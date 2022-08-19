ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

T.J. Edwards will Likely Wear Green Dot, but Keep Eye on Marcus Epps

By Ed Kracz
EagleMaven
EagleMaven
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Dbwu_0hNVBAFD00

Epps' name was floated by Jakib Media's Jody McDonald on Birds365 and it's worth exploring further, especially after Jonathan Gannon's comments on Thursday

BEREA, Ohio – The green dot.

It may sound like a character Dr. Suess would have turned into another award-winning children’s book, but in the world of the NFL, it is a sticker a defensive player has on his helmet to indicate he is wearing the communication device that allows him to relay the defensive coordinator’s call to his teammates.

In short, they are the quarterback of the defense.

Who will that player be for the Eagles this season?

It was a question posed by co-host Jody McDonald to me on Jakob Media’s Birds365 show Friday morning.

It’s widely assumed that linebacker T.J. Edwards will be that player. He wore it last year, but he didn’t start wearing it until about halfway through the season when he took over as the full-time middle linebacker.

The player who wore the green dot at the start of last season for defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon was Eric Wilson, the player Edwards ended up eventually replacing in the lineup. Wilson played so poorly that he was eventually released on Nov. 3.

McDonald’s take was an interesting one. He believes it will be safety Marcus Epps.

Not a bad thought.

Epps will likely play 90 percent or more of the team’s reps, perhaps not out of choice but out of necessity since the Eagles’ safeties are still being mixed and matched as they head into their second day of joint practices with the Cleveland Browns on Friday afternoon.

It was thought-provoking but it will, in all probability, be Edwards again, though Gannon threw the door open a bit when he met with reports prior to Thursday’s practice vs. the Browns.

The DC was asked about a possible linebacker rotation. It is something Gannon does with the defensive line, but his linebackers?

It makes sense given the depth of talent at that spot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ESqKj_0hNVBAFD00
Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon talked about the green dot prior to Thursday's practice.

“You saw earlier in the year we did that a little bit and then it kind of calmed down a little bit," he said. "It really goes down to who is our best people and what we're trying to do that week, what are our favorable matchups. Also, you have to take into consideration who's calling the defense, the green dot, because you don't want that guy subbing out a ton.

“We've done it, but you would like to - 80% of the snaps you would like to be able to just say it and that's what gets ripped. You don’t want to be sitting there all the time in certain situations.

“I think that process will sort out in the next couple weeks, but there is value to having multiple guys that can step in and play really good football for us and help us win games.”

Edwards was subbed in and out quite a bit last year even after being inserted into the starting lineup, topping out with 72 snaps vs. the New York Giants in Week 16 and then 62 against Washington in Week 17.

"I feel a lot more confident, just knowing how JG is gonna call things, the expectations of what (LB) coach (Nick) Rallis wants so I think just going into that and me trying to relay that information to the guys that just got here has been big,” Edwards said shortly after training camp opened in late July.

“So our meetings are interactive and it's big to continue to grow what you've learned in the past but also that we're all on the same page."

Yeah, it will be Edwards with the green dot again, but McDonald’s theory about it potentially being Epps has merit.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate JJ Watt News

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt has had to deal with some unfortunate injuries in recent seasons. Now, Watt is dealing with COVID-19. The Cardinals announced on Sunday night that Watt has tested positive and will miss both tonight's game and next weekend's contest. "After testing positive for COVID, JJ Watt...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ezekiel Elliott’s harsh reality with Cowboys future looking bleak

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot could be near the end of his tenure with the team. Ezekiel Elliot has been with the Cowboys since they took him with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Over these past six seasons, Elliot has served as the Cowboy’s lead back, playing in 88 career games.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Sunday Morning

The Saints waved goodbye to one of their quarterbacks on Sunday. According to team analyst and reporter Nick Underhill, New Orleans let go of former Mississippi State QB K.J. Costello. Costello received a training camp invite from the Saints back in May after his brief stint with the Chargers was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Report: Where Tom Brady Went During Absence From Bucs

Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Buccaneers on Monday following a week-long absence from the team. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left the team during training camp for personal reasons. The Bucs said Brady's departure, which included preseason games, was planned by the quarterback. According to a...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
City
Washington, PA
The Spun

NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission

Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Sunday Afternoon

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an absolutely stacked wide receiving corps even before they made their offseason additions. So it should be no surprise that not everyone is making the cut. On Sunday, the Buccaneers cut one of their wide receivers. Veteran Vyncint Smith, who previously played for the New...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
ClutchPoints

Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update

Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral reportedly suffered a potential season ending injury, per Ian Rapoport. Rapoport revealed that Corral endured a Lisfranc injury, or Lisfranc fracture, which is “likely season ending.” Corral was not projected to play anyway with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold standing in his way. Nonetheless, this is an unfortunate injury for […] The post Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#American Football#Jakib Media#Mcdonald#Sec
EagleMaven

EagleMaven

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

EagleMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Philadelphia Eagles

 https://www.si.com/nfl/eagles

Comments / 0

Community Policy