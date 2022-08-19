ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

nwahomepage.com

Happening in NWA: Washington County Fair returns

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. An annual event returns this week as the Washington County Fair kicks off tomorrow and lasts through Saturday at the Washington County Fairgrounds. You can expect favorites like rides, games, and food, there’s a petting zoo, a horse show,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
nwahomepage.com

3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating

MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended Sunday following social media outrage over a video that shows a suspect being held down on the ground and beaten. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante issued a statement Sunday evening, stating two county deputies will be suspended during...
MULBERRY, AR
nwahomepage.com

Crawford Co. sheriff names officers in Arkansas viral arrest video

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. – Authorities in Arkansas have released the identities of three law enforcement officers seen in a viral arrest video from the weekend that appeared to show the beating of a suspect in custody. In a Facebook post Monday morning, Aug. 22, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
nwahomepage.com

Gov. Asa Hutchinson to address crime, Crawford County arrest

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson is scheduled to hold a briefing Monday to discuss efforts the state is taking to reduce crime. Hutchinson is expected to provide an update on the Intensive Supervision Program in central Arkansas. The program is for individuals who have been released from prison on parole looking to get a second start in life.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
nwahomepage.com

Barry Odom Talks Recruiting

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ Defensive Coordinator Barry Odom works hard at recruiting as he knows that is the lifeblood to a program. However recruiting has changed a lot even in recent years. The schools are offering prospects earlier and earlier. Odom talked about how recruiting offers are going out earlier and earlier and how that can lead to some mistakes.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Bleacher Report Places Hogs at No. 16 in Preseason

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is ranked No. 16 in the Bleacher Report preseason Top 25. That places the Razorbacks No. 4 in the SEC behind Alabama (1), Georgia (3) and Texas A&M (7). Ole Miss is No. 21 and Kentucky No. 24 to finish up the SEC. Arkansas will travel...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Who You Need to Know at Each Position

FAYETTEVILLE — It’s now less than two weeks until Arkansas opens the 2022 football season against Cincinnati. The Hogs are coming off a 9-4 season and have picked to finished third in the SEC West at the Media Days in Atlanta earlier this summer. Some various outlets have even picked them as high as second in the West. Sam Pittman likes the underdog role, but he is recruiting him team into a position they may not be the underdogs much long.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Defense Has Better Day at Arkansas’ Scrimmage

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman was pleased with Arkansas’ second scrimmage of the preseason with the Cincinnati game two weeks away. Pittman praised the defensive effort on Saturday compared to the first scrimmage one week ago. “We had a get the ball back situation at the end where we...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

