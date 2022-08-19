Read full article on original website
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: Washington County Fair returns
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. An annual event returns this week as the Washington County Fair kicks off tomorrow and lasts through Saturday at the Washington County Fairgrounds. You can expect favorites like rides, games, and food, there’s a petting zoo, a horse show,...
macaronikid.com
SOAR NWA Hot Air Balloon Festival Returns to Fayetteville Aug 26-27
Open Avenues will host its 3rd annual SOAR NWA event on Fri Aug 26 and Sat Aug 27, 2022 at Drake Field in Fayetteville, Arkansas. This outdoor, open-air event, brought to you by Sam’s Furniture is a family-friendly festival with something for everyone. With a little something for everyone,...
KHBS
Arkansas little leaguers play on the 'Field of Dreams' for a good cause
Take America’s favorite pastime and mix it with little leaguers, a good cause and a homemade baseball diamond, and you have the field of dreams. “We have this invitational,” said baseball tournament creator, Sam Perroni. “Five teams to give the boys a tournament to play in at the end of the summer and we also use it to raise money for Alzheimer’s research.”
Last Northwest Arkansas drive-in movie theater closing after 42 years
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville's 112 Drive-In is one of three Arkansas drive-in theaters remaining in 2022. Soon, there will only be two left in the state once the drive-in closes after 42 years in Northwest Arkansas. The 112 Drive-in opened in 1980 off of Highway 112 in Fayetteville after...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Theater setting presents new challenge for 20-year beverage specialist
Beverage specialist/consultant/educator Adam Bernbach was just a teenager with a summer job when he realized the hospitality industry had burrowed deep into his heart. Only a few years later — and before the age of 21! — he discovered a fascination and facility for working with wine and spirits. He spent 25 years in Washington, D.C., becoming the toast of the mixologist scene and a staple of nearly every Washington Post “Best of” list, as well as national and industry publications. But now he’s ours, Northwest Arkansas: Bernbach and his wife moved to Fayetteville last year to raise their toddler son. Luckily for us, Bernbach brought his passion and skills with him; he currently teaches at Brightwater: A Center for the Study of Food and acts as a consultant for both local and national companies. The Commons Bar/Cafe, located on the ground floor of TheatreSquared, is one of the establishments with whom he’s sharing his 20-plus years of experience as a bar director and general manager of some of D.C.’s hottest nightlife destinations. The innovative concept of a cafe/bar within a theater space is a new challenge for him.
NWA avoiding a national teacher shortage
According to the U.S. Department of Education, there is a national teacher shortage.
ozarksfn.com
A New Endeavor at the Marble Sale Barn
HUNTSVILLE, ARK. – For years the Marble Sale Barn was an institution in Arkansas. Located in Huntsville, it was not only a place where people could buy and sell animals, products and household items, but it was also viewed as a community gathering spot. That is what drew Christy...
Finding a Family: Hayden
Fourteen-year-old Hayden doesn't even remember a time when he didn't live in foster care.
nwahomepage.com
OV Alert! Class of 2023’s 5-star Baye Fall and 4-star Assane Diop plan to take official visits to Arkansas on Sept. 16-18
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball program will welcome in two 2023 uber-talented cousins for official visits on the weekend of Sept. 16-18 in 5-star Baye Fall and 4-star Assane Diop, according to a source. Fall (6-11 forward / center, Accelerated Schools in Denver, Colo, composite...
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Benton County
A $1 million scratch-off lottery ticket was recently sold in Benton County, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announced.
KHBS
Forecasting Our Future: Arkansas summers could be getting hotter
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A new study shows the extreme heat could be the result of an emerging “heat belt” across parts of the country and here in Arkansas. The 121-page national risk assessment on hazardous heat released by the First Street Foundation says that the unusual heat we’ve been experiencing this summer – could soon become the norm.
nwahomepage.com
Barry Odom Talks Recruiting
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ Defensive Coordinator Barry Odom works hard at recruiting as he knows that is the lifeblood to a program. However recruiting has changed a lot even in recent years. The schools are offering prospects earlier and earlier. Odom talked about how recruiting offers are going out earlier and earlier and how that can lead to some mistakes.
nwahomepage.com
Bleacher Report Places Hogs at No. 16 in Preseason
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is ranked No. 16 in the Bleacher Report preseason Top 25. That places the Razorbacks No. 4 in the SEC behind Alabama (1), Georgia (3) and Texas A&M (7). Ole Miss is No. 21 and Kentucky No. 24 to finish up the SEC. Arkansas will travel...
Missing child found safe in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark — A 12-year-old has been found safe after she was reported missing in Fort Smith, Friday, Aug. 19, morning.
nwahomepage.com
Razorbacks Back to Florida For Bowl Game?
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas went to the Outback Bowl in January and defeated Penn State 24-10 now Action Network’s Brett McMurphy projects to head back to The Sunshine State. McMurphy predicts the Razorbacks will take on Michigan State in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando on Jan. 2. If that game were to take place it would be the first meeting in the school’s history just like last year’s Penn State and Arkansas was the initial game between the pair.
nwahomepage.com
Kendal Briles Hunts For QBs While in Van on Road
FAYETTEVILLE — When Kendal Briles hits the recruiting trail trying to find quarterbacks and some other playmakers on offense he prefers to do it in a van. Briles, Arkansas’ offensive coordinator, talked about the spring evaluation period when the coaches were finally allowed out. The past two years they were prevented from going out in the spring due to COVID protocols in place with the NCAA.
talkbusiness.net
Bentonville medical school beginning to staff up
Officials with the nonprofit Alice L. Walton School of Medicine in Bentonville announced several academic and medical hires Thursday (Aug. 18), ranging from faculty affairs, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), foundational sciences, educational technology and curriculum management. The appointments include Lisako McKyer, vice dean of faculty affairs and DEI; Yerko...
Centerton Animal Shelter cuts adoption fees in half for Clear the Shelters
KNWA is helping thousands of animals find homes during this year’s Clear the Shelters pet adoption drive. Donations help shelters like Centerton Animal Services.
Franklin Co. body found earlier this month identified
Tonia Tram Tran, 53, of Fort Smith was found with multiple injuries and left on a driveway north of Altus.
Fort Smith’s utility assistance program now available
Fort Smith utility customers will receive a double-sided insert with their July billing statements containing information about low-income assistance programs.
