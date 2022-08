In this research work, Bi2O3, Bi2O3/GO and Bi2O3/CuO/GO nanocomposites have been synthesized via an eco-friendly green synthesis technique, solgel route and co-precipitation method respectively for the assessment of antibacterial activity as well as in vivo toxicity. The XRD patterns confirm the formation of Bi2O3, Bi2O3/GO and Bi2O3/CuO/GO nanocomposites showing monoclinic structures. Crystallite size and lattice strain are calculated by Scherrer equation, Scherrer plot and Willimson Hall plot methods. Average crystallite size measured for Bi2O3, Bi2O3/GO and Bi2O3/CuO/GO nanocomposites by Scherrer equation, Scherrer plot and WH-plot methods are (5.1, 13.9, 11.5)nm, (5.4, 14.2, 11.3)nm and (5.2, 13.5, 12.0)nm respectively. Optical properties such as absorption peaks and band-gap energies are studied by UV"“vis spectroscopy. The FTIR peaks at 513 cm−1, 553 cm−1 and 855 cm−1 confirms the successful synthesis of Bi2O3, Bi2O3/GO and Bi2O3/CuO/GO nanocomposites. The antibacterial activity of synthesized Bi2O3, Bi2O3/GO and Bi2O3/CuO/GO nanocomposites is examined against two gram-negative (Escherichia coli and pseudomonas) as well as gram-positive bacteria (Bacillus cereus and Staphylococcus aureus) at dose 25 mg/kg and 40 mg/kg by disk diffusion technique. Zone of inhibition for Bi2O3, Bi2O3/GO and Bi2O3/CuO/GO at dose 40 mg/kg against E. coli (gram −"‰ve) are 12 mm, 17 mm and 18 mm respectively and against Pseudomonas (gram −"‰ve) are 28 mm, 19 mm and 21 mm respectively. While the zone of inhibition for Bi2O3/GO and Bi2O3/CuO/GO at dose 40 mg/kg against B. cereus (gram +"‰ve) are 8 mm and 8.5 mm respectively and against S. aureus (gram +"‰ve) are 5 mm and 10.5 mm respectively. These amazing results reveal that Bi2O3, Bi2O3/GO and Bi2O3/CuO/GO nanocomposite as a kind of antibacterial content, have enormous potential for biomedical applications. In addition, the in vivo toxicity of synthesized Bi2O3/CuO/GO nanocomposite is investigated on Swiss Albino mice at dose of 20 mg/kg by evaluating immune response, hematology and biochemistry at the time period of 2, 7, 14 and 30 days. No severe damage is observed in mice during whole treatment. The p value calculated by statistical analysis of hematological and biochemistry tests is nonsignificant which ensures that synthesized nanocomposites are safe and non-toxic as they do not affect mice significantly. This study proves that Bi2O3/CuO/GO nanocomposites are biocompatible and can be explored further for different biomedical applications.

CHEMISTRY ・ 19 HOURS AGO