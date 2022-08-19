ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Phys.org

Manatee death toll in past dozen years equals current population

Florida's 7,444 recorded manatees deaths in the last dozen years nearly matches the number thought to be surviving today. In 2010, state officials tallied 766 mortalities, topping 500 in a year for the first time since records began nearly 50 years ago. Since then, most years have seen counts above 500, including last year's record 1,101.
WILDLIFE
travelawaits.com

6 Charming Small Towns To Visit On Florida’s Gulf Coast

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. With a population of more than 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And, it’s still growing as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s because of all the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoorsy pursuits. Whatever it is, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
FLORIDA STATE
floridatrippers.com

Kings Landing Florida: Kayaking Crystal Clear Emerald Cut

Looking to explore some of Florida’s most stunning landscapes? Then look no further than Kings Landing, Florida! This location should be at the TOP of your must see list. Visiting here would allow you to experience things such as kayaking Emerald Cut, which is a must do for anything involved in Central Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
thefloridapundit.com

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis adds more than 70,000 jobs

Florida’s unemployment rate fell to 2.7% in July, and the state added 70,000 new private-sector jobs, according to Governor Ron DeSantis’ Twitter account. “We are here because we are proud that Florida is leading the way in economic recovery,” Governor Ron DeSantis began his speech at a press conference in North Venice, Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
University of Florida

Growing Artichokes in Florida – A New Crop with National Awareness

It has been an exciting year for our artichoke trials in Hastings!. After completing three years of variety trials, we came out with some exciting findings and have been sharing our results!. Back in 2017, our retired director, Gary England, teamed up with Dr. Shinsuke Agehara to explore the opportunity...
HASTINGS, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVE TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA

Conditions Conducive For Development Says National Hurricane Center. “Potential Tropical Cyclone Four” Still Heading Towards Texas. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 8 PM Saturday, August 20, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A tropical wave is expected to form east of Florida over the next few days, then […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Hot air balloons and healthy choices at Florida event

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Calhoun County was “Soaring out of Summer” and learned how to live healthy in the process. The Florida Department of Health of Calhoun and Liberty counties hosted the event at the Calhoun County Airport Saturday. “We were provided an opportunity to have a SNAP-ED outreach event to provide some nutrition […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Florida Is Sun And Showers Today With Rainy Days Ahead; Eyeing The Tropics

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Tuesday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers and storms in the morning. Look for heavy rain in the afternoon and evening as more showers and storms move in. Tuesday’s highs will be low 90s. Wednesday will...
UPI News

Florida woman finds alligator swimming in backyard pool

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Florida responded to a home for a situation that wasn't part of their academy training -- an alligator swimming in a pool. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies responded to an east Orange County home on Thursday when the homeowner called to report an alligator was swimming in her backyard pool.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

How many condominiums have fully funded reserves in Florida?

(TALLAHASEE, FLA) — The Florida legislature just passed a law that requires all condominiums to fully fund reserves by January 1, 2025, according to attorney Eric Glazer who specializes in community association law. To figure out how much money to set aside, condo boards are being asked to hire...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Oldest city in America finds itself battling Mother Nature

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Known for being the oldest city in America, St. Augustine, Florida, works to preserve its history after the coastal town is often inundated with flooding. In October 2016, Hurricane Matthew battered the eastern coast of Florida. One year later, Hurricane Irma hit, flooding many communities across...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
floridainsider.com

Restaurants you can’t miss along Florida’s famous shrimp coast

Shrimp Coast Stop – St. Augustine, FL. – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Sean Pavone. North Florida, the home to America’s oldest city, St. Augustine, lives up to its name as “The First Coast” with a variety of historical sites. But for seafood enthusiasts, it is also known for its popular Mayport shrimp, named after the 150-year-old fishing village where the shrimp are bountiful.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

Three Great Seafood Restaurants in Florida

If you love to spend your holidays in Florida or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida and you love seafood then you are in the right place because that's what today's article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that you should definitely visit, if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE

