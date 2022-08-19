ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delcambre, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KLFY.com

From the heart of Vermilion Parish: Donny Broussard

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — On this week’s Acadiana Local Music Spotlight, Gerald Gruenig sat down with Donny Broussard to talk about his roots in Cajun music. Broussard is originally from Forked Island and now resides in Kaplan. He credits his grandfather for helping him get started. He now keeps up his grandfather’s legacy.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
macaronikid.com

2022 Fall Food and Music Festival Guide

As the summer heat fades away, many look forward to cooler temperatures, fall leaves and dancing to our favorite bands at one of the many festivals that Louisiana has to offer in the fall. There are so many fun festivals in our area coming up over the next couple of...
NEW IBERIA, LA
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: La Poussiere

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are very few of the old Louisiana dance halls still standing. But in the town of Breaux Bridge, you can still kick up a little dust on the dance floor to the sound of live cajun and zydeco music. La Poussiere dance hall in...
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delcambre, LA
Society
Local
Louisiana Society
City
Delcambre, LA
Developing Lafayette

Live Oak Food & Fuel, New Locally-owned Convenience Store Now Open In Youngsville

A new locally owned & operated convenience store, called Live Oak Food & Fuel, is now open at 402 Lafayette Street at the roundabout in Youngsville, LA. On top of serving all of your expected convenience store products like snacks, drinks, beer, and lottery tickets, Live Oak Food & Fuel also serves up hot & local Pizzaville USA pizza & Krispy Krunchy Chicken products. You can also pick up fresh fruit, yogurt parfaits, Yobe brand frozen yogurt, milkshakes, and smoothies along with hot items like egg ‘n’ cheese biscuits, sausage biscuits, meat pies, crawfish pies, boudin bites, and crispitos. See, the saying is true, some of Louisiana’s best cuisine comes from our small business convenience stores.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Strut#Shrimp Royalty
nomadlawyer.org

New Iberia: 7 Best Places To Visit In New Iberia, Louisiana

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In New Iberia Louisiana. New Iberia, Louisiana is a city in the state of Louisiana. The population is around 65,000 and is the parish seat of Iberia Parish. 21 miles southeast of Lafayette and is part of the Lafayette-Acadiana metropolitan area. There are many things...
NEW IBERIA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
KLFY.com

Sandbags available as heavy rain is expected this week

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – With the possibility of heavy rainfall this week, sandbags are available at several locations across Lafayette Parish. According to the Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG), all locations will be self-bagging, and residents must bring their own manpower. Sandbags are limited to four per exterior door...
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
KLFY.com

Farm Service Agency

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Farm Service Agency’s County Office Committee elections will be held after November 7th when ballots are mailed out and have to be returned to our office by Dec. 5. This is important for FSA decisions and office functions. The COC is a group of local producers/landowners in a specific district of the parish to represents that portion of the parish. Call your local office to see if you may be able to be a candidate. Additionally, the deadline for crawfish certification is Sept. 30.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities searching for runaway Jennings juvenile

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jennings Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway 14-year-old. Humphrey Ned was last seen around 6 a.m. this morning, Aug. 22, 2022. He was seen wearing red pineapple shorts with black slippers. Jennings Police ask anyone with information regarding...
JENNINGS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy