ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Alliance Review

Alliance, Sebring back in the classroom

By The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3imgjv_0hNVBLxC00

Most of the students in Alliance City School District returned to class this week, as the district opened for the 2022-2023 school year. Students in grades one, two, four, six and nine were first to head back, on Thursday. On Friday, those in grades three, five, seven, eight, and 10 through 12 went back to the classroom. Grades nine to 12 attend Alliance High School. Grades six to eight are at Alliance Middle School. Grades four and five attend Alliance Intermediate School, and those in second and third grades attend Alliance Elementary School. The district's Early Learning School welcomes students in pre-kindergarten and kindergarten will return to the classrooms next week. Parkway Learning & Development Center also returns Monday. The district offers eight career tech programs in its footprint, auto tech; construction trades; cosmetology; interactive media; media arts; pre-medical professions; sports medicine; and welding. The district also offers a Job Training Coordination program. District students also attend career tech programs offered in other districts, Marlington Local and Salem City. Neighboring Sebring Local School District also returned to the classroom this week. All students in the district's two schools began classes on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
wtuz.com

Tusc County Fair Admission Stays Put

Nick McWilliams reporting – Fairgoers will see the same admission prices as previous years at the Tuscarawas County Fair. The fair runs from September 19th through the 25th at the fairgrounds in Dover. The Tuscarawas County Agricultural Society discussed price points recently, noting that their admissions will stay at...
DOVER, OH
27 First News

Troy L. Hill, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Troy L. Hill, 57, of Boardman, passed away Thursday morning, August 18, 2022. Troy will always be remembered as loving, caring and strong willed. He never wanted anyone to make a fuss over him but he always looked out for his family and friends. He...
BOARDMAN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Medicine#Classroom#Education#Alliance High School#Alliance Middle School#Early Learning School
whbc.com

Alliance Man Badly Hurt at TimkenSteel Has Died

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Alliance steelworker and husband and father of three boys badly injured on the job last month. He died over the weekend. 34-year-old Joe Ferrall succumbed to his injuries suffered at TimkenSteel at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland. Joe’s wife Amber...
CLEVELAND, OH
beavercountyradio.com

Columbiana, Ohio Man Injured In Motorcycle Accident in Homewood Borough

(Homewood Borough, Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they were dispatched to the scene of a single vehicle accident on August 6, 2022, at 10:01 PM on Big Beaver Boulevard in Homewood Borough, Beaver County. Upon arriving and investigating it was learned that 46-year-old Anthony...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
cleveland19.com

Police: Viral ‘Brewster Wallaby’ hasn’t been seen in 7 days

BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Brewster police said the wallaby that went viral hasn’t been seen since it was originally sighted last week. “Nope, actually, nobody’s seen him since last Sunday,” said Nathan Taylor, Chief of police. “We can’t confirm any sightings, no pictures, nothing like that and the calls have come as far as a 10-mile radius,” he said.
BREWSTER, OH
WKYC

'TimkenSteel you FAILED to protect my nephew': Family protests in Canton after Joseph Ferrall dies weeks after July explosion at Faircrest plant

CANTON, Ohio — “TimkenSteel you FAILED to protect my nephew.”. That was the message on one sign displayed early Monday morning as family and friends stood outside TimkenSteel in Canton to protest just days after 34-year-old Joseph Ferrall died from his injuries in a July 26 explosion at the company’s Faircrest plant.
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Portage Crash

MANTUA TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Cleveland motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Portage County. 53-year-old Thomas Gaiser was traveling along Mantua Center Road in Mantua Township when troopers say he went off the road and hit a tree.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: Alliance teen found after leaving her home

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenage girl is missing after leaving her home and police have asked for the community’s help to find her. 13-year-old Rylynn Teis was last seen at her home, located in the 10000 block of Nellabrook Avenue NE, at around 11 a.m. on Aug. 20, according to a Facebook post from the Stark County Sheriff.
STARK COUNTY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Fear and grievance in the Mahoning Valley

More than a thousand chairs were lined up in long neat rows, in a Girard, Ohio ballroom Friday. Organizers had laid out placards reading “Unite & Win” on each one, alternating in navy blue and red. A disco ball hung above the lectern. People began lining up early Friday afternoon outside the Metroplex Expo Center […] The post Fear and grievance in the Mahoning Valley appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
GIRARD, OH
WFMJ.com

Fire department: University Courtyards fire at YSU was small, contained

The Youngstown Fire Department provided additional information about the fire at The University Courtyards at Youngstown State University on Saturday night, Aug. 20. According to Youngstown Fire Department Capt. Kurt Wright, the fire was started with trash catching fire, which burned a small section in one room. Capt. Wright told...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
The Alliance Review

The Alliance Review

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Alliance, OH from The Alliance Review.

 http://the-review.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy