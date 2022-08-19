ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Blues guitarist Joanna Connor to perform shows at Bull Run and Marine Corps League

By Craig S. Semon, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CLuVb_0hNVAnRD00

WORCESTER — Hailed as the "Queen of the Blues," Joanna Connor admits she looks more like a “real mom” than a blues guitar master.

She is proud to be both.

A scorching blues guitarist who can slide and shred with the best of them, Connor will have a homecoming of sorts when she plays at 8 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Marine Corps League headquarters, 181 Lake Ave. Tickets are on sale at the MCL for $10 presale, $15 at the door.

When Connor comes to Worcester, she’s coming with a new record, “4801 South Indiana Avenue,” produced by Joe Bonamassa and recorded in Nashville.

Although she was born in Brooklyn and lived the last 38 years in Chicago, Connor is very much a tried and true Worcesterite in the best sense of the term.

Connor moved to Worcester when she was 4. In 1981, at age 19, Connor formed the Pino-Connor Band (with guitarist Ken Pino) and for the next three years, they were packing them in at Ralph's Chadwick Square Diner.

She moved to Chicago in the fall of 1984.

In addition to the Worcester gig, Connors also has a show Aug. 19 at the Bull Run in Shirley.

When the tour is over, Connor returns to Kingston Mines blues club in Chicago, where she plays three nights a week when she’s not on the road.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Blues guitarist Joanna Connor to perform shows at Bull Run and Marine Corps League

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

MGM Music Hall at Fenway opens on Monday

BOSTON -- A new music venue in Boston opens on Monday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the MGM Music Hall at Fenway will take place in the afternoon. The new 5,000-seat hall is at the intersection of Lansdowne and Ipswich streets across the street from Fenway Park. The first show does not take place until next weekend when Godsmack will play a benefit concert for the Scars Foundation and Dana Farber. Other upcoming shows include James Taylor, Chris Stapleton, and Bruno Mars. 
BOSTON, MA
Time Out Global

The Loews Boston Hotel has closed

The Loews Boston Hotel has closed in the Back Bay. But don’t worry, a new hotel has already opened in its place. Hotel AKA Back Bay is now open. AKA has opened a 225-room property in place of the Loews Boston. The entire property will undergo a design refresh, while remaining open for stays.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Shirley, MA
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Worcester, MA
Government
Worcester, MA
Entertainment
GoLocalProv

Want to Buy a Lighthouse? Check Out This Amazing One for Sale in RI

Tired of the four-bedroom colonial, or maybe the studio apartment is a little too small?. How about living right on the water in a lighthouse? And we mean right on the water. This amazing property is now for sale. The lighthouse is located in Bristol, functionally right under the Mount...
BRISTOL, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Bonamassa
Person
Joanna Connor
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Central Mass. by the Numbers

For 45 years, Ron Brosnan ran Clear-View Glass & Mirror doing “everything” with glass and mirror work, including plate glass, tabletops, insulated glass, window and screen repairs and custom mirror work. On Aug. 20, the 85-year-old Worcester glazier permanently closed his shop on Grafton Street. Brosnan entered the glass business at 17 and worked for 20 years at National Glass, and later freelanced for Worcester Glass Co. and Bay State Glass & Mirror in Auburn. Later, he opened his own shop with his older brother, Leo, first renting space near Grafton Street and later purchasing a building in 1987.
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

New Restaurant to Open in Former Halfway Cafe Space

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A brand new Mexican restaurant is on its way to MetroWest, and it appears to have a connection to a restaurant with the same name in the western part of New York State. According to a source, Don Patron is planning to...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#The Blues#The Marine Corps League#Worcesterite#The Bull Run#Kingston Mines#Telegram Gazette
Live 95.9

This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Massachusetts team looks to keep Little League World Series run alive

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A Massachusetts youth baseball team is looking to keep their run at the Little League World Series going after a tough loss in its opening game. The boys from Middleboro Little League, who are representing the New England region in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, lost 5-3 to the team representing the Southeast from Nolensville, Tennessee.
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Assonet woman killed in weekend highway crash remembered as someone who had zest for life

Officials are investigating a fatal crash along Route 140 North in New Bedford, which occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, 45-year-old Joy Swartzendruber of Assonet had pulled her Toyota Avalon over in the shoulder of the two-lane highway and, for reasons unknown at this time, she appeared to have been outside her vehicle along the driver’s side.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Local brewery teams up with Patriots for new beer

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Cisco Brewers have teamed up with the New England Patriots to launch a new beer ahead of the 2022 season. “Forever New England Gameday IPA” features the classic “Pat the Patriot” logo on it’s can to match the throwback uniforms the Pats will wearing during select home games this season.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Guitar
MassLive.com

State Police officer Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., who died due to illness at 53 years old, remembered as ‘devoted father’

Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., an active Massachusetts State Police officer who died due to an illness, was remembered as a “devoted father” in his obituary. The Massachusetts State Police sergeant died Saturday at the age of 53. He was a life-long resident of Wilmington, Massachusetts, and died “peacefully surrounded by his loving family,” the obituary stated.
WILMINGTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Jersey Mike’s opens new location in Westborough

WESTBOROUGH – Jersey Mike’s Subs continues to expand in central Massachusetts. Franchisee Tyler Tombs and his management team of Dianna Faias, Ariana Loader and Erin Donahue, opened their second location in Westborough on June 22. Started at the Jersey Shore in 1956, Jersey Mike’s serves authentic East Coast-style...
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
505K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy