ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 43

Harrisburg River Rescue, community floats down Susquehanna River

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg River Rescue and Emergency Services (HRRES) offered the people of Harrisburg an option for a lazy Sunday: a leisurely float down the Susquehanna River. Attendees were welcome to join the float in any non-powered watercraft they owned. People came out with kayaks, canoes, and inner...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Body found in car near Scott Elementary School

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Harrisburg city officials are reporting that a dead body was discovered near Scott and Rowland Schools. Police say the body was found in a parked car located near 19th and Derry Streets. Foul play is not suspected and the incident is not being investigated as suspicious.
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Gifford, PA
County
York County, PA
City
Lewisberry, PA
York County, PA
Lifestyle
WGAL

Stalled vehicle cleared on Interstate 83 in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A stalled vehicle caused problems on I-83 in Dauphin County Monday morning. The shoulder was closed in the northbound lanes of I-83 after Exit 44B/19th Street, causing significant delays. The scene has since been cleared. Remember, you can always get live traffic updates with our...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Resurfacing Project to Begin on Route 222 North in Lancaster City

LANCASTER, PA — PennDOT announced that a resurfacing project is set to begin on Route 222 North (Lime Street) in Lancaster City, Lancaster County. This project consists of milling, Superpave overlay, base replacement, ADA updates, pavement markings, signal upgrades, and other miscellaneous construction on Route 222 North from the five-point intersection at Church and Vine streets to E. Liberty Street in the city.
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Flash flood warnings in Franklin and Fulton County

FRANKLIN COUNTY/FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Severe flash flooding in southwestern Franklin County with warnings of floodings in the southeastern part of Fulton County. Both areas are currently under a flash flood warning through 4:30PM. Have your own storm photos? Submit them here on our Chime In page.
FULTON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Boating#Harmful Algal Blooms#Water Testing#Travel Naturalviews#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Linus Travel
PennLive.com

Coroner called to crash in York County

The York County Coroner has been called to the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on Route 30, according to the York County 911 dispatch center. Both lanes of Route 30 have been closed between Hanover Road and Trinity Road, according to 511pa. Three to six vehicles were initially reported to...
YORK COUNTY, PA
ems1.com

Pa. AED plan waiting for FDA approval

CARLISLE, Pa. — "This is singlehandedly the most important public health initiative that has come through emergency medical services that I've ever seen." Nathan Harig, assistant chief at Cumberland Goodwill EMS was talking about the 4-Minute City program, designed to strategically place 300 automatic external defibrillator units across Cumberland County to provide medical attention to sudden cardiac arrest patients within four minutes.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
FOX 43

Coroner responds to crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Officials with Lancaster County 911 dispatch confirmed that the coroner was called to a vehicle crash in Manor Township. First responders were dispatched to the scene of the crash at Seitz and Manor Church Roads at 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 20. There is no word...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Motorcyclist killed in central Pa. crash over the weekend: coroner

A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a Saturday evening crash involving his motorcycle and another vehicle, authorities said. Ricardo Reyes, of Mount Joy, was driving a motorcycle that collided around 8:15 p.m. with a sedan in the area of Seitz and Manor Church roads in Manor Township, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber.
MOUNT JOY, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland County library opens to the public

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Simpson Public Libary in Mechanicsburg celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 20. It is in the former Agway building on West Allen Street. When Agway moved out, both the friends of the Simpson Library and the Library itself thought the space was a perfect spot for the new facility.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Surround Yourself in Nature at Cornwall Manor

Welcome to the new nature of senior living! If a natural, wooded setting with walking trails; maintenance-free living; excellent services and amenities; variety of residential living options; close proximity to educational and cultural opportunities and first-class medical facilities are on your “must have” list for a senior living community, you owe it to yourself to visit Cornwall Manor.
CORNWALL, PA
wdac.com

Fatal Crash Investigation In York County

YORK COUNTY – A Saturday afternoon multi-vehicle crash in York County has claimed a life. Authorities say a 37-year-old man hit a vehicle at the Route 30 and Trinity Road signal light in West Manchester Township while going westbound which set off a chain of events that impacted several vehicles. There were several vehicles and individuals involved. Their conditions were not known. It is not known what caused the man to lose control and cause the crash. An autopsy has been scheduled. West Manchester Township Police are investigating.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy