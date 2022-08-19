Teen summit headed to Orange Mound

Soldier LLC and Respect the Haven Community Development Corporation are taking their teen summit to Orange Mound on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Youth from the neighborhood can attend the event at the Harriet Performing Arts Center, 2788 Lamar Ave., starting at 1 p.m. Local leaders, many affiliated with the Nation of Islam, will discuss topics such as early childhood development, music entrepreneurship, juvenile justice and self-defense.

Saturday’s summit will be the second in a collaboration between Soldier LLC and Respect the Haven Community Development Corporation. (Courtesy Jason Sharif)

The groups held their first teen summit at the Whitehaven Library in June. About 45 youths showed up, according to Respect the Haven CDC founder Jason Sharif. Ahead of the event, Sharif and others involved in the summit canvassed the neighborhood to get the word out. At the summit, they discussed topics including education, financial stability, and self defense.

This time around, music entrepreneurship and early childhood development are new additions to the activities. Soldier LLC founder Gary Muhammad said they added based those subjects based on the needs of attendees.

“We know that our young people, there are no opportunities for them to express themselves,” Muhammad said. Jeffrey Futrell, founder of Young Man University, will lead the music entrepreneurship segment.

Organizers added the early childhood development portion because of excessive carjacking and crimes throughout the city, Muhammad said. Tomiko Muhammad will lead that segment. Another new addition is Elisha Muhammad, a teenaged hostess to fully involve youth participants.

Wesley Muhammad, a member of the Nation’s executive council, will give the keynote address on hip-hop, drugs, and the assault on Black youth.

The summit is the brainchild of Gary Muhammad, who wanted to give young people hope and new opportunities.

“The main purpose here, we really want to launch a new beginning, not just for the youth, but for the Black community,” he said.

He wants to provide a space to nurture their gifts and talents, teaching about economic empowerment and more.

In addition to running the business Soldier LLC, through which he sells clothes and embroidery, he also works as a school resource officer. His experience in schools led him to want to do more for the youth, which he said the school system is failing.

The groups have upcoming summits planned in Klondike, Frayser, and Jonestown, Mississippi.