Atlanta, GA

Black Enterprise

Crown Royal Celebrates Black-Owned Atlanta Beauty Businesses Through Generosity Hour Series

August is National Black Business Month and Crown Royal is raising a glass to those who help make Atlanta beautiful: Black beauty small business owners. Crown Royal teamed up with Atlanta entrepreneur, Alicia Scott, of Range Beauty and Grammy-nominated duo, EARTHGANG, to celebrate and build connections between Black beauty small business owners during a special Generosity Hour event in Atlanta, according to a press release.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

5 Black-Owned Restaurants for end of the summer dining

5 Black-Owned Restaurants with Patios in Atlanta to Enjoy this Summer. The height of the summer season is here, and despite the heat – or maybe because of – people are ready to be outside enjoying brunch, drinks, and much more. This list will lead you to the exact vibe you’re looking for, while simultaneously supporting a black-owned business!
secretatlanta.co

Everything You Need To Know About Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

Atlanta Black Pride is about to make its fabulous return, and kick things off for an epic celebration filled with unmissable things to do. Including (but not limited to) a free music festival and a whole lot of partying! The festival and jam-packed weekend is one of the largest Black LGBTQ+ events in the United States, with over 140,000 expected attendees annually.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: August 22 - August 28

Do beer and roller coasters mix? You can find out at Six Flags Over Georgia this weekend. Maybe you'd prefer time outdoors with music and work from local artists and creatives in Atlanta or Alpharetta. Each week, FOX 5 Atlanta will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 22, 2022

ATLANTA - Crush Fest returns to Yonah Mountain Vineyards: This Saturday, August 27th, bringing musicians, food trucks, local artisans, and wine enthusiasts to the 200-acre family-owned winery and vineyard in Cleveland. The festival was created by Yonah Mountain Vineyards founders Bob and Jane Miller, who purchased the property back in 2005 with the goal of creating wines competitive with the best in the world. The name, of course, is in reference to beautiful Yonah Mountain, which towers high above the winery and provides a spectacular backdrop for visitors. And a perfect place to view the mountain and the surrounding grapevines? The new outdoor pavilion, which the team outfitted with solar shingles and built in response to the pandemic and the growing enthusiasm for spending time outdoors.
ATLANTA, GA
wclk.com

Black Girl In Love With Herself from Trey Anthony comes to Atlanta on August 25th

Trey Anthony, a best-selling author and playwright, is known as the Oprah Winfrey of Canada. She has shared her authentic self in her comedy and plays. These personal stories have touched women regardless of race, size, or economic status. After surviving these last few years in a Pandemic, Anthony brings fresh insight into our lives' setbacks, trauma, and drama. Her new book and tour are titled Black Girl in Love Herself - A Guide to Self-Love, Healing, and Creating the Life, You Truly Deserve. Her tour stops in Atlanta on August 25th at the Riverside EpiCenter in Austell, GA.
ATLANTA, GA
fb101.com

Another Broken Egg Cafe® Reopening in Atlanta, Ga.

Another Broken Egg Cafe is reopening its doors on August 22 at a new location in Buckhead, just a short way away from the previous location on Peachtree Road. As the ninth location in the state, the new cafe will be a welcome reopening of a local favorite brunch spot at the corner of Peachtree Rd NE and Peachtree Memorial Drive NW in the lower level of Peachtree Battle Condominiums. In addition to being the only national daytime cafe with a bar producing hand-crafted cocktails, the award-winning cafe is one of the fastest-growing, national breakfast and brunch concepts.
24hip-hop.com

Have You Met Lightskin Bobby?

Q: What’s your artist name and where are you from?. A: My stage name is Lightskin Bobby. I was born and raised in Atlanta, Ga proudly representing the whole Zone 6 aka East Atlanta. Q: Why do you love music?. A: I love music because it has been a...
ATLANTA, GA
93.1 WZAK

Nappy Roots, Fish Scales, Kidnapped, Robbed And Shot In Atlanta

It seems like the world has gone buck wild coming out of the pandemic, where the hearing of mass shootings, car-jackings in broad daylight, police brutality, racism on high and senseless murders in the news everyday, all day. It doesn’t seem like anywhere is safe anymore nor no matter who you are. As it is now being reported that, ‘Nappy Roots’ member Fish scales was kidnapped, robbed, shot and left in front of his own brewery in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Woman shot inside her apartment in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating after a local woman was shot inside her northwest Atlanta home. It happened at the Apex West Midtown Apartments on Huff Road around 2 a.m. Monday. The woman is at Grady Hospital and we’re working to learn her condition. Police say they...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Search continues for Midtown Atlanta woman missing three weeks

ATLANTA - It's been three weeks since 24-year-old Allahnia Lenior disappeared from her Midtown apartment. Her loved ones searched for her yesterday in Piedmont Park, passing out fliers and talking to neighbors in hopes of finding someone who'd seen her. The park is not far from her last known location:...
ATLANTA, GA
fox40jackson.com

Well-known rapper robbed at gunpoint, kidnapped and shot near his Atlanta brewery

Hip-hop artist Fish Scales is recovering after he was kidnapped outside a brewery he owns in Atlanta and subsequently shot, representatives for the rapper confirmed Thursday. “In response to the unfortunate incidents on the evening of Aug. 17 at Atlantucky Brewery, the members of Nappy Roots and the Atlantucky Brewery team are announcing that rapper Scales (Melvin Adams) is in stable condition following an armed robbery and gunshot wound,” Rhythm Communications said in a press release provided to Fox News Digital.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Suspects tied to Atlanta celebrity home burglaries arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three suspects have been indicted after their arrest in connection with several celebrity home burglaries in the Atlanta area. Jeremy “J-Rock” Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff were arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department after acting on intelligence provided by the Sandy Springs Police Department.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

East Point to host first official Native American festival

EAST POINT, Ga. — Currently, members of the Native American community are making their way to Fulton County where the City of East Point is hosting their Inaugural Standing Peachtree Native American Festival and Powwow. Participants will come from across the country for the free two-day event to honor...
EAST POINT, GA
secretatlanta.co

7 Best Places In Atlanta For Sneaker Head Lovers

We all know Atlanta is a city known for it’s unique and diverse take on fashion, but one thing we don’t play about are our shoes! Whether you’re apart of the three stripe nation or the swoosh and everything in-between, Atlanta is the perfect city to get the latest and greatest. Let’s take a look below on where to go. But shhhhh don’t tell anyone. 🤫
ATLANTA, GA

