IGN

Tower of Fantasy Gacha Guide

Tower of Fantasy is a game that has gacha elements in it. Unlike Genshin Impact, where the focus on gacha is mostly on characters, Tower of Fantasy's gacha mostly focuses on weapons which in turn unlocks them as characters under the Simulacrum tab in your inventory screen. Due to this,...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Apex Legends Mobile - Hyperbeat Gameplay Trailer

The Hyperbeat event is coming to Apex Legends Mobile on August 23, 2022. Watch the latest trailer to see what to expect with the event, which brings the Legend Crypto, a brand new ranked split, new events, a new Battle Pass, and updates to core systems.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Battlefield 2042 - Development Update: August 2022 Video

Join members of the development team for a look at what's coming to Battlefield 2042, including a breakdown of what you can expect with core gameplay, maps, experiences and modes, and new content. The team gives a look at changes to Specialists and the class system coming in Season 3, vault weapons coming to Season 2, a look at the Renewal map rework coming in September and the Orbital map rework coming in October. Additionally, we learn about what's coming in Season 2, including a new map, a new Specialist, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Horse Crest Wooden Shield

"A tall, medium-sized wooden shield. Light for its size, and easy to handle. The circular horsehead design evokes a swift gallop." The Horse Crest Wooden Shield Default Weapon Skill is: No Skill. Sold by Patches at Murkwater Cave in Limgrave or near the Scenic Isle site of grace in Liurnia...
#Gameplay#Video Game#The Infection Free Zone
IGN

Lets Play Naraka: Bladepoint Anniversary Update

Naraka: Bladepoint is celebrating its 1-year anniversary update, and bringing with it a brand-new map named Holoroth full of new locations, challenges, and traps. Naraka: Bladepoint is a 60-player PVP mythical action combat experience full of martial arts-inspired melee combat, gravity-defying mobility, vast arsenals of melee and ranged weapons, and legendary customizable heroes with unique abilities all inspired by legends of the Far East.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Heater Shield

"A medium-sized metal shield, comparatively easy to handle. Metal shields reliably negate physical damage when guarding, a trait which made them highly trusted on the battlefield." The Heater Shield Default Weapon Skill is Parry: Use this skill in time with a foe's melee attack to deflect it and break that...
TECHNOLOGY
IGN

Marred Leather Shield

"Leather shield of Stormveil soldiers. Much like the castle, it is marred by mottling and thorns. Some say it is the curse of grafting which causes such affliction, while others talk of its root being something altogether more sinister hidden deep within the castle."
IGN

The Best Valorant Pro Settings

Enemy Highlight Color: Contrasting colour to your crosshair colour. eDPI is your DPI multiplied by your in-game sensitivity. Professional and high-elo players with low sens typically play on 150 to 300 eDPI while high sensitivity players typically play on 300 to 450 eDPI. Invert Mouse: Off. [Beta] RawInputBuffer: On. Map...
ELECTRONICS
IGN

How to Get Cement in Dinkum

Learn how to get cement in Dinkum so you can upgrade your building kit! Making this Dinkum resource only requires one material, but you need a special license and some additional tools before you can start cranking it out. This Dinkum guide explains how to get each item you need along the way.
INDUSTRY
IGN

Diablo 3 Torment Level 16 Rift - The Army of the Dead Rises

This Necromancer utilises the Sanctified power: “Enemies within 50 yards are constantly assaulted by the Army of the Dead - Unconventional Warfare while this item is equipped.” Essentially, it takes one of the most powerful Necromancer skills, which also has a long cooldown, and then has that trigger endlessly. This is paired with Bones of Rathma's six-set bonus that boosts Army of the Dead damage and the Jesseth’s Arms scythe and shield combo that adds bonus damage when your skeletons are commanded to attack enemies. This is a great almost hands-off pet build that makes short work of Torment Level 16 Rifts.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Academy Glintstone Staff

"Staff of the Academy of Raya Lucaria, embedded with a turquoise glintstone. Only a recognized sorcerer is permitted to wield this staff." The Academy Glintstone Staff Default Weapon Skill is: No Skill. Dropped by Thops near the Schoolhouse Classroom site of grace in Raya Lucaria Academy (Liurnia) after completing his...
IGN

How to Catch Ditto in Pokemon GO 2022

Pokemon Go released Ditto, the Transform Pokemon in November 2016. Ditto is more elusive to find in Pokemon Go in comparison to the mainline games. This page will cover How to Catch Ditto in Pokemon GO in 2022, and more. Ditto disguises itself as other Pokemon, more commonly as ones...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Best Groudon Moveset in Pokemon GO

Groudon, the Continent Pokemon made its reappearance for five-star raids in June 2022 in Pokemon Go. Groudon is a Legendary Pokemon originating from the Hoenn Region. This page will cover the Best Groudon Moveset in Pokemon GO and its reasoning for an optimal moveset.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's First Two Episodes Will Air In Certain Theatres Around the World

The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be aired in select theatres two days ahead of its debut on Amazon Prime Video. As reported by Variety, film fans can once again see Middle Earth on the big screen on August 31 thanks to a new initiative from Amazon. Details on when and where are still a little hazy, but Cinemark in the U.S. has already created a dedicated page for the screening, revealing that only its Cinemark Movie Rewards members will be able to sign up.
MOVIES
IGN

House of the Dragon: Who Are Game of Thrones' Gold Cloaks?

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon's premiere episode. If you're not caught up yet, check out our spoiler-free House of the Dragon Series Premiere Review. House of the Dragon roared into our lives, introducing a different era of Westeros, one under full Targaryen...
TV SERIES
IGN

HyperX DuoCast USB Microphone - Review

The new HyperX DuoCast USB microphone is what one would consider a midrange offering from the company. It sits in the middle between HyperX SoloCast and HyperX QuadCast S, but the midrange moniker only stems from the slightly scaled down features and not in terms of performance. The DuoCast is...
ELECTRONICS
IGN

Rainbow Six Siege - Castle Elite Trailer

Watch the trailer to see what to expect with Castle's elite set, featuring the Point Blank Justice uniform, headgear, victory dance, operator card, gadget skin for the Armor Panels, weapon skin for the Super Shorty, 5.7 USG, M1014 and UMP45, as well as the Elite Castle Chibi charm. Castle's elite set is available today (August 22, 2022).
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Project Cars 1 and 2 Will be Delisted Soon

Slightly Mad Studios announced that it will be delisting both Project Cars and Project Cars 2 from digital storefronts on October 3 and September 21, respectively. “Due to expiring car and track licenses, both Project Cars and Project Cars 2 will be delisted from sale in the coming months,” the studio said on Twitter. “The games remain fully playable, and our players will still be able to enjoy all the game features, including multiplayer. We will remove Project Cars from sale on October 3rd and Project Cars 2 on September 21.”
VIDEO GAMES

