LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Farm Service Agency’s County Office Committee elections will be held after November 7th when ballots are mailed out and have to be returned to our office by Dec. 5. This is important for FSA decisions and office functions. The COC is a group of local producers/landowners in a specific district of the parish to represents that portion of the parish. Call your local office to see if you may be able to be a candidate. Additionally, the deadline for crawfish certification is Sept. 30.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO