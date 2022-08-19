Read full article on original website
First Look At The adidas adiFOM Q In “Black/Orange”
Slip-ons, clogs and uniquely crafted slides are all the rage thanks to the comfortability and distinct design elements present in Kanye West’s highly sought after Yeezy Foam Runner and Yeezy Slides. As the adidas Originals team embarks on their own path toward following in the aforementioned lines success, they’ll be enjoying a revisitation of the 2001 adidas Quake in the adiFOM Q “Black/Orange”.
The Nike Air Presto Mid Utility Preps For Fall With “Anthracite”
The Summer of 2022 saw the Nike Air Presto receive a slew of inspirational colorways and features. With August all but wrapped, it’s time to start prepping for the appropriate change in climate with the next iteration of The Swoosh’s most popular running turned weather-ready style appearing in an eclipsed amalgamation.
This Premium Nike Air Max 90 Is Straight Money
As Nike Air Max continues to celebrate its 35th anniversary, some of its most popular silhouettes from over the years keep emerging in new, compelling styles. Case in point?: A Nike Air Max 90 prepped for what seems to be a money-inspired collection. Akin to a recently-surfaced take on the...
Cool, Neutral Tones Are Applied To The “Barely Green” Jordan Air 200E
Nike’s staple Air Max cushioning system has been replicated time and again within Jumpman’s boastful collection of hoops, lifestyle and streetwear silhouettes. And after receiving its welcome to the brand in April, the latest model to house the visible Air Max bubble in a hybrid design is dressed in a collection of neutral tones and “Barley Green.”
Orange And Volt Neons Brighten Up The Latest Nike ZoomX VaporFly NEXT% 2
Over the course of the last few months, the Nike ZoomX VaporFly NEXT% 2 has indulged heavily in bold colors. That continues to be the case with its next offering, which brightens up the runner using two vivid neons. That’s not to say the pair is without neutrals, however, as...
The Nike Air Max Bliss Debuts A Vibrant “Laser Pink” Colorway
Nike has released a number of women’s exclusive Air Maxes over the course of the last few years. The Air Max Bliss is their latest, and it’s currently available in a wide range of options, including but not limited to this “Laser Pink” colorway. Made up...
Nike Dresses The Giannis Immortality 2 in “Lapis” and “Laser Blue”
As the Summer months come to a close the League’s best will be meticulously working through the last of their training regimens before camp starts in September. Some guys opt for Pro-Am leagues to get into game shape while Giannis Antetokounmpo has been staying sharp with his native Greek national team. Amidst an emergence of warm weather styles from the Zoom Freek 4 during Eurobasket contests, The Swoosh is keeping the kids in the fold with this “Lapis” flavored Giannis Immortality 2.
The Grayscale Nike Air Max 90 G Gets Livened With Pickle Green
The Nike Air Max 90 has enjoyed decades of perennial success as one of the brand’s premier cushioning silhouettes thanks to its timeless style and wide-ranging customizability. Having remixed almost all of their styles with up-to-par configurations like spiked retro Air Jordan’s, a Pickle Green and a greyscale amalgamation takes form on the Nike Air Max 90 G.
The Nike Air Force 1 Next Nature “Toasty” Returns For Fall/Winter 2022
From weather-ready styles to subtle streetwear nods to full-blown collaborations, the Nike Air Force 1 has seen it all. Come the end of Summer however, The Swoosh favors flipping the extended palette of its sunnier shades for dynamic renditions anticipating the change in temperature. Marking the return of the cooler Fall climate is the quilted uppers and fuzzy fleece lining of the AF1 Next Nature “Toasty”.
The Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate “Lucky Green” Matches Another Womens Exclusive AJ1
His Airness has indulged in countless game-winners, timeless performances and jaw-dropping displays of basketball excellence. So its only fair that once in a while Jumpman revisits an exemplary performance from #23’s Goat’ed career, this time around spoiling itself with another rendition of Jordan’s 63-point game at TD Garden from 1986.
The adidas 4DFWD 2 Adds 23% More Cushioning Than Previous 4D Models
It’s been over a year since adidas first introduced the 4DFWD, a then brand new proposition that was touted as “the future of running.” And though still innovative for its implementation of 3D-printed cushioning, said “future” is about to be made obsolete, as the Three Stripes are ushering in the silhouette’s first sequel.
Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low Returns For FW22 Season
Back in 2020, Supreme officially revealed their collaborative Nike Air Force 1, which first released in “Triple Black” and “Triple White.” A “Wheat” colorway brought the total to three the subsequent season, joining restocks of the aforementioned pairs. And now, for Fall/Winter ’22, the entire trio is slated to return, likely doing so this Thursday, August 25th, the first drop of the collection.
Vachetta Tan Dresses The Latest Air Jordan 1 High Elevate
This past weekend, Jordan Brand introduced a high-top variant of the Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low. And to kick off the week, the brand has unveiled said sequel in another colorway, this pair clad predominantly in Vachetta Tan. These natural leathers run throughout the entire shoe, dressing the tread, laces,...
The Nike Dunk Low Features Typeface Of U.S. Currency
The late Peter Moore’s circa 1985 design has not only stood the test of time, it’s quickly been reinvigorated as one of the swoosh’s premier lifestyle silhouettes in just a short few years. Having already garnered a boastful roster of colorways and collabs, the latest Nike Dunk Low is rooted in the aesthetic of U.S. currency.
The Reebok Question Mid “Answer To No One” Enjoys A Sampling Of The Tonal Spectrum
Having just celebrated its 25th anniversary, the premier silhouette that rode with one of the most eccentric players to ever grace the court is receiving another classic rendition of the color-contrasted toe box. For the latest colorway of Allen Iverson’s first signature sneaks, Reebok is decorating the “Answer to No One” Question Mid in a flurry of brightly toned shades.
The adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 CMPCT Gets A “Slate Bone” Makeover
Back in July, it was revealed that the adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 CMPCT would be dropping in a “Slate Bone” colorway. And following a few weeks after Yeezy Day 2022, more images of said pair have surfaced, suggesting its release could be just around the corner. Continuing...
A “Black/Sail” Pairing Dresses The Nike Air Max 97
Inspired by the Japanese-style bullet train, the beloved Nike Air Max 97 has continued to enjoy its 25th anniversary with an abundance of both familiar and disparate renditions. As Summer comes to a close, Nike’s esteemed silhouette is concocted in a cooler-toned combination of Black, “Sail” and white.
400 Pairs Of This Air Jordan 8 “Oregon” PEs Will Be Auctioned Off Soon
In addition to outfitting some of its sponsored professional athletes with Player-Exclusive footwear, Jordan Brand (and NIKE, Inc. at large) has historically equipped the sports programs at the University of Oregon with special pairs from its iconic catalog. The latest?: Two styles of the Air Jordan 8 to be auctioned off via GOAT.
Multiple Swooshes Decorate The Nike Dunk Low “Metallic Silver”
With the Nike Dunk low at the height of its popularity, The Swoosh is churning out varying colorways seemingly every week to satiate the immense demand of the timeless design. Now accompanying the evidently infinite roster is a slight dichotomy from the latter being decorated in multiple swooshes that harkens the makeup of the Nike Circular Swoosh Design that centered the branding with the tips of the logos facing inwards.
