Kalvin Phillips the ‘perfect’ replacement for Fernandinho, says Pep Guardiola
The manager was tipped off by Marcelo Bielsa about the midfielder’s talent at Leeds and Phillips could make his full Manchester City debut against Newcastle
BBC
Anthony Gordon: Do Everton stick or twist on £50m-rated youngster?
It is Everton's £50m question. Take the money for Anthony Gordon and reinvest or put their faith in a prodigious homegrown talent who has become a favourite of the Goodison Park faithful?. The Toffees have seen this one before. Wayne Rooney and Ross Barkley both came through the club's...
BBC
Arsenal mentality shift 'crazy' - how far can Mikel Arteta's Gunners go?
Arsenal look like a team reborn after three straight wins sent them top of the fledgling Premier League table - with even goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale saying their change in mentality has been "crazy". So just how far can the Gunners go?. It is a vast contrast to last season when...
SB Nation
Thomas Tuchel confirms Chelsea contract extension talks
Thomas Tuchel has confirmed rumors that he’s held talks with the new ownership about a contract extension, though obviously that’s not exactly the priority right now in the last dozen or so days of the summer transfer window. Speaking to assembled media in the non-broadcast portion of Friday’s...
BBC
Wales boss predicts 'better versions' of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey
Manager Rob Page believes Wales fans will see "better versions" of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey now their club futures are settled and they are likely to play more football. Bale left Real Madrid in the summer for Major League Soccer outfit Los Angeles FC, while midfielder Ramsey joined French club Nice after leaving Juventus.
BBC
'I can't see Maguire leaving United'
Journalist Luke Edwards can't see Harry Maguire leaving Manchester United this summer, despite enquiries for the defender from Chelsea. He told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "This was linked to last week’s story that Christian Pulisic was of interest to Manchester United. "I think it’s quite interesting that Chelsea...
BBC
We know what cup run means - Coady
Conor Coady says he is loving life at Everton and that performances are on the "right track" after the draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Coady thinks the Toffees deserved more than a point and now has his sights set on a first win when Everton face Fleetwood on Tuesday.
SB Nation
Klopp “Couldn’t Be Less Interested in Result Last Year” Against Manchester United
Last season, Liverpool defeated Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford and 4-0 at Anfield. It was a historic scoreline on aggregate, a bigger spread over two league games than either had ever achieved in the rivalry. Last season’s results, though, won’t help the Reds this year. If anything, they might...
BBC
Newcastle 3-3 Manchester City: Revenge, relief and a six-goal St James' Park spectacular
Revenge, a dramatic comeback, an overturned red card and brilliant goals - Newcastle versus Manchester City is already laying a strong claim to be game of the season. On a thrilling afternoon at St James' Park, the reigning champions took a fifth-minute lead through Ilkay Gundogan, before goals from Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier gave Newcastle a 3-1 advantage after 54 minutes.
BBC
Transfer rumours: Silva, Toney, De Jong, Gakpo, Antony, Pulisic, Sarr, Garner
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is to be offered a massive new deal by the club in a bid to persuade the 28-year-old Portuguese to stay despite interest from Barcelona and Paris St-Germain. (Star Sunday) Chelsea and Everton have joined Manchester United in weighing up moves for Brentford's English striker...
BBC
Newcastle United: Women's team become part of club after formal restructuring
Newcastle United Women are officially part of Newcastle United Football Club for the first time following a restructuring of the club. The women's team had previously operated independently with the support of the Newcastle United Foundation. The change will lead to investment in the first team squad, the creation of...
Chelsea Target Wesley Fofana Not In "Right Frame Of Mind" To Play For Leicester
Fofana was physically fit for Saturday's game at the King Power Stadium but not mentally fit in the eyes of his manager.
ESPN
Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko is the Premier League's most successful player
When Arsenal beat Bournemouth 3-0 this past weekend, not only did the Gunners go vaulting to the top of the Premier League table, they also saw one member of their team claim top spot in an important statistic for the 30-year history of the league. New £30 million signing Oleksandr...
BBC
Inter Milan 3-0 Spezia: Nerazzurri make it two wins from two in Serie A
Inter Milan brushed off Spezia to make it two wins from two at the start of the Serie A season. Romelu Lukaku, in his first game at San Siro since re-joining on loan from Chelsea, headed the ball back to Lautaro Martinez to rifle in a fantastic opener from outside the box.
ESPN
Premier League unpredictability, Dortmund's meltdown, Mbappe happy again: Weekend review
Another weekend of headlines, golazos and unpredictable finishes across Europe's biggest leagues. From Borussia Dortmund's meltdown to Leeds' dominating performance over Chelsea, there was no shortage of drama. ESPN correspondents Rob Dawson, Alex Kirkland, Julien Laurens, Sam Marsden, James Tyler and James Olley break down the big stuff you need...
Manchester United vs. Liverpool odds, picks and predictions
Manchester United (0 wins, 2 losses, 0 draws) welcomes Liverpool (0-0-2) Monday to Old Trafford with kickoff set for 3 p.m. ET. Below, we preview the Manchester United vs. Liverpool odds and lines, and make our best EPL bets, picks and predictions. Both teams have started this season extremely disappointing....
BBC
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool should get points if Manchester United game postponed over protests
Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool should be awarded the points if their Premier League match against Manchester United is postponed over fan protests. A game between the sides in May 2021 had to be rearranged after home fans marched to Old Trafford to protest the Glazer family's ownership of the club.
'Just The 111 Points To Play' - Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Reacts To Liverpool's Slow Start
As Manchester City prepare to face Newcastle United on Sunday, manager Pep Guardiola has reacted to Liverpool's disappointing start to the Premier League campaign.
Glazer Family's Inner-Disagreements Revealed
According to The Athletic, the Glazer siblings hold differing views over Manchester United's finances and their sustained ownership.
Soccer-Kane sets record with Tottenham winner against Wolves
LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Harry Kane set a Premier League record in goals for a single club on Saturday as his headed effort earned Tottenham Hotspur a 1-0 home victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers that sent them to the top of the table.
