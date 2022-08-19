ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fayettevilleflyer.com

Hot air balloon festival returns to Fayetteville

A hot air balloon festival that debuted in Fayetteville a few years ago is set to return this weekend. The third annual SOAR NWA festival is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26-27 at Drake Field. The event will include a variety of hot air balloon activities (weather permitting), a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Happening in NWA: Washington County Fair returns

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. An annual event returns this week as the Washington County Fair kicks off tomorrow and lasts through Saturday at the Washington County Fairgrounds. You can expect favorites like rides, games, and food, there’s a petting zoo, a horse show,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rogers, AR
Sports
City
Rogers, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Bentonville, AR
Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
City
Bentonville, AR
ozarksfn.com

A New Endeavor at the Marble Sale Barn

HUNTSVILLE, ARK. – For years the Marble Sale Barn was an institution in Arkansas. Located in Huntsville, it was not only a place where people could buy and sell animals, products and household items, but it was also viewed as a community gathering spot. That is what drew Christy...
HUNTSVILLE, AR
KHBS

Arkansas little leaguers play on the 'Field of Dreams' for a good cause

Take America’s favorite pastime and mix it with little leaguers, a good cause and a homemade baseball diamond, and you have the field of dreams. “We have this invitational,” said baseball tournament creator, Sam Perroni. “Five teams to give the boys a tournament to play in at the end of the summer and we also use it to raise money for Alzheimer’s research.”
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Monster cats no match for Lake Conway brother-sister team

MAYFLOWER — Haylee and Logan Applegate have had some amazing memories in Arkansas’s outdoors, but the brother-and-sister duo might have capped off a perfect summer two weeks ago with two of the biggest flathead catfish they’ve ever caught. According to their father, Roger, the two 50-pound flatheads...
JACKSONVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disc Golf#Entertain#Linus Music#Nwa#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Duck#Dj#Acrobats#Hypnotion#The Tree House#The Rubber Ducky Derby
nwahomepage.com

Barry Odom Talks Recruiting

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ Defensive Coordinator Barry Odom works hard at recruiting as he knows that is the lifeblood to a program. However recruiting has changed a lot even in recent years. The schools are offering prospects earlier and earlier. Odom talked about how recruiting offers are going out earlier and earlier and how that can lead to some mistakes.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Film lineup set for final two weekends of operation for the 112 Drive-In

After 70 years in Northwest Arkansas, including 42 years at their current location, the 112 Drive-In will close for good at the end of August. In a fitting end to a long run, the theater will show some classic films over the final two weekends. On Aug. 19-20, the drive-in...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Afternoon showers and storms push north

THIS AFTERNOON: Moderate to heavy rain continues to fall south of the Little Rock Metro. Later this afternoon, a few showers and thunderstorms will push north of I-40. The rain chance for Little Rock is only about 50% with lower chances to the north and much higher to the south. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s. East wind of around 5 mph.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
5newsonline.com

NWA housing market explained

ROGERS, Ark. — Home buyers in Northwest Arkansas likely know the struggle of purchasing a home – especially given recent market trends. For months, the housing market has been red hot. Homes have sold quickly and at a price, typically, above listed. However, nationally, home sales have declined...
BUSINESS
workingtheflame.com

Glass Blowing Classes in Arkansas 2022 [Updated]

Working the Flame is supported by its readers. We may earn commission at no extra cost to you if you buy through a link on this page. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. List of Glass Blowing Classes in Arkansas 2022 [Updated]. Table of Contents show. Arkansas...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KHBS

Forecasting Our Future: Arkansas summers could be getting hotter

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A new study shows the extreme heat could be the result of an emerging “heat belt” across parts of the country and here in Arkansas. The 121-page national risk assessment on hazardous heat released by the First Street Foundation says that the unusual heat we’ve been experiencing this summer – could soon become the norm.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy