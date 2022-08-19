ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Housing, child care and other needs can derail degree. MATC will offer full scholarships covering these basic needs

By Kelly Meyerhofer, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago

Milwaukee Area Technical College for the first time this fall will award full-ride scholarships to some students that will cover not only tuition, but other often overlooked college expenses that can derail progress toward a degree, such as housing, food, transportation and child care.

Ellen and Joe Checota are giving up to $5 million to the college on the condition that MATC raises $2.5 million on its own. Altogether, the $7.5 million would establish the largest scholarship fund in the school's 110-year history.

The Checota Scholarship will be available to students seeking a short-term technical diploma in one of 90 programs, such as welding, web development and carpentry. The programs last about 18 months.

"Technical trade diplomas and degrees — that's where our focus is," Joe Checota told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel after a Friday event announcing the gift at MATC's downtown campus. "There are many people in the country helping with four-year college degrees and we've always felt that there's a real need to narrow focus on people who need a leg up, earn a living and create better lives for themselves."

The Checotas are long-time Milwaukee residents. Ellen is an artist and Joe is the chairman and CEO of Landmark Healthcare Facilities LLC, a national developer, owner and manager of outpatient buildings.

Students must live in a low-income household and maintain a "C" average each semester to qualify for the scholarship. Depending on a student's needs, the scholarship will cover child care reimbursed through the college's child care centers or a state licensed provider, housing at the college's Westown Green apartments, a bus pass, books, course fees and a campus meal plan.

The scholarship will operate as a "last-dollar" award, meaning it will cover what isn’t met by other financial aid a student receives, such as a Pell grant and other scholarships. All state, federal and other available financial support must be exhausted before the funds of the Checota Scholarship Program are utilized.

“The $5 million gift of Ellen and Joe Checota is a game changer for MATC,” college president Vicki Martin said in a statement. "Thousands of MATC trade and technical students will be able to build and live better and more productive lives because of their generosity."

RELATED: Caps and gowns, second chances: MATC prison education program transforms inmates' lives

The MATC Foundation conservatively estimates at least 300 students will qualify for the scholarship in the fall semester. Over the lifetime of the $7.5 million investment, officials project 1,500 students could be helped.

The college has already raised $500,000 of the $2.5 million fundraising match thanks to a gift from Julianna Ebert and Frank Daily, who are longtime Milwaukee attorneys. Julianna also leads the MATC Foundation board of directors.

Raising $2.5 million will be a challenge for the foundation, which hasn't fundraised for such a large amount before, Ebert told the Journal Sentinel. She and her husband decided to contribute so the scholarships could start right away.

"These students will be out in the workforce in less than two years," she said. "It's amazing."

The scholarship is available to continuing students this fall. It opens to new students in the spring semester.

Contact Kelly Meyerhofer at kmeyerhofer@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @KellyMeyerhofer .

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Housing, child care and other needs can derail degree. MATC will offer full scholarships covering these basic needs

Comments / 8

Nunya
3d ago

Attended back in tha day, ranked one of best underrated colleges. schedules were flexible, welcoming of working adults, professors were amazing. campus downtown.. still a solid way to get a higher education and stepping stone to 4yr and adv degrees. great environment.

Reply
5
 

