From the heart of Vermilion Parish: Donny Broussard
VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — On this week’s Acadiana Local Music Spotlight, Gerald Gruenig sat down with Donny Broussard to talk about his roots in Cajun music. Broussard is originally from Forked Island and now resides in Kaplan. He credits his grandfather for helping him get started. He now keeps up his grandfather’s legacy.
2022 Fall Food and Music Festival Guide
As the summer heat fades away, many look forward to cooler temperatures, fall leaves and dancing to our favorite bands at one of the many festivals that Louisiana has to offer in the fall. There are so many fun festivals in our area coming up over the next couple of...
Heart of Louisiana: La Poussiere
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are very few of the old Louisiana dance halls still standing. But in the town of Breaux Bridge, you can still kick up a little dust on the dance floor to the sound of live cajun and zydeco music. La Poussiere dance hall in...
Which Restaurants Best Represent Lafayette?
Some of the best food in the world can be found in Lafayette Parish. Whether it's award-winning seafood, award-winning boudin, award-winning doughnuts - well, you get the point. We have so many restaurants who excel at their craft.
Live Oak Food & Fuel, New Locally-owned Convenience Store Now Open In Youngsville
A new locally owned & operated convenience store, called Live Oak Food & Fuel, is now open at 402 Lafayette Street at the roundabout in Youngsville, LA. On top of serving all of your expected convenience store products like snacks, drinks, beer, and lottery tickets, Live Oak Food & Fuel also serves up hot & local Pizzaville USA pizza & Krispy Krunchy Chicken products. You can also pick up fresh fruit, yogurt parfaits, Yobe brand frozen yogurt, milkshakes, and smoothies along with hot items like egg ‘n’ cheese biscuits, sausage biscuits, meat pies, crawfish pies, boudin bites, and crispitos. See, the saying is true, some of Louisiana’s best cuisine comes from our small business convenience stores.
Swingers Trailer Park Opens In Louisiana: “Bring Your House, Share Your Spouse”
I feel like if you live anywhere besides the South, you always hear horror stories about the whole region. And if you are one of those people, some of the claims are very valid. I mean you’re always reading some crazy stuff about a “Florida man” in the news, and...
70th Annual Delcambre Shrimp Festival promises ‘Best five days of your life’
DELCAMBRE, La. (KLFY) – Festival season is kicking off in Delcambre with the Shrimp Festival happening this weekend. It was first known as the Iberia Parish Shrimp Festival and Agricultural Fair in 1950. It didn’t get its name changed until 1974. A five-day festival that brought crowds from near and far for the last 70 years.
Who planted the live oaks on UL Lafayette’s campus? Curious Louisiana explores their history.
Lafayette native Pat Trahan took up walking between her job in Lafayette's Oil Center and her home near downtown a few years ago, exercise that afforded her the opportunity to cross the campus of her alma mater, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. “UL has a really nice campus,” she...
New Iberia: 7 Best Places To Visit In New Iberia, Louisiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In New Iberia Louisiana. New Iberia, Louisiana is a city in the state of Louisiana. The population is around 65,000 and is the parish seat of Iberia Parish. 21 miles southeast of Lafayette and is part of the Lafayette-Acadiana metropolitan area. There are many things...
Made in Acadiana: Richard family back in the smoked meat business in Church Point
What are some of the up-and-coming food products made in Acadiana? As part of the Made in Acadiana series, we’re focusing on local items that have recently gone to market and the compelling stories behind them. It’s an idea we launched in 2019 and decided to revisit because food is such an important part of life in South Louisiana.
Fire in Youngsville, La. resulted in one death
Firefighters from Youngsville, Milton, and Broussard Fire Departments responded to a residential fire at 812 Austin Road, Youngsville, La. at 10:15 a.m. August 20.
Missing Iberia Parish teen has returned home
The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office (IPSO) is asking for public assistance in locating a runaway teen.
Stray Lafayette dog living like a rock star with Bon Jovi band member's family
Talk about a rags to riches story. A dog picked up roaming the streets of Lafayette has gone from living on a prayer to living the life of a rock star after being adopted into the family of a Bon Jovi band member. The terrier-mix dog, about 7 years old...
Top 10 Mexican Restaurants in Lafayette
Here are the Top-Rated Mexican Restaurants in Lafayette (Acadiana)
Sandbags available as heavy rain is expected this week
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – With the possibility of heavy rainfall this week, sandbags are available at several locations across Lafayette Parish. According to the Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG), all locations will be self-bagging, and residents must bring their own manpower. Sandbags are limited to four per exterior door...
Stalled 18-wheeler caught on fire in Lafayette Parish
A portion of University Ave was closed this morning after an 18-wheeler caught fire. The 18-wheeler was stalled when the fire started.
Farm Service Agency
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Farm Service Agency’s County Office Committee elections will be held after November 7th when ballots are mailed out and have to be returned to our office by Dec. 5. This is important for FSA decisions and office functions. The COC is a group of local producers/landowners in a specific district of the parish to represents that portion of the parish. Call your local office to see if you may be able to be a candidate. Additionally, the deadline for crawfish certification is Sept. 30.
Authorities searching for runaway Jennings juvenile
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jennings Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway 14-year-old. Humphrey Ned was last seen around 6 a.m. this morning, Aug. 22, 2022. He was seen wearing red pineapple shorts with black slippers. Jennings Police ask anyone with information regarding...
Roof blown off business on Main Street in New Iberia
A roof was blown off of a business around 4:30 p.m. Thursday in downtown New Iberia
