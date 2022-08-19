ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good food, good times at Clarksville's Riverfront Jerk Fest

By Staff Reports
 3 days ago
Clarksville area residents were recently treated to a sampling of Jamaican jerk and Caribbean food during the annual Riverfront Jerk Fest at Libery Park.

The event was sponsored by Grace Foods and Budweiser of Clarksville and featured local and international craft vendors in addition to food.

There was also family-friendly entertainment with face-painting for kids as well as a 21-and-older limited inclusive evening Caribbean party experience, featuring Reniassance Sound Live from Kingston Jamaica with D.J. Delano.

IN THIS ARTICLE
