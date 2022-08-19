Read full article on original website
Extra Fair Food Will Be Donated in Rhinebeck New York
One of the most enjoyable parts about visiting our county fairs in the HudsonValley is enjoying all of the amazing food that we get to gobble up during the fair season. The Dutchess County Fair does an amazing job of not only offering the traditional fair favorites but they have local food vendors as well with their specialties.
Don’t Believe the Rumors! Beloved HV Deli is NOT Closing
Finally some good news when it comes to the closings of local Hudson Valley businesses. Dutchess county residents can breathe a sigh of relief that this community favorite isn't going anywhere, despite what you may have heard. Businesses Closing in the Hudson Valley, NY. Local businesses have been struggling lately,...
Pop-Up Flea Market at Historic Hudson Valley Site this Weekend
There are many reasons to love the Hudson Valley. The mountains, the river, the great hiking, and the history. Included in that history are several Hudson Valley mansions. Roosevelt, Vanderbilt, Mills Mansion, just to name a few. And one that is north of Dutchess County called Olana. I had heard of Olana because it was affiliated with the Hudson River School of Painting. The home and estate were owned by Frederic Edwin Church, an important figure in the school.
Owner Of Longtime Poughkeepsie Business Injured By ‘Drunk Driver’
A Hudson Valley father who runs a 43-year-old family business was badly hurt by an alleged drunk driver. His family is hoping for help. On Friday, 32-year-old Salvatore Carbone of Hyde Park was involved in a "terrible motorcycle accident" on Route 9G in Dutchess County, his wife wrote in a GoFundMe for the family.
WHOA! ‘Less Taxing’ Back To School Shopping in This Hudson Valley County
It's the most wonderful time...of the year. Nope, not early for the holidays, just a Hudson Valley mom thinking about the fact that the start of another school year is just a few weeks away. Not that I don't enjoy 'summer vacation' with my almost 7-year-old daughter, it's just, not a vacation at all, right?
Harmful Algal Blooms Reported in Ulster County
Another Harmful Algal Bloom has been spotted, this time in Ulster County. In July of 2022, the New York State Parks and Historic Sites Facebook announced that Lake Welch in Rockland County was closed due to Harmful Algal Bloom. We learned from the DEC that these harmful Algal Blooms are triggered by water and environmental conditions.
30 Best Foods Available at the 2022 Dutchess County Fair
There are a host of crazy new foods as well as some old favorites at the 176th Dutchess County Fair in Rhinebeck. While the fair is full of many attractions, the real reason everyone goes to the annual celebration in Dutchess County is for the food. Milkshakes, fried dough, and sausage and pepper sandwiches are on everyone's list, but there are also a number of other delicious foods you won't want to overlook.
5 Places to Grab a Great Cup of Coffee in Dutchess County
There is nothing like a great cup of coffee. There’s something soothing about sipping hot, fresh coffee. Even if you’re in the middle of something you’d rather not be doing, having a few sips of coffee gives you a little break. And if you’ve got more time, a relaxing cup of coffee with a good book or a good friend can’t be beat.
This Eerie Property Was Once a Bustling Catskill Resort
When I was a kid growing up in the 1970s, I remember my grandmother coming up to the Sullivan County Catskills for at least part of the summer. She stayed at some pretty nice places, like the Concord, and they always had a big in-ground pool for my cousins and me to swim the day away. Then at dinnertime, we would go into Monticello and eat at Kaplan’s. There were all kinds of arcades to play in, and we loved Skee-ball. Those are my fond Catskill memories. Things have changed a lot since those days.
Dutchess County Park Hosting Food Trucks & Fall Concert Series
It’s still the dog days of summer, but fall will be here before you know it. Labor Day is just a few weeks away, and even though summer doesn’t officially end until later in September, Labor Day always feels like the end of the season. It’s kind of a sad feeling, but luckily the Hudson Valley is incredibly beautiful in the fall and it’s chock full of fun things to do.
