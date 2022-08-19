Dwayne Haywood named senior deputy director overseeing public assistance benefits for MDHHS

Read full article on original website
Local hospital wait times increase amid staffing shortages
This month, a viewer contacted 7 Action News saying she had to wait 12 hours to be admitted to a local hospital. Unfortunately, she’s not the only person experiencing this.
Dearborn installing Narcan vending machines for public use to 'get residents the help they need'
Health officials in Dearborn are doing their part to help combat the opioid crisis. The Department of Public Health will stock two vending machines with Narcan – an opioid-reversal medication – to increase access to the public.
Detroit News
Detroit home involved in legal battle against discriminatory housing practices named national historical site
A Detroit home involved in a landmark civil rights case nearly a century ago has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. The National Parks Service program recently announced the new designation for the Orsel and Minnie McGhee house, citing its connection to the civil rights movement and African American life in Detroit.
Detroit News
Some Michigan school districts have figured out how to fill staff vacancies
Late August marks the return of school for many of Michigan's 1.4 million K-12 students, and many superintendents say this year they are ready and have fuller staffs. Some districts like Detroit Public Schools Community District and Rockford Public Schools are fully staffed. Increasing salaries appeared to be a key ingredient in their success.
Detroit News
Cash infusion could help Michigan college students
Carmen Samaniego has been employed as a hair stylist for years but decided to change careers during the lockdown in the pandemic, when she wasn't able to see clients for months; her income dried up and she became concerned about her ability to support her two young sons. Samaniego enrolled...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Michigan State Police are letting residents know of a scam phone call. According to authorities, people have received phone calls from people impersonating police troopers, who inform residents they have a bench warrant and they need to pay bail via a kiosk deposit.
City of Dearborn to unveil 2 public Narcan vending machines, including 1 at Dearborn Train Station
As opioid deaths continue to rise locally and across the United States, the city of Dearborn is taking steps to help save lives. At no cost, the city secured 396 units of Narcan, an opioid overdose-reversal medication, to increase access to the public with two stocked vending machines, according to an Instagram post.
Ken Coleman: Black journalists must continue to fight for diversity, equity and inclusion
Journalism matters and so does minority representation in newsrooms. As a 54-year-old Black man who has been around the block a few times for the last 31 years, that’s been my mantra. On Thursday, Detroit’s National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) chapter kicked off a set of events to celebrate 40 years of existence. I […] The post Ken Coleman: Black journalists must continue to fight for diversity, equity and inclusion appeared first on Michigan Advance.
wgvunews.org
Michigan GOP governor nominee Dixon picks running mate
Michigan Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon has chosen former state Rep. Shane Hernandez of Port Huron as her running mate in her bid to unseat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Hernandez served two terms in the Michigan House ending in 2020, when he ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. House. He chaired...
Dogs getting sick with parvo-like illness in northern Michigan, dying within 3 days
Similar to canine parvovirus in symptoms, an unidentified illness has been sickening and killing dozens of dogs in Michigan in the past month. It first appeared in Otsego County but has been spreading through northern Michigan. In an article in the Clare County Cleaver, Clare County Animal Control Director Rudi Hicks said that the virus is...
Border Agents Make Million Dollar Bust At Blue Water Bridge Crossing
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Four men are in custody after allegedly attempting to smuggle over a million dollars worth of marijuana and ecstasy into the United States from Canada. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, a semi-truck entered the U.S. from Canada and was eventually spotted at a closed business in Columbus Township. Officers observed the suspected narcotics being loaded from the truck and into a van. Officers then arrested two men and found 348 pounds of marijuana and 24 pounds of ecstasy. The department says the drugs have a street value in excess of $1,000,000. During...
Detroit News
Tudor Dixon, Shane Hernandez make campaign debut at Dream Cruise
Bloomfield Hills — Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon campaigned with her new running mate, Shane Hernandez, for the first time Saturday at the Oakland County Republican Party's eighth annual Dream Cruise party. Dixon named Hernandez as her running mate Friday an hour before the Michigan GOP's deadline. Hernandez, who...
GOP infighting, Dixon’s running mate, abortion latest: The week in Michigan politics
MLive elections reporter Ben Orner here with what you need to know in Michigan politics. That’s me on the left with our snazzy team of reporters:. The Michigan Democratic convention is today in Lansing, but it’s the Republican convention next Saturday you should keep an eye on. The...
Drunk woman arrested on I-75 in Oakland County after trying to fight MSP trooper
A Michigan State Police trooper in Oakland County had his hands full on Sunday night when an intoxicated woman attempted to fight him on the shoulder of southbound I-75 in Independence Township.
Arab American News
The problem of being insured while Arab, Chaldean or Muslim
The problems of racial and religious animus are unfortunately ongoing challenges for Michiganders with ancestry from the Middle East or who adhere to the Islamic faith. These challenges exist despite the density of Arab and Chaldean Americans and American Muslims who reside in Southeastern Michigan. Although issues such as hate...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Highlights of: The Woodward Dream Cruise 2022
Thanks to the dedicated reporting of Ken Rogulski and the sharp eye of photographer Bob Benko, Sanilac Broadcasting proudly presents the sights and sounds of this year’s Woodward Dream Cruise in Detroit, Michigan!. Whether you were able to make it to the cruise this year or not, our men...
capemayvibe.com
A Community Movement: Detroit's Joe Louis Greenway
ICYMI: Our recently released Green Issue of #RailsToTrails magazine explored Detroit’s Joe Louis Greenway, a developing 27.5-mile trail that’s creating more opportunities to walk, ride, roll and experience the outdoors + helping to better connect the greater Detroit area. Learn more about this transformative trail project in the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Longtime Detroit-area radio host let go after 34 years -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Longtime Detroit-area radio host let go after 34 years; ‘My heart was broken’. Roberta Jasina, the voice of morning news in southeastern Michigan, said...
Michiganders reactions to injunction issued on 1931 abortion law
An Oakland County Circuit Court judge has issued an injunction that prevents a 91-year-old abortion law from being enforced.
deadlinedetroit.com
Michigan Reports E. coli Outbreak. More Than Half of the People Ate at Wendy's.
Michigan reports an outbreak of the bacteria E. coli around the state including in Metro Detroit. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Friday confirmed 43 cases, with more than 55 percent of the people having eaten at a Wendy's. Of the total number infected, 56 percent were hospitalized.
