ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Salem, OH

Semi driver dies from injuries in I-71 multi-commercial vehicle crash

By Lou Whitmire, Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 3 days ago

Josh Morris, 26, of West Salem, died Thursday from injuries sustained in a multi-commercial vehicle crash a day earlier on Interstate 71 in Morrow County, according to the Ohio Highway Patrol.

Morris was pronounced dead at OhioHealth Mansfield Thursday night, according to the Richland County Coroner's Office.

A GoFundMe fundraiser with a goal of $20,000 was created to help the family. He leaves behind his wife Danielle and two children, and his wife is pregnant with their third child.

To view the GoFundMe, please visit gf.me/v/c/tkv/s9edu6-danielle-and-her-family

Morris was operating a 2022 Mack semi-trailer southbound on I-71 near milepost 155 when he failed to maintain an assured clear distance and struck the rear end of a 2017 Peterbilt semi-trailer outfit operated by Elwood Detro, 75, of Hillsboro, according to the patrol. Detro’s vehicle was pushed into the back of a 2008 International box truck operated by Jacob Franklin, 49, of Wooster. Franklin’s vehicle was pushed into the rear of a 2015 Freightliner semi-trailer outfit, operated by Dustin Thomas, 41, of Marion, the patrol said.

Morris was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained serious injuries, the patrol said in an initial news release.

The other drivers sustained minor injuries.

419-521-7223

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

2 die in Ashland County accident, troopers say alcohol might be to blame

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were killed Sunday evening after they failed to yield the right of way at an intersection, Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers said. According to troopers, James Cline, 23, of Nova, and Logan Buzzard, 22, of Ashland, were in a Polaris Ranger utility vehicle southbound on Baney Road around 10:45 p.m. when they were struck by a Chevrolet Impala driving northeast on U.S. 42.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Two killed in crash in Ashland late Sunday night

ASHLAND, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Ashland County that claimed the lives of two men. Troopers say the crash happened on US 42 at the intersection of Baney Road. Troopers were called to the scene around 10:45 Sunday night. Troopers say...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wooster, OH
City
Salem, OH
City
Marion, OH
West Salem, OH
Crime & Safety
Richland County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
West Salem, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Richland County, OH
County
Morrow County, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
Richland County, OH
Accidents
Morrow County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Hillsboro, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Crash on US-23 in Pickaway County

Pickaway – Emergency squads are being called around 4:20 pm on Saturday to a 2-vehicle crash on US-23 Southbound in the area of Little Walnut. According to early reports, the crash occurred at the intersection of Little Walnut and US-23 between two vehicles. Harrison fire has been requested to the scene.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Vehicle#Traffic Accident#The Ohio Highway Patrol#Peterbilt#Freightliner
daltonkidronnews.com

Hartville man dies in head-on crash; suspect arrested after fleeing

PAINT TWP. Alcohol is suspected in a two-vehicle fatal crash Aug. 18 along state Route 241. A Hartville man died in the head-on collision and the driver of the other vehicle fled from the crash scene before being taken into custody about two hours later. The Ohio Highway Patrol is...
HARTVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

1 in custody after deadly crash in Wayne County, highway patrol says

PAINT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said troopers took a driver into custody Thursday afternoon after he fled a deadly crash in Wayne County. According to a news release, the two-car crash happened around 4:13 p.m. on State Route 241 in Paint Township. OSHP said...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
whbc.com

Lake Man Killed in Wayne Crash on Thursday

WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Lake Township man was killed in a head-on crash in Wayne County Thursday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol says 72-year-old Rand Luckner was driving along Route 241 near Mount Eaton when a pickup truck driven by a Uhrichsville man went left of center and struck the Luckner vehicle.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Sebring woman seriously injured in Corvette crash

A Sebring woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after State Troopers say the Corvette she was riding in crashed in Columbiana County. Troopers say 59-year-old Diane Abbot was trapped in the 2000 Chevrolet Corvette after it veered off U.S. Route 30 just west of Lisbon Friday night, striking a mailbox and trees before landing in a ditch.
SEBRING, OH
whbc.com

OSP: Louisville Man Killed in Two-Car Route 44 Accident

LOUISVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An elderly Louisville man is dead in a two-car accident in the city of Louisville from Friday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol says 86-year-old Kenneth Russell was hit head on on Route 44 at the south end of the city. He was...
LOUISVILLE, OH
Galion Inquirer

Three vehicle injury crash

CRAWFORD COUNTY- August 18, 2022 at 1248hrs Crawford County Sheriff’s deputies investigated a three vehicle injury crash involving a mini van and two motorcycles that occurred on State Route 602 at State Route 96. Preliminary investigation would indicate that Janet Sutter, of Shelby had been traveling westbound on State...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

One car fatal crash in Richland County involving two teenagers

MANSFIELD—The Mansfield Ohio State Highway patrol post is investigating a one-car fatal crash that occurred on Thursday, August 18 at 1:25 PM on Peterson Rd. in Mifflin Twp., in Richland County. The crash occurred when a 2009 Blue Chevrolet Impala driven by a 16-year-old male, traveled off the right...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

5 people hurt, 1 critically, in Stark County chemical release

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Five people were injured after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide Monday morning at a Canton Township plant. Officials said the incident happened around 7:53 a.m. at US Ecology in the 2000 block of Central Avenue. According to the company’s website, they use a delisting treatment...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Mansfield News Journal

Mansfield News Journal

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mansfield News Journal is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Mansfield, Richland County and Mid-Ohio

 http://mansfieldnewsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy