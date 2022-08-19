Read full article on original website
Harrisburg River Rescue, community floats down Susquehanna River
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg River Rescue and Emergency Services (HRRES) offered the people of Harrisburg an option for a lazy Sunday: a leisurely float down the Susquehanna River. Attendees were welcome to join the float in any non-powered watercraft they owned. People came out with kayaks, canoes, and inner...
Update: Missing woman in York County located safe
Pennsylvania State Police in York County say a missing woman they were looking for has been located safe.
Nighttime lane restrictions scheduled on I-83 at Route 74 (Queen Street) Bridge in York County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that lane restrictions will be implemented this week on Interstate 83 at the Route 74 (Queen Street) bridge spanning the interstate in York County. The restrictions will be in place so PennDOT bridge maintenance contractor JD Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Pa., can verify...
Body found in car near Scott Elementary School
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Harrisburg city officials are reporting that a dead body was discovered near Scott and Rowland Schools. Police say the body was found in a parked car located near 19th and Derry Streets. Foul play is not suspected and the incident is not being investigated as suspicious.
Stalled vehicle cleared on Interstate 83 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A stalled vehicle caused problems on I-83 in Dauphin County Monday morning. The shoulder was closed in the northbound lanes of I-83 after Exit 44B/19th Street, causing significant delays. The scene has since been cleared. Remember, you can always get live traffic updates with our...
Resurfacing Project to Begin on Route 222 North in Lancaster City
LANCASTER, PA — PennDOT announced that a resurfacing project is set to begin on Route 222 North (Lime Street) in Lancaster City, Lancaster County. This project consists of milling, Superpave overlay, base replacement, ADA updates, pavement markings, signal upgrades, and other miscellaneous construction on Route 222 North from the five-point intersection at Church and Vine streets to E. Liberty Street in the city.
OSHA calling on employers to protect workers after alarming amount of workplace fatalities in south central Pa.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Almost one month after a 53-year-old Harrisburg man was killed in a chicken barn collapse at Hillandale Farms in Tyrone Township, Adams County, the wreckage remains. It’s just one of the staggering 21 workplace fatalities that have occurred across south central Pennsylvania since October of last...
Flash flood warnings in Franklin and Fulton County
FRANKLIN COUNTY/FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Severe flash flooding in southwestern Franklin County with warnings of floodings in the southeastern part of Fulton County. Both areas are currently under a flash flood warning through 4:30PM. Have your own storm photos? Submit them here on our Chime In page.
Coroner called to crash in York County
The York County Coroner has been called to the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on Route 30, according to the York County 911 dispatch center. Both lanes of Route 30 have been closed between Hanover Road and Trinity Road, according to 511pa. Three to six vehicles were initially reported to...
Route 997: Motorists advised of delays next week in Greene Township
Motorists in Franklin County are advised a soil remediation project is scheduled for next week on Route 997 at Byers Road in Greene Township. A contractor will clean up a diesel fuel spill along the southbound lane of Route 997. Weather permitting, this work will be performed from approximately 8:00...
York county Astronomical Society to hold free public Starwatch
The York County Astronomical Society (YCAS) will be offering a public Starwatch at their observatory at John C. Rudy County Park, 400 Mundis Race Road, York,from 8 to 10 p.m. Sept. 10. The evening will begin with a screened astronomical presentation on the James Webb Space Telescope first images. Guests...
Pa. AED plan waiting for FDA approval
CARLISLE, Pa. — "This is singlehandedly the most important public health initiative that has come through emergency medical services that I've ever seen." Nathan Harig, assistant chief at Cumberland Goodwill EMS was talking about the 4-Minute City program, designed to strategically place 300 automatic external defibrillator units across Cumberland County to provide medical attention to sudden cardiac arrest patients within four minutes.
Coroner responds to crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Officials with Lancaster County 911 dispatch confirmed that the coroner was called to a vehicle crash in Manor Township. First responders were dispatched to the scene of the crash at Seitz and Manor Church Roads at 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 20. There is no word...
Motorcyclist killed in central Pa. crash over the weekend: coroner
A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a Saturday evening crash involving his motorcycle and another vehicle, authorities said. Ricardo Reyes, of Mount Joy, was driving a motorcycle that collided around 8:15 p.m. with a sedan in the area of Seitz and Manor Church roads in Manor Township, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber.
Cumberland County library opens to the public
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Simpson Public Libary in Mechanicsburg celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 20. It is in the former Agway building on West Allen Street. When Agway moved out, both the friends of the Simpson Library and the Library itself thought the space was a perfect spot for the new facility.
Surround Yourself in Nature at Cornwall Manor
Welcome to the new nature of senior living! If a natural, wooded setting with walking trails; maintenance-free living; excellent services and amenities; variety of residential living options; close proximity to educational and cultural opportunities and first-class medical facilities are on your “must have” list for a senior living community, you owe it to yourself to visit Cornwall Manor.
Fatal Crash Investigation In York County
YORK COUNTY – A Saturday afternoon multi-vehicle crash in York County has claimed a life. Authorities say a 37-year-old man hit a vehicle at the Route 30 and Trinity Road signal light in West Manchester Township while going westbound which set off a chain of events that impacted several vehicles. There were several vehicles and individuals involved. Their conditions were not known. It is not known what caused the man to lose control and cause the crash. An autopsy has been scheduled. West Manchester Township Police are investigating.
Police are investigating crash that killed motorcycle operator in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist Saturday night at the intersection of Seitz Road and Manor Church Road in Manor Township. The crash occurred around 7:22 p.m., according to Manor Township Police. Emergency personnel dispatched to the scene...
York Coroner: ‘Shortcuts’ can kill; OSHA gives more details about Amazon and J&K Salvage deaths
Kevin Chambers says he never becomes jaded investigating workplace deaths, despite how many he investigates.
CLEARED: Route 30 East in Lancaster County shut down due to crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed a part of US Route 30 east in Lancaster Countyfor part of the afternoon on Saturday. According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on US 30 eastbound between Exit: MOUNTVILLE and Exit: CENTERVILLE ROAD. All lanes were closed. No word...
