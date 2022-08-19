Robert Plant On How He Takes Care Of His Voice: 'I Don't'

Photo: AFP

Robert Plant doesn't claim to have the secret to everlasting vocal vitality. In fact, he says he's never been particularly focused on maintaining his voice; he goes where it takes him.

Asked by the Los Angeles Times in a recent interview how he cares for his instrument, Plant replied, "I don't."

The Led Zeppelin cofounder explained that he's been content to roll with his voice as its changed over the years, giving up some of the high notes and living lower in his register. Still, he says there are nights when his voice surprises him.

"It was a midsummer night and there was a festival," Plant recalled of a 2019 performance in Reykjavik, Iceland . "And I got my band and I said, 'OK, let's do 'Immigrant Song.' They'd never done it before. We just hit it, and bang — there it was. I thought, 'Oh, I didn't think I could still do that.'"

Plant recalled the "complete hullabaloo" that Def Leppard 's Joe Elliott makes backstage has he warms up his instrument. Plant doubts he'd have any voice left for the stage if he began incorporating such a routine.

"I just go out and sing," he said.

Plant and Alison Krauss have U.S. tour dates announced through September 12 in support of their Raise the Roof album. Get all the dates here .