ATLANTA - Crush Fest returns to Yonah Mountain Vineyards: This Saturday, August 27th, bringing musicians, food trucks, local artisans, and wine enthusiasts to the 200-acre family-owned winery and vineyard in Cleveland. The festival was created by Yonah Mountain Vineyards founders Bob and Jane Miller, who purchased the property back in 2005 with the goal of creating wines competitive with the best in the world. The name, of course, is in reference to beautiful Yonah Mountain, which towers high above the winery and provides a spectacular backdrop for visitors. And a perfect place to view the mountain and the surrounding grapevines? The new outdoor pavilion, which the team outfitted with solar shingles and built in response to the pandemic and the growing enthusiasm for spending time outdoors.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO