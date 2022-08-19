Read full article on original website
Knives Out Sequel Glass Onion Gets New Images, Release Date, Plot Details
Netflix has announced more details on the next Knives Out film, including new story information, a release date, and images. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be released in theaters (at a date to be announced later) before coming to Netflix around the world on December 23, Netflix announced.
House Of The Dragon Star Talks About That Grisly Scene From The Series Premiere
The long-awaited Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, finally premiered on August 21, and it contained a shocking, stomach-turning scene involving Aemma and King Viserys. Paddy Considine, who plays King Viserys, has now commented further on the gruesome scene and discussed what it was like to film. Spoilers...
Gravity Rush Game Enters Development For Film Adaptation
A movie based on the 2012 open-world video game Gravity Rush has gone into development, according to Deadline. It's not yet known what company or companies will produce and distribute the film. Anna Mastro (Secret Society of Second Born Royals) is reportedly attached to direct a script from Emily Jerome...
The Last Of Us TV Show Releases First Footage, But It's Only A Couple Seconds
Coinciding with the launch of HBO's House of the Dragon on Sunday evening, the company released a sizzle reel for some of its 2023 content, and this includes the highly anticipated Last of Us show. The footage is very short, but it does serve as the first official look at...
Friday 'Nite: The Fortnite Dragon Ball Event Sets An Exciting Precedent For Future Crossovers
Friday 'Nite is a weekly Fortnite column in which GameSpot editor Mark Delaney takes a closer look at current events in the wide world of Fortnite, with a special emphasis on the game's plot, characters, and lore. The Fortnite Dragon Ball event is well underway. Stretching until the end of...
Pokemon Go's September To November Community Days Announced
Fall is almost here, and with it, Pokemon Go has announced its community days for September to November. On September 3 and September 11, players will also see special in-game events--the contents of which haven't been revealed yet, so we'll have to wait to know what activities are planned. Fall...
‘House of the Dragon’ Still Has Game of Thrones’ Women Problem
Did you know that for centuries in Westeros, no woman was ever allowed to sit on the Iron Throne? This should come as no surprise to anyone who hacked it through even one of Game of Thrones’ seven seasons... and yet its prequel series, House of the Dragon, misses no opportunity to remind us just how much everything sucks for women in this world. I only wish it had something new to say.House of the Dragon, which premiered its 10-episode debut season Sunday, takes place 172 years before Daenerys Targaryen’s birth and explores her family’s sordid history. (Does anyone in...
Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory / Fallen Legion Revenants
Latest on Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory / Fallen Legion Revenants. ,Sign In to follow. Follow Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory / Fallen Legion Revenants, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Saints Row Review - Open-World Nostalgia
It's been nine years since Saints Row IV was released, pitting the 3rd Street Saints against an alien invasion that featured superpowers, time-travel, Matrix-style simulations, and the complete destruction of Earth. Where do you go after a game so ridiculous and outlandish? After a period of absence, rebooting the series sounds like a logical next step, and that's exactly what developer Deep Silver Volition has done with this new, stripped-back Saints Row.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Projected To Become No. 1 At Box Office This Weekend
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is hitting the box office pretty hard in the paint right out of the gate. According to Deadline, the CGI anime film is poised to become No. 1 at the box office, taking in $8 million to $10 million so far today--including $4 million in previews.
The Game Awards Returns December 8, Adds "Best Adaptation" Award
After a 2021 event that saw the highest streaming numbers in its history, Geoff Keighley will present the 2022 Game Awards on December 8 live from Los Angeles. The ninth annual Game Awards will be broadcast live on over 40 streaming services around the world, including YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok. This year will also mark the return of public ticket sales to the ceremony, pending health and safety guidelines from both the CDC and the city of Los Angeles.
How Game Of Thrones: House Of The Dragon Created All New Targaryens
Game of Thrones may have brought all kinds of fictional families and dynasties into the spotlight--the Starks and their giant fur cloaks and winter-based slogans, the Lanniesters and their money, the Greyjoys and their ships and squids; but you'd be hard pressed to find a name among them with more impact and immediate recognition than the Targaryens. Despite being represented by exactly one person, Daenerys, for the vast majority of Game of Thrones' eight-season run, House Targaryen rapidly became one of the most loved (or loathed, depending on who you were talking to) families in the whole of Westeros.
Yakuza Creator Is Drawing On Tarantino Influences For Next Game
Yakuza creator Toshihiro Nagoshi has revealed more details about his upcoming game, which is currently being developed at his new Nagoshi Studio for NetEase. The veteran developer described the game as a project which doesn't stray too far away from the Yakuza formula and contains plenty of violence, humor, and drama.
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Trailer Shows New Battle Footage, Confirms Ranked Matches
At the conclusion of the 2022 Pokemon World Championships in London, The Pokemon Company CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara unveiled a new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which focused on battle mechanics and online play. The trailer opened with the introduction of a new Pokemon, the Dragon- and Normal-type Cyclizar, which...
Best Movies Of 2022, According To Metacritic (So Far)
It can be hard to keep up with all the movie releases each year. Between movie theaters, digital services, and streaming services, there are hundreds of movies releasing each year, so which ones are the best?. In 2021, there were 925 movies released, according to Movie Insider, and this includes...
Apex Legends Mobile Hyperbeat Patch Notes
Apex Legends Mobile's mid-season update, Hyperbeat, is almost upon us, and it's bringing a lot of new content to the mobile game. A familiar face from Apex Legends on console and PC will be making his mobile debut alongside a new battle pass, new events, new game modes, and more.
Hidden Dream
Sign In to follow. Follow Hidden Dream, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
10 Things You Didn't Know About Saints Row
Stu here to unravel the mysteries and zany references throughout the Saints Row games. From Arc Numbers to Fight Club, Saints Row is a series that revels in featuring the pop culture references and memes from the zeitgeist of the eras that they came out in. Some of these secrets occur as easter eggs within the games themselves, and some can be found within the development of the series as a whole. I'm excited to see how the series expands on its history of debauchery in the upcoming Saints Row reboot. Saints Row is Available on Playstation, Xbox, and PC. Saints Row The Third remastered is available on Playstation, Xbox, PC, and Switch.
Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower Getting 3 v 3 Battles Next Month
Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower will add 3 v 3 multiplayer battles along with new heroes and new outfits in a large update coming September 15. The biggest portion of the update is multiplayer, including rankings. In 3 v 3 battles, players will choose three heroes to combat their enemy. You can win by vanquishing each of the enemy's champions or by destroying all their crystals. With multiplayer also comes a League system. Players will be able to rise in rank and earn rewards based on their performance.
Ubisoft Details New Rainbow Six Siege Season Operation Brutal Swarm
Rainbow Six Siege's latest season, Brutal Swarm, has just been unveiled by Ubisoft and there's a lot of news to parse through beginning with a new operator. Grim, the newest addition to Siege's ever-expanding roster, hails from Singapore and joins the game as an Attacker. He brings with him the Kawan Hive Launcher, an over-the-shoulder launcher that sends out a swarm of bee-shaped nanobots that mark whoever walks through them. The canister they come in will stick to the surface it's launched at, and if you're tagged by Grim's swarm, the Attackers will be able to track you. Grim will also be a high speed, low health attacker (colloquially known as a "three-speed, one-health" operator), and because of that build, he'll be packing the 552 Commando assault rifle as well as the SG-CQB shotgun for primary options.
