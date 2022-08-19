Read full article on original website
IGN
Tower of Fantasy Gacha Guide
Tower of Fantasy is a game that has gacha elements in it. Unlike Genshin Impact, where the focus on gacha is mostly on characters, Tower of Fantasy's gacha mostly focuses on weapons which in turn unlocks them as characters under the Simulacrum tab in your inventory screen. Due to this,...
IGN
Apex Legends Mobile - Hyperbeat Gameplay Trailer
The Hyperbeat event is coming to Apex Legends Mobile on August 23, 2022. Watch the latest trailer to see what to expect with the event, which brings the Legend Crypto, a brand new ranked split, new events, a new Battle Pass, and updates to core systems.
IGN
Battlefield 2042 - Development Update: August 2022 Video
Join members of the development team for a look at what's coming to Battlefield 2042, including a breakdown of what you can expect with core gameplay, maps, experiences and modes, and new content. The team gives a look at changes to Specialists and the class system coming in Season 3, vault weapons coming to Season 2, a look at the Renewal map rework coming in September and the Orbital map rework coming in October. Additionally, we learn about what's coming in Season 2, including a new map, a new Specialist, and more.
IGN
Horse Crest Wooden Shield
"A tall, medium-sized wooden shield. Light for its size, and easy to handle. The circular horsehead design evokes a swift gallop." The Horse Crest Wooden Shield Default Weapon Skill is: No Skill. Sold by Patches at Murkwater Cave in Limgrave or near the Scenic Isle site of grace in Liurnia...
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Competitive Play Trailer Reveals Cyclizar Alongside New Moves and Items
A new competitive play trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet was released and it revealed new moves, new items, and Cyclizar, a Dragon and Normal type Pokemon that very well may be the pre-evolution of these new games' legendary Pokemon Miraidon and Koraidon. The trailer was revealed during the 2022...
IGN
Lets Play Naraka: Bladepoint Anniversary Update
Naraka: Bladepoint is celebrating its 1-year anniversary update, and bringing with it a brand-new map named Holoroth full of new locations, challenges, and traps. Naraka: Bladepoint is a 60-player PVP mythical action combat experience full of martial arts-inspired melee combat, gravity-defying mobility, vast arsenals of melee and ranged weapons, and legendary customizable heroes with unique abilities all inspired by legends of the Far East.
IGN
Heater Shield
"A medium-sized metal shield, comparatively easy to handle. Metal shields reliably negate physical damage when guarding, a trait which made them highly trusted on the battlefield." The Heater Shield Default Weapon Skill is Parry: Use this skill in time with a foe's melee attack to deflect it and break that...
IGN
Marred Leather Shield
"Leather shield of Stormveil soldiers. Much like the castle, it is marred by mottling and thorns. Some say it is the curse of grafting which causes such affliction, while others talk of its root being something altogether more sinister hidden deep within the castle."
IGN
The Best Valorant Pro Settings
Enemy Highlight Color: Contrasting colour to your crosshair colour. eDPI is your DPI multiplied by your in-game sensitivity. Professional and high-elo players with low sens typically play on 150 to 300 eDPI while high sensitivity players typically play on 300 to 450 eDPI. Invert Mouse: Off. [Beta] RawInputBuffer: On. Map...
IGN
How to Get Cement in Dinkum
Learn how to get cement in Dinkum so you can upgrade your building kit! Making this Dinkum resource only requires one material, but you need a special license and some additional tools before you can start cranking it out. This Dinkum guide explains how to get each item you need along the way.
IGN
Genshin Impact Leaks: New Permanent Card Game Mode Could Be Added in Version 3.1
A new Genshin Impact leak suggests that HoYoverse could add a permanent game mode which could involve players using cards to battle against the computer. There is also a possibility that there could be PvP gameplay in this mode. The leak comes via Mero, who is a prominent name in...
IGN
Diablo 3 Torment Level 16 Rift - The Army of the Dead Rises
This Necromancer utilises the Sanctified power: “Enemies within 50 yards are constantly assaulted by the Army of the Dead - Unconventional Warfare while this item is equipped.” Essentially, it takes one of the most powerful Necromancer skills, which also has a long cooldown, and then has that trigger endlessly. This is paired with Bones of Rathma's six-set bonus that boosts Army of the Dead damage and the Jesseth’s Arms scythe and shield combo that adds bonus damage when your skeletons are commanded to attack enemies. This is a great almost hands-off pet build that makes short work of Torment Level 16 Rifts.
IGN
Academy Glintstone Staff
"Staff of the Academy of Raya Lucaria, embedded with a turquoise glintstone. Only a recognized sorcerer is permitted to wield this staff." The Academy Glintstone Staff Default Weapon Skill is: No Skill. Dropped by Thops near the Schoolhouse Classroom site of grace in Raya Lucaria Academy (Liurnia) after completing his...
IGN
How to Catch Ditto in Pokemon GO 2022
Pokemon Go released Ditto, the Transform Pokemon in November 2016. Ditto is more elusive to find in Pokemon Go in comparison to the mainline games. This page will cover How to Catch Ditto in Pokemon GO in 2022, and more. Ditto disguises itself as other Pokemon, more commonly as ones...
IGN
Best Groudon Moveset in Pokemon GO
Groudon, the Continent Pokemon made its reappearance for five-star raids in June 2022 in Pokemon Go. Groudon is a Legendary Pokemon originating from the Hoenn Region. This page will cover the Best Groudon Moveset in Pokemon GO and its reasoning for an optimal moveset.
IGN
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's First Two Episodes Will Air In Certain Theatres Around the World
The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be aired in select theatres two days ahead of its debut on Amazon Prime Video. As reported by Variety, film fans can once again see Middle Earth on the big screen on August 31 thanks to a new initiative from Amazon. Details on when and where are still a little hazy, but Cinemark in the U.S. has already created a dedicated page for the screening, revealing that only its Cinemark Movie Rewards members will be able to sign up.
IGN
House of the Dragon: Who Are Game of Thrones' Gold Cloaks?
Warning: The following contains spoilers for Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon's premiere episode. If you're not caught up yet, check out our spoiler-free House of the Dragon Series Premiere Review. House of the Dragon roared into our lives, introducing a different era of Westeros, one under full Targaryen...
IGN
HyperX DuoCast USB Microphone - Review
The new HyperX DuoCast USB microphone is what one would consider a midrange offering from the company. It sits in the middle between HyperX SoloCast and HyperX QuadCast S, but the midrange moniker only stems from the slightly scaled down features and not in terms of performance. The DuoCast is...
IGN
Rainbow Six Siege - Castle Elite Trailer
Watch the trailer to see what to expect with Castle's elite set, featuring the Point Blank Justice uniform, headgear, victory dance, operator card, gadget skin for the Armor Panels, weapon skin for the Super Shorty, 5.7 USG, M1014 and UMP45, as well as the Elite Castle Chibi charm. Castle's elite set is available today (August 22, 2022).
IGN
Project Cars 1 and 2 Will be Delisted Soon
Slightly Mad Studios announced that it will be delisting both Project Cars and Project Cars 2 from digital storefronts on October 3 and September 21, respectively. “Due to expiring car and track licenses, both Project Cars and Project Cars 2 will be delisted from sale in the coming months,” the studio said on Twitter. “The games remain fully playable, and our players will still be able to enjoy all the game features, including multiplayer. We will remove Project Cars from sale on October 3rd and Project Cars 2 on September 21.”
