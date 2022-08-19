As the Summer months come to a close the League’s best will be meticulously working through the last of their training regimens before camp starts in September. Some guys opt for Pro-Am leagues to get into game shape while Giannis Antetokounmpo has been staying sharp with his native Greek national team. Amidst an emergence of warm weather styles from the Zoom Freek 4 during Eurobasket contests, The Swoosh is keeping the kids in the fold with this “Lapis” flavored Giannis Immortality 2.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO