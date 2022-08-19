FAYETTEVILLE — It’s now less than two weeks until Arkansas opens the 2022 football season against Cincinnati. The Hogs are coming off a 9-4 season and have picked to finished third in the SEC West at the Media Days in Atlanta earlier this summer. Some various outlets have even picked them as high as second in the West. Sam Pittman likes the underdog role, but he is recruiting him team into a position they may not be the underdogs much long.

