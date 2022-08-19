ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyKidsMom94
1d ago

It doesn’t matter what they do to try to revive it. Without Johnny playing Captain Jack Sparrow it is going to bomb.

Lilly Smith
2d ago

Where's Depp, He has cleared his name and if WOKE continues to run Disney, it only continue to plumet.

Tammy Meeks
1d ago

If Johnny isn't in the movie. I will find something else to do with my money. I'm not watching it.

“Pirates of the Caribbean 6”: What We Know

There has been a lot going on with Johnny Depp lately, and when it started, it was hard not to worry about our beloved “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise. While it’s been expected before the current turmoil that Johnny Depp wouldn’t be involved in the next installment of the franchise anyway, the future of the franchise, specifically with “Pirates of the Caribbean 6”, has been expected to get official news sooner as fans grow more eager for the next entry. Below, we’ve gone into detail on Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise and what we know about “Pirates of the Caribbean 6”, or Pirates 6, as it currently has no official title.
Kevin Mcnally
Dany Garcia
Jerry Bruckheimer
Johnny Depp
Bruckheimer
