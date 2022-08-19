Semi driver dies from injuries in I-71 multi-commercial vehicle crash

Josh Morris, 26, of West Salem, died Thursday from injuries sustained in a multi-commercial vehicle crash a day earlier on Interstate 71 in Morrow County, according to the Ohio Highway Patrol.

Morris was pronounced dead at OhioHealth Mansfield Thursday night, according to the Richland County Coroner's Office.

A GoFundMe fundraiser with a goal of $20,000 was created to help the family. He leaves behind his wife Danielle and two children, and his wife is pregnant with their third child.

To view the GoFundMe, please visit gf.me/v/c/tkv/s9edu6-danielle-and-her-family

Morris was operating a 2022 Mack semi-trailer southbound on I-71 near milepost 155 when he failed to maintain an assured clear distance and struck the rear end of a 2017 Peterbilt semi-trailer outfit operated by Elwood Detro, 75, of Hillsboro, according to the patrol. Detro’s vehicle was pushed into the back of a 2008 International box truck operated by Jacob Franklin, 49, of Wooster. Franklin’s vehicle was pushed into the rear of a 2015 Freightliner semi-trailer outfit, operated by Dustin Thomas, 41, of Marion, the patrol said.

Morris was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained serious injuries, the patrol said in an initial news release.

The other drivers sustained minor injuries.

