Blues guitarist Joanna Connor to perform shows at Bull Run and Marine Corps League

WORCESTER — Hailed as the "Queen of the Blues," Joanna Connor admits she looks more like a “real mom” than a blues guitar master.

She is proud to be both.

A scorching blues guitarist who can slide and shred with the best of them, Connor will have a homecoming of sorts when she plays at 8 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Marine Corps League headquarters, 181 Lake Ave. Tickets are on sale at the MCL for $10 presale, $15 at the door.

When Connor comes to Worcester, she’s coming with a new record, “4801 South Indiana Avenue,” produced by Joe Bonamassa and recorded in Nashville.

Although she was born in Brooklyn and lived the last 38 years in Chicago, Connor is very much a tried and true Worcesterite in the best sense of the term.

Connor moved to Worcester when she was 4. In 1981, at age 19, Connor formed the Pino-Connor Band (with guitarist Ken Pino) and for the next three years, they were packing them in at Ralph's Chadwick Square Diner.

She moved to Chicago in the fall of 1984.

In addition to the Worcester gig, Connors also has a show Aug. 19 at the Bull Run in Shirley.

When the tour is over, Connor returns to Kingston Mines blues club in Chicago, where she plays three nights a week when she’s not on the road.

