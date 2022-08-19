ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel confirms Chelsea contract extension talks

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed rumors that he’s held talks with the new ownership about a contract extension, though obviously that’s not exactly the priority right now in the last dozen or so days of the summer transfer window. Speaking to assembled media in the non-broadcast portion of Friday’s...
Wales boss predicts 'better versions' of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey

Manager Rob Page believes Wales fans will see "better versions" of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey now their club futures are settled and they are likely to play more football. Bale left Real Madrid in the summer for Major League Soccer outfit Los Angeles FC, while midfielder Ramsey joined French club Nice after leaving Juventus.
'I can't see Maguire leaving United'

Journalist Luke Edwards can't see Harry Maguire leaving Manchester United this summer, despite enquiries for the defender from Chelsea. He told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "This was linked to last week’s story that Christian Pulisic was of interest to Manchester United. "I think it’s quite interesting that Chelsea...
We know what cup run means - Coady

Conor Coady says he is loving life at Everton and that performances are on the "right track" after the draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Coady thinks the Toffees deserved more than a point and now has his sights set on a first win when Everton face Fleetwood on Tuesday.
Newcastle 3-3 Manchester City: Revenge, relief and a six-goal St James' Park spectacular

Revenge, a dramatic comeback, an overturned red card and brilliant goals - Newcastle versus Manchester City is already laying a strong claim to be game of the season. On a thrilling afternoon at St James' Park, the reigning champions took a fifth-minute lead through Ilkay Gundogan, before goals from Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier gave Newcastle a 3-1 advantage after 54 minutes.
Inter Milan 3-0 Spezia: Nerazzurri make it two wins from two in Serie A

Inter Milan brushed off Spezia to make it two wins from two at the start of the Serie A season. Romelu Lukaku, in his first game at San Siro since re-joining on loan from Chelsea, headed the ball back to Lautaro Martinez to rifle in a fantastic opener from outside the box.
Premier League unpredictability, Dortmund's meltdown, Mbappe happy again: Weekend review

Another weekend of headlines, golazos and unpredictable finishes across Europe's biggest leagues. From Borussia Dortmund's meltdown to Leeds' dominating performance over Chelsea, there was no shortage of drama. ESPN correspondents Rob Dawson, Alex Kirkland, Julien Laurens, Sam Marsden, James Tyler and James Olley break down the big stuff you need...
