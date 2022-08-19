ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Robin Vos’ Trump-endorsed opponent will run as a write-in candidate after losing GOP primary

By Lawrence Andrea, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QsYBz_0hNVBFeq00

Adam Steen, who lost the Republican primary against Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos last week and has campaigned on decertifying the 2020 presidential election, will run as a write-in candidate in November.

Steen announced his renewed effort to unseat the state's longest-serving Assembly leader in a speech to a group of supporters in Burlington on Thursday in which he claimed the "future of our country is at stake."

“I want the people to be able to choose their election representatives," said the Donald Trump-backed Steen. "I want them to know the truth about the people that are going to represent them.

“This is not just an Assembly seat," he added. "This is the direction of our country. That’s what we’re looking at today."

Vos, who drew the ire of Trump for repeatedly refusing to take the illegal and impossible step of decertifying the 2020 election, narrowly edged Steen by 260 votes in last week's GOP primary.

Steen's challenge represents the discontent within the base of the Wisconsin GOP that had turned against Vos following the results of the presidential election — which Trump and his supporters argue could have been overturned by Vos.

Recounts, audits and court rulings have reaffirmed that Joe Biden won Wisconsin's presidential contest by more than 20,000 votes.

On Thursday, Steen touted his endorsement from Trump that came just days before the primary and claimed thousands of people were not aware of the endorsement when they voted.

He also defended former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, whom Vos fired shortly after his primary win. Vos had hired Gableman to review the 2020 election — an effort that has cost Wisconsin taxpayers more than $1 million and has not produced any evidence of substantive voter fraud.

“This is not the end," Steen said Thursday. "This is just the beginning, isn’t it? We are going to stand for the people that have been marginalized and the people who have been overlooked by the lies that were told and the misrepresentations that we had to fight through."

Following Steen's write-in announcement, Vos issued a statement saying Steen can't accept defeat.

"Now that voters have rejected him, he apparently can’t take ‘no’ for an answer," Vos said. "He seems intent on re-litigating the primary election he lost, just like he wants to do with the 2020 election."

Vos will not face a named candidate on the November ballot.

Contact Lawrence Andrea at landrea@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter @lawrencegandrea.

Comments / 5

Robin Segear
3d ago

ESPIONAGE trumper ROBIN VOS. ALSO WOULD SELL AMERICAS SCI HIGHLY CLASSIFIED NUCLEAR SECRETS SOLD TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER 3 BILLION TO SAUDI. RIGHT JARRED???

Reply
4
Related
Business Insider

Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'

Chris Christie predicts that fewer than a dozen Republicans will run for president in 2024. He bills Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Ted Cruz, and Tom Cotton as top contenders. Christie says the decision comes down to appeasing one man or supporting the entire country. Onetime Trump ally and possible 2024...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Ted Cruz breaks with Trump and endorses yet another GOP candidate running against the former president's pick

Sen. Ted Cruz has broken with former President Donald Trump once again by endorsing an opponent of a Trump-backed candidate running in Wisconsin's gubernatorial primary. Cruz on Tuesday tweeted his support for Rebecca Kleefisch, writing: "Rebecca will fight for a stronger economy, school choice so parents are back in charge of their kids' education, & she will work to protect Life & our #2A. Support Rebecca's campaign today!"
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, WI
Local
Wisconsin Elections
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Robin Vos
Person
Robin
Person
Donald Trump
Kansas Reflector

Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle

TOPEKA — The Kansas Republican Party instructed voters via text message Thursday to remove their names from the signatures gathered by state Sen. Dennis Pyle in his independent campaign for governor. Pyle, who thinks Republican nominee Derek Schmidt isn’t conservative enough, denounced the “evil path” taken by “left-wing” Republicans to keep Pyle off the November […] The post Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Wisconsin Gop#Election Fraud#Gop#Republican#Wisconsin Assembly
Washington Examiner

FBI boss warned by top Republican that Trump raid will 'erode confidence' in bureau

A top Senate Republican raised “concerns” with FBI Director Christopher Wray about the raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, warning the bureau chief that the search may “further erode confidence” in federal law enforcement. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed he raised his concerns...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy