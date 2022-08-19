Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas LakeTravel MavenRogers, AR
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & MuseumChristina HowardBentonville, AR
Related
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: Washington County Fair returns
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. An annual event returns this week as the Washington County Fair kicks off tomorrow and lasts through Saturday at the Washington County Fairgrounds. You can expect favorites like rides, games, and food, there’s a petting zoo, a horse show,...
nwahomepage.com
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended Sunday following social media outrage over a video that shows a suspect being held down on the ground and beaten. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante issued a statement Sunday evening, stating two county deputies will be suspended during...
nwahomepage.com
Crawford Co. sheriff names officers in Arkansas viral arrest video
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. – Authorities in Arkansas have released the identities of three law enforcement officers seen in a viral arrest video from the weekend that appeared to show the beating of a suspect in custody. In a Facebook post Monday morning, Aug. 22, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office...
nwahomepage.com
Gov. Asa Hutchinson to address crime, Crawford County arrest
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson is scheduled to hold a briefing Monday to discuss efforts the state is taking to reduce crime. Hutchinson is expected to provide an update on the Intensive Supervision Program in central Arkansas. The program is for individuals who have been released from prison on parole looking to get a second start in life.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nwahomepage.com
Barry Odom Talks Recruiting
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ Defensive Coordinator Barry Odom works hard at recruiting as he knows that is the lifeblood to a program. However recruiting has changed a lot even in recent years. The schools are offering prospects earlier and earlier. Odom talked about how recruiting offers are going out earlier and earlier and how that can lead to some mistakes.
nwahomepage.com
Bleacher Report Places Hogs at No. 16 in Preseason
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is ranked No. 16 in the Bleacher Report preseason Top 25. That places the Razorbacks No. 4 in the SEC behind Alabama (1), Georgia (3) and Texas A&M (7). Ole Miss is No. 21 and Kentucky No. 24 to finish up the SEC. Arkansas will travel...
nwahomepage.com
OV Alert! Class of 2023’s 5-star Baye Fall and 4-star Assane Diop plan to take official visits to Arkansas on Sept. 16-18
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball program will welcome in two 2023 uber-talented cousins for official visits on the weekend of Sept. 16-18 in 5-star Baye Fall and 4-star Assane Diop, according to a source. Fall (6-11 forward / center, Accelerated Schools in Denver, Colo, composite...
nwahomepage.com
Who You Need to Know at Each Position
FAYETTEVILLE — It’s now less than two weeks until Arkansas opens the 2022 football season against Cincinnati. The Hogs are coming off a 9-4 season and have picked to finished third in the SEC West at the Media Days in Atlanta earlier this summer. Some various outlets have even picked them as high as second in the West. Sam Pittman likes the underdog role, but he is recruiting him team into a position they may not be the underdogs much long.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nwahomepage.com
Defense Has Better Day at Arkansas’ Scrimmage
FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman was pleased with Arkansas’ second scrimmage of the preseason with the Cincinnati game two weeks away. Pittman praised the defensive effort on Saturday compared to the first scrimmage one week ago. “We had a get the ball back situation at the end where we...
Comments / 0