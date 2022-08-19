Read full article on original website
Report: Body of missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni found in Sierra lake
TRUCKEE -- A volunteer dive team helping in the search for missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni have reportedly located the 16-year-old's body inside a silver Honda CR-V sunken in Prosser Creek Reservoir.The team -- Adventures with Purpose -- said they located the car Sunday submerged in 14 feet of water. There has been no confirmation from the Placer or Nevada County sheriff's departments."We are aware of this information and have additional staff enroute to meet with Adventures With Purpose," the Nevada County Sheriff posted on the agency's Facebook page. "We will provide additional information when it becomes available." Her disappearance...
Kiely Rodni Latest: Car pulled from reservoir, Nevada Sheriff says it's likely missing Truckee teen
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Officials gave an update Monday morning on the search for missing Truckee teenager, Kiely Rodni. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon said they recovered the vehicle Sunday night with a body inside and believe it is the missing teen, Kiely Rodni, but have not positively identified her yet.
Boyfriend convicted in 2020 killing of Rancho Cordova woman
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A man is now facing up to life in prison after he was convicted of killing a Rancho Cordova woman in 2020. The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office announced Monday that Nicholas Brynelson was convicted of the first-degree murder of Jong Hee Park. According to...
Victim of Sacramento hit-and-run collision Saturday identified
SACRAMENTO — A man who was killed in a hit-and-run vehicle crash early Saturday has been identified as 48-year-old Richard Albert Tam of Sacramento. Just after midnight, Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the area of La Mancha Way and Elder Court regarding reports of an injured person laying in the roadway, according to police.
1 person fatally shot near Dreher Street and North 16th Street
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one person was fatally shot near Dreher Street and North 16th Street Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said that during a robbery incident a person confronted the suspect and the suspect shot the victim. According to police, the suspect left...
1 Person Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In South Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
Officers reported to the area of La Mancha Way and Elder Court at around 12 a.m. after a hit-and-run accident took place. A man was struck by a vehicle in South Sacramento. He was found lying injured in the street when the Sacramento Fire Department took the [..]
Family calls for justice 5 years after unsolved murder of North Highlands man
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A family is still searching for answers five years after the unsolved murder of a man at his North Highlands home. The family gathered at Tetotem Park in Antelope on Sunday, just one day before the five-year-anniversary of Terry McCauley's death. "Our lives will never...
5-year-old killing of Terry McCauley in North Highlands still unsolved
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Sunday marks five years since 34-year-old Terry McCauley was fatally shot at his North Highlands home along the 4100 block of Painter Way. Deputies arrived to the scene shortly after midnight on Aug. 22, 2017 and found him lying on his front porch. Today, his killer is still at large.
KCRA Today: Possible remains of Kiely Rodni found, Turlock student in critical condition, United Farm Workers march
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Family has 'nothing to share' as dive team says Kiely Rodni's body, car found in Prosser Lake
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A specialty search and recovery team announced Sunday that they found a body during a search of Prosser Lake. According to Adventures with Purpose, the body of Kiely Rodni was found along with a car upside down in 14 feet of water, and they said they have notified the family about the discovery. The search and recovery team said they have been searching the waters around the Prosser Family Campground after she vanished. However, the Placer County Sheriff's Office has not confirmed any update regarding the search for Rodni at this time.
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Grass Valley
GRASS VALLEY -- A motorcyclist died Sunday evening after crashing near Grass Valley. The Grass Valley Police Department say the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Combine Road and Cascade Crossing Road, about 15 miles south of Grass Valley. Responding officers found the motorcyclist, identified as Donald...
Person found shot near Sacramento's Tower Cafe
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A person is recovering Sunday after a Saturday night shooting at an unknown location, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said. Around 10:54 p.m. Saturday, officers say they responded to the area of 15th Street and Broadway near Sacramento's Tower Cafe and found a person who had been shot.
Woman delivers baby on Bay Area freeway
A woman gave birth on a Bay Area freeway on Saturday, according to a statement from Benicia Fire Department.
Man killed in Stockton triple shooting known for working at food truck
STOCKTON, Calif. — Close friends of a mankilled in a triple shooting in Stockton on Friday say many in the community knew him because he worked at a popular food truck. Terry Toerurn, 36, loved working at Johnny Wokker food truck, according to its owner. "Being around positivity, I...
Northern California water park temporarily closed after $300,000 fire
Velocity Island Park, which bills itself as "Northern California's Premier Cable Park," is closed after a fire Saturday.
2 men killed after vehicle, train collide on private road in Sutter County
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men died after the vehicle they were traveling in was struck by a train Sunday afternoon, California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP’s collision report on the incident, a black Chevy Silverado driving on a private road attempted to cross railroad tracks near State Route 65 and Dairy Road around 1:00 p.m.
Traffic Crash Near Yuba City Causes Major Injury
Major Injury Reported in Two-Vehicle Traffic Crash on State Route 99. An accident involving two vehicles near Yuba City on August 18 resulted in a major injury. The collision happened along northbound State Route 99 just north of Wilson Road at about 11:19 a.m. The accident was reported to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) by a person who had been in an Econovan, which overturned in the collision.
18-year-old woman causes large power outage in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Parts of Roseville experienced power outages Friday after a car crashed into a power pole near downtown, according to the Roseville Fire Department. At 12:54 p.m., firefighters responded to the area of Vernon Street near 6th Street for reports of a vehicle colliding with a power pole. The Roseville Police Department […]
Boat returned to Sacramento man days after being stolen
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento man has his boat back after it was stolen from a marina along the Sacramento River. Tom Hopkins said his boat was taken early Sunday morning from the marina on Garden Highway near Orchard Lane. It was reported missing to the Sacramento Police Department on Tuesday.
Forward progress stopped on wildfire burning in Nevada County, evacuations lifted
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — Forward progress has stopped on a wildfire that burned in Nevada County on Saturday and mandatory evacuation orders are now lifted, authorities said. The Pleasant Fire is burning in the area of Owl Creek Road and Lost Ranch Way, which is about 7 miles west of Nevada City. The fire is holding at 47 acres, according to the state fire agency, Cal Fire. It is 10% contained.
