Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Goes Super With Future Trunks
Future Trunks was one of the biggest introductions of Dragon Ball Z, with the son of Vegeta and Bulma cutting his way into the minds of anime fans by slicing Frieza into millions of pieces. Playing a major role in the Dragon Ball Super during the Goku Black Arc, Trunks also has a big part of the latest arc of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Now, one cosplayer has taken the chance to go Super Saiyan by bringing Future Trunks into the real world.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Releases New Trailer for Movie's Debut
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has finally launched in theaters across North America this weekend, and to celebrate the feature film has released an intense new trailer showing off much of what to expect! The first new entry in Dragon Ball Super's anime franchise has been a huge hit ever since it released in Japan earlier this Summer, and now after a few months of waiting, the film is now making its way out to other territories. Fans have responded in kind as the newest film has quickly taken over the box office with its debut numbers, and it's gearing up to break some more anime records as the weekend continues.
Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Finally Reveals What The Song of Ice and Fire Actually Is
While television viewers know George R.R. Martin's fantasy saga as Game of Thrones, fans of Martin's novels know that it is called A Song of Ice and Fire. It's a mysterious title, mentioned but never fully explained in the five books in the series thus far. Tonight, HBO premiered the first episode of its new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, based on Martin's Targaryen family history titled Fire & Blood. In this first episode, Martin finally reveals what the "song of fire and ice" actually is and the revelation recontextualizes the entire Game of Thrones saga to date. SPOILERS follow for the first episode of House of the Dragon.
Mortal Kombat Leak Reveals Disappointing Plans for 30th Anniversary
A new leak associated with the Mortal Kombat video game franchise has revealed some disappointing news to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the series. In early October, it will have officially been 30 years since the original Mortal Kombat game first hit arcades. As such, a number of fans have been hoping that developer NetherRealm Studios would look to celebrate this occasion in a special way, perhaps with a re-release of some older entries in the series. Sadly, a way of honoring the 30th anniversary does seem to be coming, but it's not in the way that fans wanted.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Stars Unpack the Film's Final Transformation (Exclusive)
The time is here at last! This weekend, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero made its way into theaters, and fans are geeking out over the big release. The movie's opening weekend scored it the top spot at the domestic box office, and netizens are still buzzing about the movie online. Of course, that means spoilers for the movie are running rampant across social media, and quite a few of them involve Gohan. So when ComicBook spoke to the stars of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero recently, you know we had to ask about the film's final surprise transformation...
New Genshin Impact Trailer Highlights Collei
Genshin Impact developer miHoYo, under the global brand of HoYoverse, is set to release the massive Version 3.0 update, "The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings," later this week on August 24th. The new update will bring with it the new region of Sumeru as well as the highly anticipated addition of the final element, Dendro. It also will feature new characters, and a trailer released today highlights one of them in particular.
Yakuza Creator Wants Next Project to Be Like a Tarantino Movie
Toshihiro Nagoshi, the popular creator of Sega's Yakuza series, has revealed that he wants his next game to have some major commonalities with the films of Quentin Tarantino. Last year, Nagoshi ended up departing from Sega and developer RGG Studio and went to join NetEase to establish a new studio. Since that time, we haven't heard from Nagoshi and what he could be doing next, but the longtime game director has now shared some initial details about his next title.
My Hero Academia Plot Twist Brings Dabi Back to the Battle
My Hero Academia has been stressful as of late, and this week's addition to the manga did not let up on fans. After answering a heart-wrenching question about Bakugo, fans were taken for a loop thanks to a surprise update. After all, chapter 363 decided to check in on Shoto Todoroki following his win against Dabi. But as it turns out, well – the boy's victory was decided prematurely.
New PlayStation Event Rumored to Happen Very Soon
A new rumor has suggested that PlayStation is about to hold a new showcase incredibly soon. Over the course of this summer, a number of PlayStation fans have been waiting for Sony to announce a dedicated event where news on upcoming first-party games would be unveiled. And while we've had a couple of State of Play presentations over the course of 2022, it looks like a larger presentation could be happening in just a couple of short weeks.
Xbox Game Pass Adds 5 Classic Bethesda Games With Extra Freebie
Xbox Game Pass just added five new games from publisher Bethesda to go along with an additional bonus. As we've seen in the past, Xbox always likes to celebrate major events associated with the brand by bolstering the number of titles that are available to play via Game Pass. Fortunately for subscribers, this trend continued once again this weekend in tandem with Bethesda's annual QuakeCon event.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's North American Box Office Run Powers Up
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has officially hit theaters in North America, allowing fans in the West to finally witness the battle between Gohan, Piccolo, and the Red Ribbon Army. With the new film in the Shonen franchise taking the spotlight off Goku and Vegeta, it would seem that the movie's first day at the box office has brought in some serious cash flow, so much so that it might just take the top spot for this weekend's box office.
Dragon Ball Super Art Imagines Black Frieza in Full Color
Dragon Ball fans love a good villain, and over the years, the franchise has satisfied cravings with the help of Frieza. The tyrant has come a long way since he debuted in Dragon Ball Z, after all. With a few different forms under his belt, Frieza is someone to fear most of the time, and that was made clear this month when his latest form was revealed. And now, a piece of art is here imagining how Black Frieza looks in full color.
Rick and Morty to Release Special Episode Ahead of Season 6
Rick and Morty is getting ready for a special new immersive episode ahead of Season 6 of the series! The highly anticipated original animated series is gearing up to return to Adult Swim early next month, and part of the major tease for the new episodes have been a series of mysterious trailers hyping up "Wormageddon." This was teased to be tied into the events of the Citadel's destruction at the end of the fifth season, and only recently was it confirmed to be a huge new event bringing in fans around the world to discover real world locations.
Sony Finally Releases Spider-Man No Way Home Poster We've All Been Waiting For
Ahead of the film's upcoming theatrical re-release, Sony has released a new poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home -- and it's the one fans have been waiting for. In the new one-sheet, the emphasis on Doctor Strange is reduced somewhat, putting the focus on Spider-Man actors Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire. It also features virtually every character in the movie, giving Aunt May, the multiversal Spider-man villains, Daredevil, and J. Jonah Jameson their time to shine on the poster, as well. Alfred Molina doesn't get any face time, but he's represented by a Doctor Octopus tentacle that wraps itself around the whole image.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Crosses New Milestone at Global Box Office
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has crossed an important milestone at the global box office: the film has grossed $45.24 worldwide, after amassing a $20.1 million opening weekend in US markets over the three days of opening weekend (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday). For comparison, Dragon Ball Super: Broly earned $12.8M in its first three days of release (Wed-Fri), and $9.8M in its opening weekend ($11.94M over the four-day MLK holiday weekend). Broly ended up grossing $30.7M total at the domestic box office – Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is already two-thirds of the way to that mark, in just its opening weekend!
New Halo Infinite Leaks Fuel Battle Royale Rumors
Neither Halo Infinite creators 343 Industries nor assisting developer Certain Affinity have confirmed the existence of the game's rumored battle royale mode, but this week, we've seen even more assets surface online that suggest this mode is indeed real and that work is continuing on it. Unreleased assets from the game's UI were shared on social media which showed different playlist options within the "Tatanka" mode that's rumored to be the battle royale-like mode as well as a description which certainly points to a battle royale experience.
She-Hulk: Every Easter Egg and Marvel Reference in Episode 1
The first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now out into the world, and it's making us look at the past, present and future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a whole new light. The live-action series follows the adventures of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) a lawyer in Los Angeles whose life is forever changed when she accidentally gets powers similar to her cousin, Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). As the first episode dove into the specifics of that origin story, it also provided fans with a surprising number of Easter eggs and references, both to She-Hulk canon, and to the larger mythos of the MCU.
Tales of the Walking Dead's Time Loop Episode Almost Happened in Real-Time
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's episode of Tales of the Walking Dead, "Blair/Gina." 42 minutes. That's the average length of a Walking Dead episode — and a 42-minute real-time window was how long hostile co-workers Blair (Parker Posey) and Gina (Jillian Bell) had to survive apocalypse-stricken Atlanta in the episode's original concept. Rather than telling this Tale in real-time like the Jack Bauer-starring 24, time ran out, restarted, and replayed as Blair and Gina relived their deaths over and over again on Sunday's comedic time loop episode of the anthology series.
Thor: Love and Thunder Disney+ Release Date Revealed
Thor: Love and Thunder finally has a release date for Disney+, and it just happens to fall on a celebratory day for the streaming service. Disney+ Day is set for September 8th, which is where Disney has plenty of announcements and debuts planned for fans. One of those debuts is Thor: Love and Thunder, along with ASSEMBLED: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder arriving on September 8th as well. If you happened to miss Thor's latest outing on the big screen, or just want to sit back and enjoy it in the comfort of your home once again, Disney+ Day is the place to be.
My Hero Academia Resolves Its Worst Cliffhanger Yet with a Huge Death
My Hero Academia fans have been stressed out this month for the worst reason. The manga is working through its final act, so readers knew things were going to be tenser than usual. However, no one expected the act's first battles to go as they have. Our heroes are hurting in a bad way, and now, the manga has confirmed Bakugo Katsuki's fate to everyone's horror.
