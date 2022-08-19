Read full article on original website
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas LakeTravel MavenRogers, AR
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & MuseumChristina HowardBentonville, AR
Arkansas State Fair 2022 returns this October
Fall is a month away, meaning the Arkansas State Fair is coming to the Little Rock metro very soon.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Hot air balloon festival returns to Fayetteville
A hot air balloon festival that debuted in Fayetteville a few years ago is set to return this weekend. The third annual SOAR NWA festival is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26-27 at Drake Field. The event will include a variety of hot air balloon activities (weather permitting), a...
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: Washington County Fair returns
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. An annual event returns this week as the Washington County Fair kicks off tomorrow and lasts through Saturday at the Washington County Fairgrounds. You can expect favorites like rides, games, and food, there’s a petting zoo, a horse show,...
Fayetteville restaurant business booming
It's becoming obvious that the University of Arkansas is just a couple days away from starting its fall semester.
ozarksfn.com
A New Endeavor at the Marble Sale Barn
HUNTSVILLE, ARK. – For years the Marble Sale Barn was an institution in Arkansas. Located in Huntsville, it was not only a place where people could buy and sell animals, products and household items, but it was also viewed as a community gathering spot. That is what drew Christy...
KHBS
Arkansas little leaguers play on the 'Field of Dreams' for a good cause
Take America’s favorite pastime and mix it with little leaguers, a good cause and a homemade baseball diamond, and you have the field of dreams. “We have this invitational,” said baseball tournament creator, Sam Perroni. “Five teams to give the boys a tournament to play in at the end of the summer and we also use it to raise money for Alzheimer’s research.”
Two from Arkansas in Kids Mullet Championship finals
One day left to vote in the Kids Mullet Championship!
magnoliareporter.com
Monster cats no match for Lake Conway brother-sister team
MAYFLOWER — Haylee and Logan Applegate have had some amazing memories in Arkansas’s outdoors, but the brother-and-sister duo might have capped off a perfect summer two weeks ago with two of the biggest flathead catfish they’ve ever caught. According to their father, Roger, the two 50-pound flatheads...
nwahomepage.com
Barry Odom Talks Recruiting
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ Defensive Coordinator Barry Odom works hard at recruiting as he knows that is the lifeblood to a program. However recruiting has changed a lot even in recent years. The schools are offering prospects earlier and earlier. Odom talked about how recruiting offers are going out earlier and earlier and how that can lead to some mistakes.
What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend?
As summer winds down and school starts back, there is still plenty to do in the Natural State, especially in central Arkansas which is a hotbed for live music and standup comedy.
Last Northwest Arkansas drive-in movie theater closing after 42 years
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville's 112 Drive-In is one of three Arkansas drive-in theaters remaining in 2022. Soon, there will only be two left in the state once the drive-in closes after 42 years in Northwest Arkansas. The 112 Drive-in opened in 1980 off of Highway 112 in Fayetteville after...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Film lineup set for final two weekends of operation for the 112 Drive-In
After 70 years in Northwest Arkansas, including 42 years at their current location, the 112 Drive-In will close for good at the end of August. In a fitting end to a long run, the theater will show some classic films over the final two weekends. On Aug. 19-20, the drive-in...
Tropical funnel spotted in Arkansas: Here’s what it is
Wednesday afternoon around 12:30 a tropical funnel was spotted near I-40 near Jennette, AR.
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Tennessee
Taste Of Home found the best restaurants around the country serving up authentic Mexican cuisine.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Afternoon showers and storms push north
THIS AFTERNOON: Moderate to heavy rain continues to fall south of the Little Rock Metro. Later this afternoon, a few showers and thunderstorms will push north of I-40. The rain chance for Little Rock is only about 50% with lower chances to the north and much higher to the south. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s. East wind of around 5 mph.
5newsonline.com
NWA housing market explained
ROGERS, Ark. — Home buyers in Northwest Arkansas likely know the struggle of purchasing a home – especially given recent market trends. For months, the housing market has been red hot. Homes have sold quickly and at a price, typically, above listed. However, nationally, home sales have declined...
nwahomepage.com
OV Alert! Class of 2023’s 5-star Baye Fall and 4-star Assane Diop plan to take official visits to Arkansas on Sept. 16-18
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball program will welcome in two 2023 uber-talented cousins for official visits on the weekend of Sept. 16-18 in 5-star Baye Fall and 4-star Assane Diop, according to a source. Fall (6-11 forward / center, Accelerated Schools in Denver, Colo, composite...
workingtheflame.com
Glass Blowing Classes in Arkansas 2022 [Updated]
Working the Flame is supported by its readers. We may earn commission at no extra cost to you if you buy through a link on this page. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. List of Glass Blowing Classes in Arkansas 2022 [Updated]. Table of Contents show. Arkansas...
KHBS
Forecasting Our Future: Arkansas summers could be getting hotter
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A new study shows the extreme heat could be the result of an emerging “heat belt” across parts of the country and here in Arkansas. The 121-page national risk assessment on hazardous heat released by the First Street Foundation says that the unusual heat we’ve been experiencing this summer – could soon become the norm.
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Sam Pittman and players on the second scrimmage of fall camp
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks had their second and final fall scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday, and while we didn’t get to see it, Head Coach Sam Pittman ran us through all the highlights. We also got to hear from Jalen Catalon and Jaquayln Crawford...
