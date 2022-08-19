ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

8 Great Places For Pierogies In Buffalo, New York

It doesn’t have to be Dyngus Day to indulge in a batch of delicious pierogies. Who knew that simple ingredients like potatoes, butter, eggs, and sour cream could taste so amazing together? Polish-American Buffalonians knew, that’s who. Pierogies have been a staple of Buffalo-area restaurants and household freezers...
BUFFALO, NY
#Fairs#Funnel#Minnesota State Fair#The Erie County Fair#Buffalo Bills Season#Nfl
News 4 Buffalo

NFTA to offer bus rides to Bills games

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — NFTA has announced an easy way to travel to and from Bills games at Highmark Stadium this year. They have announced a program called Metro Gameday Express, for $5 one-way bus rides to Orchard Park for all home games during the season. In order to ride, you must pay $5 in […]
ORCHARD PARK, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything

The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Buffalo Bills Pull Off a Trade on Monday Afternoon

The Buffalo Bills front office and coaching staff will be busy over the next week, deciding who to keep and who to release when it comes to roster cutdown. The Bills released veteran punter Matt Haack and veteran wide receiver Tavon Austin this morning, which gets them to 82 players. The team has to be down to 80 players by tomorrow afternoon. The team needs to cut the roster to 53 players by next Tuesday, August 30th.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Did The ‘Push Present’ Start In Western New York?

With so many things created in Buffalo, New York, you have to wonder who started the idea for a "push present." If this is your first time hearing about the push present, join the club. Apparently the present is meant to be given to a new mother to mark the special celebration of life for her baby. Usually the person’s partner will be the one to get her a push present, but sometimes the mother’s family will step in, too.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Buffalo Bills Release Two Veteran Players on Monday Morning

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a dominating performance in their second preseason game, defeating the Denver Broncos by a score of 42-15. The game only featured starting quarterback Josh Allen in for one series, which featured a touchdown drive. The defensive starters played for a few series, while the Bills backups controlled the Broncos backups.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Get Ready For Music And Good Times At Buffalo Funk Fest This Weekend

It's time to celebrate and have a great time at Buffalo Funk Fest. Buffalo Funk Fest Foundation, Inc. will be hosting the free-to-attend event on Sunday, August 28, 2022. It will take place at MLK Park. The six-hour event will be held from 4 pm to 10 pm. P Funk Connection will be performing live, along with Unity Band and The Music Group. LA Sky's Band will do a tribute to Rick James.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Bills Player is the Worst Tipper at Restaurants

The Buffalo Bills were grilled, literally, by a chef who asked some hard-hitting questions, including who tips the worst on the team?. Don't get mad at us, we're just sharing what the players themselves told everyone! Chefs Darian and Cuso gave the Bills players some BBQ at camp and also asked them a bunch of questions too. Like who they would invite to a cookout, how you would cook a steak, and who is the worth tipper on the team.
BUFFALO, NY
NewsChannel 36

Buffalo Dance Team Finds a Way to Perform

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Devastation Dance Company traveled from Buffalo, New York, to Watkins Glen International to perform their dance routine. Director of the company, Tamee Ebo, said her team was scheduled to perform at 4:30 p.m., this afternoon. Sadly, their bus driver detoured on the way to...
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Wake Up! Wags: Sherlock and Watson

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sherlock and Watson are 3-month-olds from Georgia, saved by Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue. They were found in a drain pipe, and tragically, their mother was euthanized. Their foster parents, Jane and Pete Firestone, joined News 4’s Weekend Wake Up! on Saturday. The full...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The 10 Best Public Schools In Western New York

School is set in a couple of weeks here in Western New York and if you are a parent you want to know if your child is getting a great education. Niche.com recently released a ranking of the best public schools in Western New York. They broke down the rankings into six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.
Power 93.7 WBLK

The One Food People in Buffalo Would Choose

If you had to choose just one Buffalo food for the rest of your life, what would it be? We asked everyone in Western New York and got the top answers. Buffalo is known as the city of good neighbors. It should also be known as the city of good food. After all, it's been ranked as one of the top food cities in the world by multiple publications over the years. Rightfully so, too.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
