and density functional theory calculations, we investigate the mechanisms responsible for efficient low-temperature electrochemical performance. We also report the assembly and testing between âˆ’20"‰Â°C and âˆ’60"‰Â°C of full Na||Na3V2(PO4)3 coin cells. The cell tested at âˆ’40"‰Â°C shows an initial discharge capacity of 68 mAh gâˆ’1 with a capacity retention of approximately 94% after 100 cycles at 22"‰mA"‰gâˆ’1.
Phys.org
Plastic upcycling: From waste to fuel for less
A plastics recycling innovation that does more with less, presented today at the American Chemical Society fall meeting in Chicago, simultaneously increases conversion to useful products while using less of the precious metal ruthenium. "The key discovery we report is the very low metal load," said Pacific Northwest National Laboratory...
Nature.com
Toward a BT.2020 green emitter through a combined multiple resonance effect and multi-lock strategy
Color-saturated green-emitting molecules with high Commission Internationale de L'Eclairage (CIE) y values have great potential applications for displays and imaging. Here, we linked the outer phenyl groups in multiple-resonance (MR)-type blue-emitting B (boron)-N (nitrogen) molecules through bonding and spiro-carbon bridges, resulting in rigid green emitters with thermally activated delayed fluorescence. The MR effect and multiple interlocking strategy greatly suppressed the high-frequency vibrations in the molecules, which emit green light with a full-width at half-maximum of 14"‰nm and a CIE y value of 0.77 in cyclohexane. These were the purest green molecules with quantum efficiency and color purity that were comparable with current best quantum dots. Doping these emitters into a traditional green-emitting phosphorescence organic light-emitting diode (OLED) endowed the device with a Broadcast Service Television 2020 color-gamut, 50% improved external quantum efficiency, and an extremely high luminescence of 5.1"‰Ã—"‰105"‰cd/m2, making it the greenest and brightest OLED ever reported.
Nature.com
Antibacterial and in vivo toxicological studies of BiO/CuO/GO nanocomposite synthesized via cost effective methods
In this research work, Bi2O3, Bi2O3/GO and Bi2O3/CuO/GO nanocomposites have been synthesized via an eco-friendly green synthesis technique, solgel route and co-precipitation method respectively for the assessment of antibacterial activity as well as in vivo toxicity. The XRD patterns confirm the formation of Bi2O3, Bi2O3/GO and Bi2O3/CuO/GO nanocomposites showing monoclinic structures. Crystallite size and lattice strain are calculated by Scherrer equation, Scherrer plot and Willimson Hall plot methods. Average crystallite size measured for Bi2O3, Bi2O3/GO and Bi2O3/CuO/GO nanocomposites by Scherrer equation, Scherrer plot and WH-plot methods are (5.1, 13.9, 11.5)nm, (5.4, 14.2, 11.3)nm and (5.2, 13.5, 12.0)nm respectively. Optical properties such as absorption peaks and band-gap energies are studied by UV"“vis spectroscopy. The FTIR peaks at 513Â cmâˆ’1, 553Â cmâˆ’1 and 855Â cmâˆ’1 confirms the successful synthesis of Bi2O3, Bi2O3/GO and Bi2O3/CuO/GO nanocomposites. The antibacterial activity of synthesized Bi2O3, Bi2O3/GO and Bi2O3/CuO/GO nanocomposites is examined against two gram-negative (Escherichia coli and pseudomonas) as well as gram-positive bacteria (Bacillus cereus and Staphylococcus aureus) at dose 25Â mg/kg and 40Â mg/kg by disk diffusion technique. Zone of inhibition for Bi2O3, Bi2O3/GO and Bi2O3/CuO/GO at dose 40Â mg/kg against E. coli (gram âˆ’"‰ve) are 12Â mm, 17Â mm and 18Â mm respectively and against Pseudomonas (gram âˆ’"‰ve) are 28Â mm, 19Â mm and 21Â mm respectively. While the zone of inhibition for Bi2O3/GO and Bi2O3/CuO/GO at dose 40Â mg/kg against B. cereus (gram +"‰ve) are 8Â mm and 8.5Â mm respectively and against S. aureus (gram +"‰ve) are 5Â mm and 10.5Â mm respectively. These amazing results reveal that Bi2O3, Bi2O3/GO and Bi2O3/CuO/GO nanocomposite as a kind of antibacterial content, have enormous potential for biomedical applications. In addition, the in vivo toxicity of synthesized Bi2O3/CuO/GO nanocomposite is investigated on Swiss Albino mice at dose of 20Â mg/kg by evaluating immune response, hematology and biochemistry at the time period of 2, 7, 14 and 30Â days. No severe damage is observed in mice during whole treatment. The p value calculated by statistical analysis of hematological and biochemistry tests is nonsignificant which ensures that synthesized nanocomposites are safe and non-toxic as they do not affect mice significantly. This study proves that Bi2O3/CuO/GO nanocomposites are biocompatible and can be explored further for different biomedical applications.
Nature.com
Efficient methods for one-shot quantum communication
We address the question of efficient implementation of quantum protocols, with small communication and entanglement, and short depth circuit for encoding or decoding. We introduce two methods for this; the first constructs a resource-efficient convex-split lemma and the second adapts the technique of classical correlated sampling in computer science literature. These lead to the following consequences in one-shot quantum information theory. First concerns the task of quantum decoupling, achieved in many previous works with the aid of a random or pseudo-random unitary. We show that given any choice of basis such as the computational basis, decoupling can be achieved by a unitary that takes basis vectors to basis vectors. Thus, the circuit acts in a 'classical' manner; furthermore our unitary performs addition and multiplication modulo a prime. As the second consequence, we construct near-optimal communication protocol for quantum channel coding that uses exponentially smaller entanglement than the previous near-optimal protocol.
Researchers develop 3D printed creative ice structures, including an octopus
Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), a private research institute in Pennsylvania, have developed a method for 3D printing tiny artistic ice structures. The high-speed, reproducible fabrication method turns the 3D printing process "inside out," according to an article published on the university's official website. "Using our 3D ice process,...