Fake ‘Off-Duty Trooper’ Guilty Of Hate Crime in Hudson Valley, NY
A man who lied about being an "off-duty" New York State trooper pleaded guilty to committing a hate crime against a Hudson Valley pastor and police Lieutenant. On Thursday in Orange County Court, 61-year-old William Ryan of Newburgh pleaded guilty to menacing in the second degree as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.
YouTuber’s ‘Beautiful’ Drive Through Newburgh Includes Wal Mart
This is just embarrassing. I'm not from Newburgh but even I know that there is a lot more to see than Home Depot and Wal-Mart. Newburgh has developed quite the reputation over the past several decades and unfortunately, it isn't a very good one. According to Neighborhood Scout, the crime rate in Newburgh is much higher than most in the country. Newburgh, New York ranked the 36th most dangerous city in America last year.
The Best Tattoo Removal in the Hudson Valley
"Why would you get that tattooed on your body, don't you know it's permanent?!" Not quite. Maybe you thought you'd love Lisa forever, or that a bit of tasteful tribal ink on your lower back was the peak of class... but times change. Luckily, tattoo removal technology has only gotten better, and there are several places to check out if you no longer want that Tweety Bird tat on your calf.
Spooky List of Halloween Events in Hudson Valley, New York
Much like people who wait all year for Christmas, those of us who crave the cool crisp night of Fall in the Hudson Valley look forward to being able to celebrate all things Halloween. Nowadays it is not just one night of Trick or Treating. Halloween has become more than just a date on the calendar it has become a whole season.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Algal blooms overrun Ulster waterways
KINGSTON – Harmful algal blooms have invaded the Wallkill River and Rondout creek in areas of Ulster County and the Riverkeeper organization’s Dan Shapley says people and pets should stay away from those waterways. Shapley said those cyanobacteria produce dangerous toxins. “We’ve seen the harmful algal bloom at...
Who has the Hudson Valley’s Biggest Ice Cream Cone? 6 Places to Try
Size DOES matter when it comes to the size of the cones being served at these popular Hudson Valley ice cream spots. One thing the Hudson Valley has no shortage of is the number of places to grab some ice cream on a hot summer day or night. We talked many times about our favorite places to grab a scoop, cone, or sundae, now before you scroll down to see the over 30 different places to get ice cream in the Hudson Valley let's try to find some of the area's biggest cones.
Four Charged With Manslaughter After Hudson Valley Father’s Reported ‘Suicide’
Four Hudson Valley residents have been charged with manslaughter following the death of a Hudson Valley father. Police were told the man attempted to commit suicide. On Friday, the Town of Newburgh Police Department reported four Hudson Valley residents were arrested for manslaughter following an investigation into a reported suicide.
Skoufis rips $32M tax breaks from Orange County board for planned winery in Goshen
GOSHEN — Workers had been blasting and preparing a construction site off Route 17M for weeks when an Orange County board approved $32 million in tax reductions last week for the giant winery and warehouse that Royal Wine Corp. is set to build there. The size and timing of the benefits — after...
A Look Inside the Catskill Animal Sanctuary
If you're an animal lover, there are a lot of great organizations in the Hudson Valley to get involved with. We recently took a trip to Catskill Animal Sanctuary to visit some of our furry friends. Rockers Love Animals. Even if you don't follow a plant-based diet, the Catskill Animal...
hudsonvalleyone.com
A united front is key when negotiating with Spectrum
New Paltz Village and town officials are, in a show of unity, trying to ensure that the cable franchise agreements with both municipalities are as close to identical as can be. That’s intended to prevent “playing one against the other,” according to Anton Stewart, who has overseen this coordinated approach. Stewart spoke to members of the town council at their August 18 meeting. Presenting a united front will be especially important because local leaders are looking to nail down a guarantee for the elusive senior discount, among other changes.
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
