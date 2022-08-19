Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Manatee death toll in past dozen years equals current population
Florida's 7,444 recorded manatees deaths in the last dozen years nearly matches the number thought to be surviving today. In 2010, state officials tallied 766 mortalities, topping 500 in a year for the first time since records began nearly 50 years ago. Since then, most years have seen counts above 500, including last year's record 1,101.
travelawaits.com
6 Charming Small Towns To Visit On Florida’s Gulf Coast
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. With a population of more than 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And, it’s still growing as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s because of all the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoorsy pursuits. Whatever it is, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
floridatrippers.com
Kings Landing Florida: Kayaking Crystal Clear Emerald Cut
Looking to explore some of Florida’s most stunning landscapes? Then look no further than Kings Landing, Florida! This location should be at the TOP of your must see list. Visiting here would allow you to experience things such as kayaking Emerald Cut, which is a must do for anything involved in Central Florida.
Central Florida activists protest hunting alligators as season begins
SANFORD, Fla. — Alligator season has officially begun in Florida and hunters have already headed to the water this week. This year, they are able to hunt for 24 hours a day. But for some, the concept is controversial. One group held a protest in Sanford Saturday to address...
OUC deploys artificial reef with 400 tons of concrete
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A new artificial reef deployed in central Florida Saturday with nearly 400 tons of granite. Orlando Utilities Commission prepared about 800,000 pounds of concrete Thursday for transport. The concrete is heading from the Indian River Plant in Brevard County to the Ponce Inlet in Volusia County.
wqcs.org
Florida’s Treasure Coast Tourism Offices Announce Open Casting Call for Podcast Host
Treasure Coast - Sunday August 21, 2022: The tourism offices of Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin Counties announce the launch of an open casting call to find contestants to host their “Don’t Come Here: Stories of the Treasure Coast” podcast and video series that launched in 2021.
thefloridapundit.com
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis adds more than 70,000 jobs
Florida’s unemployment rate fell to 2.7% in July, and the state added 70,000 new private-sector jobs, according to Governor Ron DeSantis’ Twitter account. “We are here because we are proud that Florida is leading the way in economic recovery,” Governor Ron DeSantis began his speech at a press conference in North Venice, Florida.
University of Florida
Growing Artichokes in Florida – A New Crop with National Awareness
It has been an exciting year for our artichoke trials in Hastings!. After completing three years of variety trials, we came out with some exciting findings and have been sharing our results!. Back in 2017, our retired director, Gary England, teamed up with Dr. Shinsuke Agehara to explore the opportunity...
The Most Beautiful Sugary Sand Beaches in Florida, According to Southern Living
There's no shortage of lists evaluating the most beautiful beaches in Florida, but many of them encompass all of the state's beaches without any filters. This type of inclusion makes sense because all of Florida's beaches are arguably beautiful in their own way.
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County neighborhood left without lights from storm, tornado warning aftermath
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A group of severe storms moved through southern Duval County and St. Johns County Sunday evening. Residents on Fruit Cove Road experienced a power outage after the storm. Neighbors said power probably wouldn’t be restored until midnight. While Duval County did receive some of the...
TROPICAL WAVE TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA
Conditions Conducive For Development Says National Hurricane Center. “Potential Tropical Cyclone Four” Still Heading Towards Texas. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 8 PM Saturday, August 20, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A tropical wave is expected to form east of Florida over the next few days, then […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Hot air balloons and healthy choices at Florida event
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Calhoun County was “Soaring out of Summer” and learned how to live healthy in the process. The Florida Department of Health of Calhoun and Liberty counties hosted the event at the Calhoun County Airport Saturday. “We were provided an opportunity to have a SNAP-ED outreach event to provide some nutrition […]
THREE TROPICAL WAVES WATCHED BY NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER, ONE EAST OF FLORIDA
Unclear If Any Will Grow, Threaten Land. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 2 P.M. SUNDAY, AUGUST 21, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center is watching three tropical waves, with one — marked as an X above — in conditions conducive for development. It may […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
southfloridareporter.com
Florida Is Sun And Showers Today With Rainy Days Ahead; Eyeing The Tropics
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Tuesday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers and storms in the morning. Look for heavy rain in the afternoon and evening as more showers and storms move in. Tuesday’s highs will be low 90s. Wednesday will...
First Coast News
Did you hear a loud boom in Southeast Georgia and North Florida Saturday afternoon? Here's what it was.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated story. If you heard a loud boom in south-central Georgia or northern Florida Saturday, The National Weather Service says it was the sound of the Cargo Dragon capsule returning to earth. The Cargo Dragon is...
Florida woman finds alligator swimming in backyard pool
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Florida responded to a home for a situation that wasn't part of their academy training -- an alligator swimming in a pool. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies responded to an east Orange County home on Thursday when the homeowner called to report an alligator was swimming in her backyard pool.
850wftl.com
How many condominiums have fully funded reserves in Florida?
(TALLAHASEE, FLA) — The Florida legislature just passed a law that requires all condominiums to fully fund reserves by January 1, 2025, according to attorney Eric Glazer who specializes in community association law. To figure out how much money to set aside, condo boards are being asked to hire...
fox35orlando.com
Oldest city in America finds itself battling Mother Nature
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Known for being the oldest city in America, St. Augustine, Florida, works to preserve its history after the coastal town is often inundated with flooding. In October 2016, Hurricane Matthew battered the eastern coast of Florida. One year later, Hurricane Irma hit, flooding many communities across...
floridainsider.com
Restaurants you can’t miss along Florida’s famous shrimp coast
Shrimp Coast Stop – St. Augustine, FL. – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Sean Pavone. North Florida, the home to America’s oldest city, St. Augustine, lives up to its name as “The First Coast” with a variety of historical sites. But for seafood enthusiasts, it is also known for its popular Mayport shrimp, named after the 150-year-old fishing village where the shrimp are bountiful.
Three Great Seafood Restaurants in Florida
If you love to spend your holidays in Florida or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida and you love seafood then you are in the right place because that's what today's article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that you should definitely visit, if you haven't already.
