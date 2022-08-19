ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Linda, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Report: Body of missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni found in Sierra lake

TRUCKEE -- A volunteer dive team helping in the search for missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni have reportedly located the 16-year-old's body inside a silver Honda CR-V sunken in Prosser Creek Reservoir.The team -- Adventures with Purpose -- said they located the car Sunday submerged in 14 feet of water. There has been no confirmation from the Placer or Nevada County sheriff's departments."We are aware of this information and have additional staff enroute to meet with Adventures With Purpose," the Nevada County Sheriff posted on the agency's Facebook page. "We will provide additional information when it becomes available."  Her disappearance...
TRUCKEE, CA
CBS News

Victim of Sacramento hit-and-run collision Saturday identified

SACRAMENTO — A man who was killed in a hit-and-run vehicle crash early Saturday has been identified as 48-year-old Richard Albert Tam of Sacramento. Just after midnight, Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the area of La Mancha Way and Elder Court regarding reports of an injured person laying in the roadway, according to police.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Rio Linda, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Rio Linda, CA
Rio Linda, CA
Accidents
Fox40

1 person fatally shot near Dreher Street and North 16th Street

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one person was fatally shot near Dreher Street and North 16th Street Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said that during a robbery incident a person confronted the suspect and the suspect shot the victim. According to police, the suspect left...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
ABC10

Family has 'nothing to share' as dive team says Kiely Rodni's body, car found in Prosser Lake

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A specialty search and recovery team announced Sunday that they found a body during a search of Prosser Lake. According to Adventures with Purpose, the body of Kiely Rodni was found along with a car upside down in 14 feet of water, and they said they have notified the family about the discovery. The search and recovery team said they have been searching the waters around the Prosser Family Campground after she vanished. However, the Placer County Sheriff's Office has not confirmed any update regarding the search for Rodni at this time.
TRUCKEE, CA
CBS News

Motorcyclist killed in crash near Grass Valley

GRASS VALLEY -- A motorcyclist died Sunday evening after crashing near Grass Valley. The Grass Valley Police Department say the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Combine Road and Cascade Crossing Road, about 15 miles south of Grass Valley. Responding officers found the motorcyclist, identified as Donald...
GRASS VALLEY, CA
ABC10

Person found shot near Sacramento's Tower Cafe

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A person is recovering Sunday after a Saturday night shooting at an unknown location, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said. Around 10:54 p.m. Saturday, officers say they responded to the area of 15th Street and Broadway near Sacramento's Tower Cafe and found a person who had been shot.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
Fox40

2 men killed after vehicle, train collide on private road in Sutter County

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men died after the vehicle they were traveling in was struck by a train Sunday afternoon, California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP’s collision report on the incident, a black Chevy Silverado driving on a private road attempted to cross railroad tracks near State Route 65 and Dairy Road around 1:00 p.m.
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Traffic Crash Near Yuba City Causes Major Injury

Major Injury Reported in Two-Vehicle Traffic Crash on State Route 99. An accident involving two vehicles near Yuba City on August 18 resulted in a major injury. The collision happened along northbound State Route 99 just north of Wilson Road at about 11:19 a.m. The accident was reported to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) by a person who had been in an Econovan, which overturned in the collision.
YUBA CITY, CA
FOX40

18-year-old woman causes large power outage in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Parts of Roseville experienced power outages Friday after a car crashed into a power pole near downtown, according to the Roseville Fire Department. At 12:54 p.m., firefighters responded to the area of Vernon Street near 6th Street for reports of a vehicle colliding with a power pole. The Roseville Police Department […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Boat returned to Sacramento man days after being stolen

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento man has his boat back after it was stolen from a marina along the Sacramento River. Tom Hopkins said his boat was taken early Sunday morning from the marina on Garden Highway near Orchard Lane. It was reported missing to the Sacramento Police Department on Tuesday.
KCRA.com

Forward progress stopped on wildfire burning in Nevada County, evacuations lifted

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — Forward progress has stopped on a wildfire that burned in Nevada County on Saturday and mandatory evacuation orders are now lifted, authorities said. The Pleasant Fire is burning in the area of Owl Creek Road and Lost Ranch Way, which is about 7 miles west of Nevada City. The fire is holding at 47 acres, according to the state fire agency, Cal Fire. It is 10% contained.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy