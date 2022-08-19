THIS AFTERNOON: Moderate to heavy rain continues to fall south of the Little Rock Metro. Later this afternoon, a few showers and thunderstorms will push north of I-40. The rain chance for Little Rock is only about 50% with lower chances to the north and much higher to the south. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s. East wind of around 5 mph.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 7 HOURS AGO